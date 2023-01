COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. – A high altitude test for McMurry University's men's and women's teams saw plenty of praise from head coach Arthur Wang Friday through Sunday, Jan. 20-22. "I couldn't be prouder of how each group competed throughout the three days," McMurry's head coach noted. "Being at that height offers many challenges for individuals who aren't accustomed to it. We had several individuals step up with impressive marks. It shows they are focused and readying themselves for the SCAC meet with better than two weeks of training in front of them."

ABILENE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO