Emirates successfully conducts ground testing on engine with 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel
Emirates’ objective of the ground testing and analysis is to demonstrate the capability of the GE90 engine to run on the specially blended 100% SAF without affecting its performance. Emirates has announced that the company has completed the ground engine testing for one of its GE90 engines on a...
Kellstrom Aerospace renews commercial aftermarket distribution agreements with AMETEK Aerospace
Kellstrom Aerospace has announced the renewal and expansion of global, exclusive commercial aftermarket distribution agreements with five business units of AMETEK Aerospace & for another five years. Kellstrom Aerospace (CAGE 5AA19), a global commercial aftermarket OEM Distribution leader providing a comprehensive range of aircraft lifecycle solutions, announces the renewal and...
Flight one purchases ALISM ALSR20 Simulator
The ALISM ALSR20 flight training device delivered to Flight one is approved by the FAA as a Level 5 FTD and was created especially for PPL and IR training requirements. ALISM has announced that the company has delivered the ALSR20 Simulator to Flight one. The newest simulator produced by ALSIM, the ALSR20, is a perfect duplicate of the Cirrus SR20 aircraft. This flight training device is approved by the FAA as a Level 5 FTD and was created especially for PPL and IR training requirements. The system includes a Garmin GDU 1050A and GFC 700 Autopilot and replicates the interior cockpit and flight deck of the Cirrus SR20. Both a Garmin GCU 479 and a Garmin GMA 350C – All digital Audio Panels are included with the ALSR20. The Cirrus Airframe Parachute System (CAPS) can also be simulated by the gadget.
