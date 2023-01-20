ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Daviess Fiscal Court digest: Jan. 20, 2023

By James Mayse Messenger-Inquirer
 4 days ago

At its meeting Thursday, Daviess Fiscal Court took the following actions:

• Presented Christmas at Panther Creek checks to Wendall Foster Center, Joe Ford Nature Center, Owensboro Regional Recovery, Elita SAR Training and Southern Oaks Elementary PTO.

