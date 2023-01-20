Read full article on original website
ComicBook
The Bloodline Family Member "Hopeful" About Joining WWE One Day
WWE is run by The Bloodline. Since adopting his Tribal Chief monicker, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has embraced his lineage and brought a number of his family members into his inner circle. The first recruits were cousins Jimmy and Jey Uso, who impressed immediately by capturing the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. The brothers added the Raw Tag Titles to their shoulders in early 2022, shortly after Reigns added the WWE Championship to his waist, making The Bloodline in control of the top singles and tag gold in the company. This past fall, Jimmy and Jey's younger brother, Solo Sikoa, was called up to the main roster and immediately joined The Bloodline's ranks.
PWMania
Fight Breaks Out at the WWE Performance Center Between Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller
Today at the WWE Performance Center, a fight broke out. Miss Indiana USA Alexis Lete shared a video on Instagram Stories to show fans what she’s been learning as she prepares to become a WWE Superstar. The video ends with a fight breaking out, and you can see numerous other trainers and trainees swarming in to try to break things up.
wrestlinginc.com
Mandy Rose Sets Possible Wedding Date To Former WWE And AEW Star
Despite the "gut-punching" loss of her "WWE NXT" Women's Championship — and subsequent release from the company — Mandy Rose is looking forward to the next chapter of her life. Rose, real name Amanda Saccomanno, announced her engagement to former AEW and WWE star Tino Sabbatelli last September....
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
ewrestlingnews.com
Seth Rollins “Apologized Profusely” After Breaking John Cena’s Nose
Seth Rollins’ character was extremely pleased with himself for breaking John Cena’s nose in 2015, but the real Rollins was far from happy after the incident. On the July 27, 2015 episode of RAW, Rollins broke Cena’s nose during a match by accidentally kneeing him in the face.
bodyslam.net
Ric Flair Believes His Long Lost Brother Only Wants To Meet Him Cause He’s Famous
Ric Flair questions the motivations behind his long lost brother reaching out to meet him. While his brother reached out to him recently, Flair doesn’t want to get in touch. He revealed on his recent documentary that he doesn’t know what they would talk about. He also feels his brother wants to meet him because of who he is.
wrestlingnews365.com
Becky Lynch Biography: Age, Height, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family & More
Currently, Becky Lynch is signed to WWE, under the ring name Becky Lynch. She performs on WWE‘s Raw brand, but has been on maternity leave since May 2020. Lynch is one of WWE‘s biggest and most expensive stars. Twitter named her 6th on their list of the Top Female Athletes Worldwide for 2019.
Dave Bautista: ‘I Never Wanted to Be’ the Next Dwayne Johnson. ‘I Just Want to Be a Good F—ing Actor’
It’s almost impossible for any wrestler-turned-actor to avoid comparisons to Dwayne Johnson. After all, the wrestler formally known as The Rock is currently one of the biggest A-list actors in Hollywood. For Dave Bautista, however, leaving wrestling behind and starting an acting career was never an attempt to become the next Dwayne Johnson. “I never wanted to be the next Rock,” Bautista said in a recent GQ interview. “I just want to be a good fucking actor. A respected actor.” It was around 2009 when Bautista first starting flirting with the idea of making the jump from wrestler to actor. As...
wrestletalk.com
Brock Lesnar WWE Return Match Revealed?
Bobby Lashley has called out Brock Lesnar for a no holds barred match, amid speculation about Lesnar’s WWE return. Lesnar last wrestled at the November 2022 Crown Jewel premium live event, defeating Bobby Lashley with a controversial roll-up pin. Both stars have one singles win over the other, with...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Refused To Film At Jim Neidhart’s Funeral Despite Natalya’s Request
Total Divas depicted the lives of some female wrestlers. It would show the different aspects of the diva’s daily life and relationships. Now, Natalya claims an important part of her life was omitted in the show. WWE is said to have refused to film a very intense family moment with her father.
