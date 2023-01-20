On February 18, 2023, Opera Santa Barbara will present the California premiere of “An American Dream” by Jack Perla and Jessica Murphy Moo. Set in the Pacific Northwest during World War II, the work follows the lives of two women, one is a Japanese American removed from her home, the other a German Jewish immigrant concerned for those she left in Germany. In the role of Hiroko Kobayashi is Santa Barbara native and mezzo-soprano Nina Yoshida Nelsen, who, in addition to being president and co-founder of the Asian Opera Alliance, performed the role in the 2015 premiere as well as most following productions. Audrey Babcock and Ben Lowe will play Eva and Jim, with Houston-based conductor Eiki Isomura conducting the 15-member ensemble from the Opera Santa Barbara Orchestra.

