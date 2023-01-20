Read full article on original website
Related
Winter storm arrives Wednesday morning in Northeast Ohio, with 3-4 inches of snow possible
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Another round of snow is expected Wednesday in Northeast Ohio and it’s timing might be unfortunate for commuters. Forecasters with the National Weather Service say heavy snow is expected to start falling in the Cleveland area around 5 a.m. and it could come down at a rate of 1 inch per hour. That would present a challenge to people driving into work. The Ohio Department of Transportation warns that roads likely will become snow-covered even with snow plows out in force.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Up to 4" of snow expected as central Ohio braces for another winter storm
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Central Ohio could see up to 4 inches of snow as we brace for the next storm system hitting our region Tuesday night. This system will likely bring snow first overnight Tuesday and will continue into the Wednesday morning commute. The snowfall, which will be heavy at times, will change over to a rain/snow mix during the mid-morning hours and eventually over to rain during the afternoon.
tuscweather.net
Wintry Impacts Possible Wednesday Morning
A storm system will track out of the Tennessee Valley Tuesday night into Wednesday morning which will likely bring travel impacts to the Tuscarawas Valley for the Wednesday morning commute. Snow showers, which could be moderate to heavy at times, will spread southwest to northeast into east-central Ohio before sunrise...
cleveland19.com
19 First Alert Weather Days: Snow & a wintry mix Wednesday; lake effect snows Thursday
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 First Alert Weather Team has issued 19 First Alert Weather Days for Wednesday and Thursday. A low pressure system will develop over the lower Mississippi River Valley this week, moving northeast into the area Wednesday. This system will keep our local forecast quite interesting...
Winter Storm could bring 3-6 inches of snow
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the St. Louis region from 6 pm Tuesday to 6 pm Wednesday.
Snow, mixed with rain southeast, as winter returns
A storm in the southern Plains will push wet snow into Ohio Sunday morning, as it weakens, before a coastal storm takes over later in the day. Accumulations will average 1-2 inches on colder surfaces along and northwest of the I-71 corridor, with wet to slushy roads. Locally up to 3 inches will likely fall […]
wdrb.com
Last Look at Sunday's Wintry Mix Forecast
The small weather system bringing rain and snow to our area Sunday morning is slowly getting closer to us. This low pressure center is already creating both rain and snow and it will bring those to our communities starting early Sunday. By 3 AM moisture is arriving in our southern...
Cold Front Brings Rain and Snow Sunday-Monday to West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict the next system will be moving in on Sunday bringing in some chances for winter weather leading into next week for Ohio and West Virginia. Chances for rain showers will start fairly early Sunday for the region, but we will start with rain showers across the area. These […]
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio Weather: Winter weather advisory until 1 p.m. Monday
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A winter weather advisory has been issued for portions of northern Ohio and NW Pennsylvania until 1 p.m. on Monday. Periods of widespread snow continue to overspread northern OH and NW PA from the SW through this early afternoon. Heaviest snow expected this morning through late...
West Virginia and Ohio schools could see delays on Wednesday due to incoming snow
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Our next weather system is expected to bring a mixed bag of weather variable and conditions to the Ohio Valley for the midpoint of the work week. The region will experience multiple rounds of precipitation from Wednesday morning into Thursday morning. SCHOOL CLOSINGS AND DELAYS The Setup: A center of low […]
More slick commutes possible this week, starting Monday morning in WV, KY and OH
(WOWK) — After a Sunday morning filled with freezing rain and car wrecks, wintry weather is set to challenge area drivers a few more times as the week unfolds with an active weather pattern. Monday morning, there could be a light accumulation of snow in the lowlands on top of a refreeze of wet areas. […]
Snow emergencies: What are they and when we can expect more?
More snow is in the forecast, which means some communities will likely issue snow emergencies or travel advisories.
Some parking bans, snow emergencies remain in NE Ohio
Several Northeast Ohio schools are closed or on delay after the area was slammed with snow for much of Sunday.
KEVN
Chance for snow increases for some on Sunday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Despite gusty winds from the southwest this evening and mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will look to drop into the teens and 20s this evening with isolated snow showers possible. While we could see some isolated snow showers develop tonight in Wyoming a slightly better chance for...
manchesterinklink.com
Calm before the storm: National Weather Service issues ‘Winter Storm Warning,’ bringing moderate to heavy snow our way
GRAY, MAINE – The next system in the ongoing active weather pattern is forecast to pass through southern New England Sunday night before exiting through the Gulf of Maine on Monday, according to the National Weather Service, bringing another round of snowfall to the region. The heaviest snowfall rates...
Fox 59
Indiana snow chances increasing this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off with a few flurries this morning as the same system that brought us heavy rain and gusty winds finally exits. We have a quiet start to the weekend before another system brings us some rain and snow mix by Sunday. Cold, windy Friday. For...
KWCH.com
A winter storm is set to impact KS tonight, Saturday evening
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says another winter storm will move across the state late tonight into Saturday night bringing widespread snowfall and possibly some light wintry mix. Overall, this does not look like a potent system, and snowfall accumulation should stay on the lighter side, but some travel troubles are possible. As of now, widespread 2-4′' of snow across the state should be expected. Higher amounts will be possible in west-central Ks where 3-6′' will be possible.
A significant blast of Arctic air could invade Minnesota soon
On Saturday, meteorologist Sven Sundgaard published a story about how this could be the fourth January in the Twin Cities to not drop below zero since the record-keeping era began in 1873. But there are signs that next weekend and beyond might bring a shot of Arctic air. NOAA's Climate...
Northeast Ohio snow totals: Some eastern suburbs top 6 inches
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The eastern suburbs of Cleveland appeared to take the brunt of Sunday’s snowfall, with Chagrin Falls recording 6.5 inches and Shaker Heights 6 inches. Parts of Medina County also had a good amount of snow, according to the National Weather Service. Lodi had 6.5 inches and Hinckley had 62 inches.
Comments / 0