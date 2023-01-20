ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Cleveland.com

Winter storm arrives Wednesday morning in Northeast Ohio, with 3-4 inches of snow possible

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Another round of snow is expected Wednesday in Northeast Ohio and it’s timing might be unfortunate for commuters. Forecasters with the National Weather Service say heavy snow is expected to start falling in the Cleveland area around 5 a.m. and it could come down at a rate of 1 inch per hour. That would present a challenge to people driving into work. The Ohio Department of Transportation warns that roads likely will become snow-covered even with snow plows out in force.
CLEVELAND, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Up to 4" of snow expected as central Ohio braces for another winter storm

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Central Ohio could see up to 4 inches of snow as we brace for the next storm system hitting our region Tuesday night. This system will likely bring snow first overnight Tuesday and will continue into the Wednesday morning commute. The snowfall, which will be heavy at times, will change over to a rain/snow mix during the mid-morning hours and eventually over to rain during the afternoon.
COLUMBUS, OH
tuscweather.net

Wintry Impacts Possible Wednesday Morning

A storm system will track out of the Tennessee Valley Tuesday night into Wednesday morning which will likely bring travel impacts to the Tuscarawas Valley for the Wednesday morning commute. Snow showers, which could be moderate to heavy at times, will spread southwest to northeast into east-central Ohio before sunrise...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Snow, mixed with rain southeast, as winter returns

A storm in the southern Plains will push wet snow into Ohio Sunday morning, as it weakens, before a coastal storm takes over later in the day. Accumulations will average 1-2 inches on colder surfaces along and northwest of the I-71 corridor, with wet to slushy roads. Locally up to 3 inches will likely fall […]
COLUMBUS, OH
wdrb.com

Last Look at Sunday's Wintry Mix Forecast

The small weather system bringing rain and snow to our area Sunday morning is slowly getting closer to us. This low pressure center is already creating both rain and snow and it will bring those to our communities starting early Sunday. By 3 AM moisture is arriving in our southern...
KENTUCKY STATE
cleveland19.com

Northeast Ohio Weather: Winter weather advisory until 1 p.m. Monday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A winter weather advisory has been issued for portions of northern Ohio and NW Pennsylvania until 1 p.m. on Monday. Periods of widespread snow continue to overspread northern OH and NW PA from the SW through this early afternoon. Heaviest snow expected this morning through late...
OHIO STATE
KEVN

Chance for snow increases for some on Sunday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Despite gusty winds from the southwest this evening and mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will look to drop into the teens and 20s this evening with isolated snow showers possible. While we could see some isolated snow showers develop tonight in Wyoming a slightly better chance for...
WYOMING STATE
Fox 59

Indiana snow chances increasing this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS – We started off with a few flurries this morning as the same system that brought us heavy rain and gusty winds finally exits. We have a quiet start to the weekend before another system brings us some rain and snow mix by Sunday. Cold, windy Friday. For...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KWCH.com

A winter storm is set to impact KS tonight, Saturday evening

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says another winter storm will move across the state late tonight into Saturday night bringing widespread snowfall and possibly some light wintry mix. Overall, this does not look like a potent system, and snowfall accumulation should stay on the lighter side, but some travel troubles are possible. As of now, widespread 2-4′' of snow across the state should be expected. Higher amounts will be possible in west-central Ks where 3-6′' will be possible.
KANSAS STATE

