Read full article on original website
Related
A Texas school district removed a teacher for giving a 7th-grade special needs class an 'extremely disturbing' worksheet with racial slurs and insults
The insults and slurs were displayed in word scramble, fill-in-the-blank, and matching exercises on worksheets given to a class of 7th graders.
Surprise starts literacy challenge for kids
City of Surprise Youth Services is inviting first- through fourth-grade students to register for the Surprise Literacy Challenge. The challenge encourages students to get reading by having them log their minutes of reading and complete fun challenges to earn badges and prizes. Surprise Literacy Challenge runs through Friday, March 3....
Comments / 0