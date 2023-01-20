Read full article on original website
Related
peakofohio.com
Lakeview woman charged with 5th OVI
Bellefontaine Police arrested Tiffany McMann, of Lakeview, on numerous charges Saturday morning after a traffic stop on the city’s west side. Officers pulled over McMann after she was driving across the center line on Sandusky and Garfield Avenue. Police could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from...
peakofohio.com
Jeanne L. Schrader
Jeanne L. Schrader, 59, of Bellefontaine, passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Ohio Health Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus. Jeanne was born on June 10, 1963, in Winchester, Virginia to John R. and Geneva C. Norris. She was preceded in death by her father. Jeanne is survived by her husband,...
peakofohio.com
Vets to D.C. preparing for final trip
The Logan County Vets to D.C. is gearing up for another trip to our nation’s capital. This is a trip organized by local volunteers that busses local veterans to Washington D.C. for a weekend to visit the memorials. They leave on a Friday morning and return Sunday evening. There is no cost for veterans to attend. Travel, lodging, and food are all included. Veterans may bring a guest for $250.
peakofohio.com
Carol L. Cook
Carol L. Cook, 84, of East Liberty, passed away Friday, January 20, 2023, at her residence, surrounded by her family following an extended illness. A devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed tending to her lawn and garden, no weeds were safe in either one. She also enjoyed bowling, bingo, embroidery, and watching her hummingbirds, and always looked forward to a trip to Ace Hardware. A graduate of Logan Hills High School and Columbus State, she retired from Union Manor in Marysville where she worked as a dietitian for many years. Carol was also a longtime member of the East Liberty United Methodist Church.
peakofohio.com
2023 West Liberty Business Association Dinner
The 2023 West Liberty Business Association held its annual dinner Thursday evening. Heather Chamberlain, President of the Business Association, welcomed those in attendance and thanked them for being there. JD Harshfield, from Ohio Caverns, offered a very heartfelt memorial for Eric Evans, the owner of the caverns, who recently passed away. Musical selections were then performed by students from West Liberty-Salem High School, and dinner was prepared by Peppercorn’s Diner in Urbana.
peakofohio.com
Weekend swimming results
Area swim teams hit the pool over the weekend. Bellefontaine took on Sidney for their final dual meet of the season. The Lady Chiefs won 143-123 and the Chieftain boys tied the Yellow Jackets. Bellefontaine girls:. Medley Relay A – 1st – Maddie Ullom, Elaina Ullom, Morgan Henry, Joslyn Robinson...
peakofohio.com
Bellefontaine take 7th at Celina; Lady Lakers finish 7th at Ridgedale – Weekend Wrestling
Area wrestling teams hit the mat over the weekend. The Bellefontaine varsity boys finished 7th out of 14 teams at a tough Celina Invitational Saturday. The Chiefs came away with two placers in the top six, sophomores Zavier May was 5th at 144 pounds and Jeffery Smith placed 6th at 113 pounds.
peakofohio.com
Lady Chiefs bowl to a third place finish at Boro Roll-Off
The Bellefontaine varsity girls took third place at the 20-team Boro Roll-Off held in Centerville Saturday. The format for the tournament was three regular games and four baker games to determine the top 8 teams. Those teams would move on and bowl two more baker games to move onto the top four.
peakofohio.com
Chieftain boys win OT thriller, Lady Tigers pick up 6th straight win
Area basketball teams were in action over the weekend. Bellefontaine outlasted Xenia in overtime 54-47. Tavien St. Clair had a game-high 20 points. The Chiefs improve to 8-8 on the season. Bellefontaine will host Northwestern Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Benjamin Logan fell to Upper Scioto Valley 60-37. Gavin Neeley pitched...
Comments / 0