Carol L. Cook, 84, of East Liberty, passed away Friday, January 20, 2023, at her residence, surrounded by her family following an extended illness. A devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed tending to her lawn and garden, no weeds were safe in either one. She also enjoyed bowling, bingo, embroidery, and watching her hummingbirds, and always looked forward to a trip to Ace Hardware. A graduate of Logan Hills High School and Columbus State, she retired from Union Manor in Marysville where she worked as a dietitian for many years. Carol was also a longtime member of the East Liberty United Methodist Church.

EAST LIBERTY, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO