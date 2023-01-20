ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 194

Karen SS
3d ago

Another shame to our government ...too much carelessness..2 presidents have confidential documents in their possession ..Supreme Court leaks confidential info and don't know how it got out..unvetted folks are elected to Congress that lie about everything ! Too much nonsense !

Reply(36)
53
KKelleher
2d ago

The current Supreme Court deserves the low esteem it has earned. Secrecy, politicization, lack of ethical standards and an absence of self-awareness have resulted in the worst polling figures ever. Until substantive changes are made, nothing will improve.

Reply(10)
32
Gail Ricarte
3d ago

john roberts was the leak. the onky people not questioned were the justices. if they wanted the leaker found they would be found.

Reply(8)
34