stillrealtous.com
Bray Wyatt Breaks Character To Comment On Segment With The Undertaker At Raw 30
This week during the special 30th anniversary episode of Monday Night Raw, LA Knight decided call out the legends in the back, and it was The Undertaker who answered. Taker brought back his American Badass persona and he confronted Knight after riding his motorcycle to the ring, but Knight retreated.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Interested In Bringing Back Former Tag Team Champions
A new report has indicated that WWE is interested in bringing back more ex-stars, with a pair of former tag team champions now on its radar. Since Triple H took control of the creative direction of WWE following Vince McMahon’s short-lived retirement in July 2022, the company has brought back many stars that it had previously released or had let their contracts expire. Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Dexter Lumis, Tegan Nox, Emma, Braun Strowman, and Bray Wyatt are among the stars to have made their WWE comeback in recent months.
UFC 283 bonuses: A retiring former champion hangs up gloves with an extra $50,000
The UFC handed out four post-fight bonuses after Saturday’s card, including one to a Brazilian former champion who called it a career. After UFC 283, four fighters picked up an extra $50,000 for their performances in Rio de Janeiro. Check out the winners below. Performance of the Night: Ismael...
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Provides Royal Rumble 'Spoiler'
On last night's 30th anniversary edition of "WWE Raw," Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio, accompanied by Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor, challenged The Usos (with Sami Zayn) for the "WWE Raw" Tag Team Championship. While the challengers came up short, Ripley spoke to Byron Saxton backstage after the match and teased a major victory for herself this Saturday at the Royal Rumble.
ringsidenews.com
Bray Wyatt Sends Heartfelt Message After Undertaker Segment During WWE RAW Is XXX
Bray Wyatt’s character has been through many incarnations in WWE already. During WWE RAW’s 30th Anniversary show, he had another chance to share the ring with a Superstar who paved the way for so many, including Wyatt himself. That segment with The Undertaker meant the world to Wyatt, and he expressed those feelings the next day.
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Explains Raw XXX Cage Match Disruption
WWE presented its 30th anniversary show for "Raw" on Monday, but one of the show's marquee matches did not go on as planned. Becky Lynch and Bayley were slated to meet in a steel cage match, however Damage CTRL beat down Lynch inside the structure and the match never happened. During an interview on "Raw Talk," Bayley explained to Byron Saxton why the faction did what they did.
ComicBook
Current AEW Champion's Contract Reportedly Weeks From Expiring
Brian Cage's contract with AEW is set to expire in "a matter of weeks," according to a new report from Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp. The reigning ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champion originally signed with AEW back in 2020, and while it looked like he was going to be released last year after being consistently absent from TV, the company wound up picking up the option for an additional year on his deal. After being off TV for nearly half a year following his feud with Ricky Starks, Cage returned at ROH's Supercard of Honor event in April 2022 and quickly formed a faction with The Gates of Agony (now known as The Embassy).
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE RAW XXX News – Brock Lesnar Attacks Bobby Lashley, More
This week on RAW Is XXX, Brock Lesnar made his return to WWE programming by attacking arch-rival Bobby Lashley in the main event of the show. Austin Theory put the WWE United States Championship on the line against Lashley in the closing match of the special RAW episode. With victory almost an inch away, Lashley put Theory through a table. It was at this moment that Lesnar hit the ring and decimated Lashley with an F5. The Beast then F5’d Theory onto Lashley, allowing the victimized champion to score the pinfall victory over the fallen challenger.
PWMania
WWE Appears to Pass on Signing Former AEW and Impact Wrestling Talent for the Time Being
Kylie Rae, a former AEW and Impact Wrestling star, recently received a WWE tryout match, but it appears that the company will not sign her for the time being. Kylie addressed the situation during an appearance on the Going Broadway podcast. “Never say never, to my knowledge, not in the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Shawn Michaels & Shelton Benjamin Reflect On 2005 Raw Match
During a recent appearance on WWE’s The Bump, Shawn Michaels and Shelton Benjamin reflected on their Raw match from May 2005. Benjamin and Michaels clashed as part of the Gold Rush tournament, with the match being planned by Michael Hayes. When asked about wrestling HBK one-on-one, Benjamin said, “It...
