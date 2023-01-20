Read full article on original website
Gary Bettman doesn’t believe NHL teams tank for better lottery odds even though they absolutely do
The art of the tank is a masterful thing in the NHL. As a mostly unspoken, but definitely real, phenomenon, tanking is a tried and true method for teams who are down on their luck looking to change their fortunes by getting lucky in the draft lottery. And yet, NHL...
Jokic returns to Nuggets in New Orleans after 2-game absence
NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — Nikola Jokic was back in Denver's starting lineup Tuesday night against New Orleans after missing the Nuggets' previous two games because of tightness in his left hamstring. The 7-foot center from Serbia is a two-time NBA MVP. He's averaging 25.1 points, 11 rebounds...
