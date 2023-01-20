A New Study Says Maybe You’re Not Depressed, You’re Just Narcissistic

Whether it's all of the violent crime, or school shootings, or even the blatant corruption that is occurring right before our eyes in local government, 'mental health' has become a hot topic here in Texas.

But a new study from The Ohio State University, found that there is a great way to deal with depression, and it's not a pill.

"These researchers took 122 subjects in central Ohio, who have moderate to severe symptoms of anxiety and depression" said Tristan Justice, who wrote about the study for The Federalist, "And they divided them into 3 cohorts, and one cohort was asked to conduct sacrificial acts of kindness, and they found they had by far, the highest improvement rates of mood than anyone else in the study."

Being nice, and doing kind things for others is the key, along with getting out of the house and off the phone!

"We need to push back to basics" Justice told KTRH, "Americans need to get outside more, Americans need to get off their phones and television, and I think that would do so much, for so much of this mental health crisis because more and more Americans are just falling into these pitfalls, and it's dividing the country and it's leaving an entire generation more lonely and depressed than ever before."

The report coincides with a study last summer, that pushed back on big pharma, and the assertion that depression is caused by a chemical imbalance.

As Justice noted in his story, maybe you're not depressed, you're just a narcissistic.