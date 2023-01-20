Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: TE Ismael Smith Flores commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Basketball: Emmanuel Bandoumel to miss rest of seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Georgia TE Arik Gilbert transfers to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes drop fifth-straight, lose to Nebraska 63-60The LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska offers Texas receiver with visit coming SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
klkntv.com
“Foster homes are desperately needed”: Nebraska nonprofit offering training
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Nonprofit, Renewed Horizon, is starting its foster parent training starting Monday, January 23rd, in York. Across Nebraska, statistics show nearly 500 children in our state are waiting to be adopted. Established in 2020, Renewed Horizon is hoping to change those numbers with the offered training. The nonprofit...
1011now.com
Thousands attend 13th Annual Lincoln Women’s Expo
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Thousands attended the 13th Annual Lincoln Women’s Expo this weekend at the Lancaster County Event Center. The event put a spotlight on women-owned and operated businesses as well as businesses that center on women and women’s issues. “The fact that we can get all these...
KETV.com
'It could save your friend': Raising awareness about youth cardiac arrest
OMAHA, Neb. — Some school lessons are life-changing. Others are life-saving. Around a lunch table, Creighton Prep nurse Katie Thompson is teaching half a dozen teenage boys how to perform CPR, and use an AED. "Someone's gonna grab the AED, someone's gonna look and listen," said Thompson, while demonstrating...
Omaha theatre community remembers dear and talented friend
On Jan. 19, Omaha Community Playhouse (OCP) and the Omaha theatre community lost their dear friend, Megan Kuehler, who lost her battle to stage four colon cancer.
Fairfield Sun Times
For one young couple, a farming dream becomes reality
ARLINGTON — A childhood dream to be a farmer might seem unreachable for a kid who didn't grow up on a farm, but Davis Behle just kept dreaming. "I was always interested in anything to do with agriculture. Instead of playing with LEGOs, I had little plastic farm animals and built fences," Behle said. "When I was in second grade, I'd wake up early to prove to my parents that I was responsible enough to have a bucket calf."
1011now.com
Nebraska inmate serving life sentence for murder dies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported the death of a 62-year-old inmate who was serving a life sentence for first-degree murder. According to NDCS, 62-year-old Marty Nuzum died on Monday morning at Bryan Medical Center-East. He was incarcerated at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. Nuzum’s...
1011now.com
10/11 This Morning Featured Pet
Avoca Fire Department to set ducks racing with ‘Quack Off’. It’s the 41st annual “Quack Off.” The shouts of thousands of people and quacks of hundreds of ducks will overtake the village of about 180. Portion of West A Street to close. Updated: 19 hours ago.
1011now.com
LPS students learn concussion science from UNL expert
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In recent years, concussions, and their effects, have been a hot topic for parents and coaches of kids in contact sports. Growing awareness is one reason why Lincoln Public Schools wants to make sure students understand the potential dangers of head trauma. Karen Covil is the...
klkntv.com
Neighbor recounts shooting: ‘I heard a sudden pop’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police responded to a call at 10:18 a.m. to a home near 18th and Euclid Ave Saturday. Neighbor Susan Wilkinson was in front of her home when she heard a blast. ” A guy comes over from the back ally, he came pounding on...
WOWT
Omaha tenants at senior living facility upset with high rent increases
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Residents at a senior living facility in Omaha are upset with sudden rent increases and allegedly confusing information from management. Joan Wojtkiewicz has lived at Keystone Villas’ Independent Living section for the past two years. But now, she’s not sure what to do after management...
1011now.com
Lincoln Police: Saturday’s fatal shooting started as argument over dogs and escalated quickly
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department shared new details on Monday regarding the weekend homicide in the Near South neighborhood, adding it was a disturbance about dogs that quickly escalated. According to Assistant Chief Brian Jackson, Saturday morning at 10:19 a.m. officers were dispatched to S 18th Street...
iheart.com
Arrest Made In Lincoln Homicide
Lincoln Police say officers arrest a suspect in a weekend shooting death. They say 29-year old Armon Rejai of Lincoln has been booked on suspicion of second degree homicide in the death of an 18-year-old Lincoln resident. Investigators say patrol officers responded to the area of 18th and Euclid Avenue...
1011now.com
Avoca Fire Department to set ducks racing with ‘Quack Off’
West A Street, from the east side of Southwest 27th Street to the west side of Southwest 23rd Street, will be closed beginning Monday. Thousands attend 13th Annual Lincoln Women’s Expo. Updated: 15 hours ago. Thousands attended the 13th Annual Lincoln Women’s Expo this weekend at the Lancaster County...
North Platte Telegraph
Sisters hold firm that first Reuben was made by their father — at Lincoln's Cornhusker Hotel
Revenge, it's been said, is best served cold. The same is true with the Reuben sandwich, says Sandy Cox. "That's the way it was meant to be served — cold," said Cox, who arrives at that opinion on pretty good authority. Her father, she insists, is also the father...
Popular cinema to close its only Omaha location
Sad news for cinema-goers in Omaha, Nebraska, today with the news that popular movie business Regal Cinemas is closing its only location in Omaha. The Regal Cinema at the Omaha Stadium, 7440 Crown Point Ave Omaha, Nebraska, will not have its lease renewed next month.
1011now.com
Shinedown announces April performance at Pinnacle Bank Arena
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The American rock band, Shinedown, will be coming to Lincoln’s Pinnacle Bank Arena in April. Shinedown announced their upcoming tour with Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New on Monday. The Revolutions Live Tour will start off in Michigan on April 3, kicking off a 21-date U.S. run of spring shows. The tour will make a Lincoln stop at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday, April 25.
KETV.com
Omaha woman faces charges after 11 animals removed from 'unsanitary' home
OMAHA, Neb. — A recent encounter with police put a woman in Douglas County court on Friday. Justine Randel, 41, faces animal cruelty and child neglect charges. Officials removed her kids and about a dozen animals from her Southside Terrace home last November. Prosecutor John Ashford says he's concerned about her mental health.
klkntv.com
LPD responds to multiple shootings Saturday morning
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department and other first responders spent Saturday morning engaged in calls related to gun violence that ultimately resulted in the death of a teen in one instance. According to LPD, at 10:19 a.m. officers were called out to a home near 18th...
News Channel Nebraska
Man arrested for reportedly killing 18-year-old in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A shooting that killed an 18-year-old led to the arrest of a Lincoln man. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to the area of 18th St. and Euclid Ave. around 10:20 a.m. on Saturday for a reported shooting during a neighborhood disturbance. Officers said they...
