Read full article on original website
Related
thesource.com
Happy 58th Birthday To The Legendary DJ Jazzy Jeff!
On this date in 1965, Jeffrey Townes, better known to Hip Hop and television fans as “Jazzy Jeff” was born in the City of Brother Love and has become one of the best to ever place their hands on a pair of Technics 1200s. Originally known as the...
‘BMF’ Actor Christian Robinson Signs With Cultivate Entertainment Partners
EXCLUSIVE: Christian Robinson (BMF, Interview With The Vampire) has signed with Cultivate Entertainment Partners for representation. Robinson is an American actor of Panamanian and African American descent, born and raised in Brooklyn, New York. He began his career co-starring in the Netflix original film Burning Sands, which was an official selection at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. He played Big Country in the drama project following students who pledge to a fraternity as illegal hazing has now moved underground. Additionally, he portrayed the character Capital A in the 2018 horror film The First Purge. On the small screen, Robinson can currently be...
operawire.com
Dutch National Opera Announces Opera Forward Festival 2023
The Dutch National Opera has announced the Opera Forward Festival 2023, which will take place between March 3-12, 2023. It all kicks off with the world premiere of Alexander Raskatov’s “Animal Farm,” directed by Damiano Michielietto. Bassem Akiki conducts a cast starring Gennady Bezzubenkov, Misha Kiria, Michael Gniffke, James Kryshak, Germán Olvera, Karl Laquit, Artem Krutko, Helena Rasker, Maya Gour, Elena Vassilieva, Holly Flack, Karl Laquit, Marcel Beekman, and Francis van Broekhuizen.
operawire.com
Lyric Opera of Chicago & Music of the Baroque to Preview ‘Mozart Immersive: The Soul of A Genius’ with
The new immersive projection exhibit “Mozart Immersive: The Soul of A Genius” will be previewed after a special performance by members of the Lyric Opera of Chicago and Music of the Baroque. Following vocal and orchestral performances, Constantine Orbelian, the conductor responsible for the musical score, will discuss...
operawire.com
Royal Opera House Announces Participants of Jette Parker Programme 2023-24
The Royal Opera House has announced the participants for its 2023-24 Jette Parker Artist Programme. Among those joining in the fall of 2023 are sopranos Isabela Díaz and Valentina Puscas, baritone Grisha Martirosyan, mezzo-soprano Veena Akama-Makia, bass Jamie Woollard, and tenor Ryan Vaughan Davies. Díaz has appeared at the...
operawire.com
Opéra National de Paris 2022-23 Review: Il Trovatore
Judit Kutasi Shines in Problematic Staging of Verdi’s Middle Period Masterpiece. This review is for the performance of January 21, 2023. Unearthing the bodies of “Il Trovatore,” La Fura dels Baus and Àlex Ollé found the first great war. This is not a literary metaphor used by this pedantic critic, but what actually was presented in the stage. Large tombs are raised and lowered into rows of graves on the stage while the action is transposed to the bloody first world war. There are gas masks, guns, but also knives and swords in combat. It is a clash of worlds.
operawire.com
Opéra National de Paris Launches First-Ever Auction
The Opéra National de Paris has announced that for the first time in its history, the company will be organizing an auction in support of its projects. The auction will be organized by Paris Opera’s Outreach Association (AROP) and the auction house Sotheby’s. The auction, entitled “...
operawire.com
San Diego Opera to Showcase Nicolas Reveles’ ‘Ghosts’
San Diego Opera is set to world premiere Nicolas Reveles’ “Ghosts” on April 14, 2023. The work is comprised of three operas including “Eden,” “Dormir,” and “House.”. “Eden,” which is based on a libretto by John de los Santos, is a tribute...
operawire.com
Lorelei Ensemble to Showcase Julia Wolfe’s ‘Her Story’ in Boston
The Lorelei Ensemble is set to present Julia Wolfe’s “Her Story” on March 16-18, 2023. The showcase, which will represent the Northeast Premiere performance of the work, will feature the Boston Symphony Orchestra under conductor Giancarlo Guerrero. There will be a total of three performances during the run.
operawire.com
Royal Opera House to Bring ‘The Barber of Seville’ to Cinemas
The Royal Opera House’s production of Rossini’s “The Barber of Seville” is headed to cinemas around the U.K. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. The opera will be broadcast live from the Royal Opera House where it will be presented in a production starring Aigul Akhmetshina as Rosina, Andrzej Filończyk as Figaro, Lawrence Brownlee as Count Almaviva, Bryn Terfel as Don Basilio, Fabio Capitanucci as Bartolo, Ailish Tynan as Berta, and Josef Jeongmeen Ahn as Fiorello. Rafael Payare conducts the international cast.
operawire.com
Potsdam Sanssouci Music Festival 2023 Season Announcement
The Potsdam Sanssouci Music Festival released the lineup for its 33rd season. Friendship is the theme for this year’s program. For this article, we will only focus on opera-related events. The first of three rare operas to be performed is Andrea Bernasconi’s “L’Huomo.” Philipp Mathmann, Maria Ladurner, Francesca Benitez,...
operawire.com
Opera Santa Barbara to Present California Premiere of ‘An American Dream’
On February 18, 2023, Opera Santa Barbara will present the California premiere of “An American Dream” by Jack Perla and Jessica Murphy Moo. Set in the Pacific Northwest during World War II, the work follows the lives of two women, one is a Japanese American removed from her home, the other a German Jewish immigrant concerned for those she left in Germany. In the role of Hiroko Kobayashi is Santa Barbara native and mezzo-soprano Nina Yoshida Nelsen, who, in addition to being president and co-founder of the Asian Opera Alliance, performed the role in the 2015 premiere as well as most following productions. Audrey Babcock and Ben Lowe will play Eva and Jim, with Houston-based conductor Eiki Isomura conducting the 15-member ensemble from the Opera Santa Barbara Orchestra.
Comments / 1