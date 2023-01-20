Read full article on original website
8 Must-See Waterfalls Near Nashville, TennesseeEast Coast TravelerNashville, TN
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Tennessee?Ted RiversTennessee State
Tennessee Pastors Call Out ReAwaken America Tour for Peddling "Unholy" TheologyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Say Goodbye To West Coast Envy: In-N-Out Is Opening Locations In The EastTy D.Nashville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
markerzone.com
TIMO MEIER FIGHTS BRANDON CARLO AFTER A HEATED EXCHANGE
Timo Meier is arguably the NHL's hottest trade item as the March 3rd Trade Deadline approaches. The 6'1'', 220lb power forward possesses all the makings of an elite power forward, and a contending team would seriously benefit from his point-per-game scoring. He upped his draft stock even further on Sunday...
markerzone.com
'SOMEONE' IN THE CANUCKS' ORGANIZATION TOLD INSIDER BOUDREAU DEBACLE WAS ALL HIS FAULT
The Vancouver Canucks' dismissal of Bruce Boudreau and all the drama therein has completely taken over the news cycles of the past week or so. Much of the criticism has been one-way, directed at the Canucks' front office and ownership more than anything. Apparently, however, it was reported that one...
markerzone.com
CANUCKS' GM LIED DURING SUNDAY'S PRESS CONFERENCE TO SAVE FACE, FAILS MISERABLY
The whole Vancouver Canucks/Bruce Boudreau debacle showed the entire hockey world the ugly underbelly of professional sports. The carelessness with which the Canucks' management has approached the situation is puzzling, to say the least. GM Patrik Allvin and President Jim Rutherford are under intense scrutiny over their decisions and the...
markerzone.com
FORMER NHLER NICK SHORE EJECTED IN SHL GAME FOR ABUSE OF AN OFFICIAL (VIDEO)
Former NHL forward Nick Shore found himself in some hot water over the weekend in the Swedish Hockey League as his team, HV71 took on Orebro HK. After failing to score on a partial break in the third period and knocking the net off its moorings, Shore was frustrated with himself and went to bang his stick on the boards. Instead of hitting the boards, Shore made contact with the leg of one of the officials. Even if it was an accident, it was uncalled for. The 30-year-old was then given a game misconduct for abuse of an official.
markerzone.com
JOHNNY GAUDREAU GIVEN STANDING OVATION IN RETURN TO CALGARY (VIDEO)
The fans may have booed him whenever he touched the puck and during his penalty shot in the first period, but those boos were quickly ended once the Calgary Flames played a video tribute for their former star, Johnny Gaudreau. Gaudreau didn't watch most of the video tribute, keeping his...
Baseball Legend and Three-Time World Series Champion Dies
It has been just announced that Major League Baseball proceeded to lose one of their all-time great players last night, January 20, 2023. According to MLB reporter for USA Today, Bob Nightengale, former MLB third baseman and General Manager Sal Bando passed away last night at the age of 78. He passed away after a five-year battle with cancer.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
wearebuffalo.net
Two Huge Fights Happened In Buffalo, New York During Bills Game
Tensions were high while watching the Buffalo-Cincinnati game on Sunday night, and the end results of the game probably carried over into the rest of your evening and your week. We’re disappointed, to say the least. We really felt like this year was “our year,” and I know we say...
markerzone.com
OFFICIALLY OFFICIAL - BOUDREAU RELIEVED OF COACHING DUTIES, CANUCKS ANNOUNCE REPLACEMENT
The Vancouver Canucks have officially relieved Bruce Boudreau and assistant coach Trent Cull of their coaching duties. The team also announced that Rick Tocchet will assume the head coaching position. Retired NHL defensemen and Stanley Cup champions Adam Foote and Sergei Gonchar will also join Tocchet's staff; the former as an assistant, the latter as a Defensive Development Coach.
Sports World Furious With NHL Coach Firing On Sunday
The Vancouver Canucks have finally made a change that they've been wanting to make for the last several weeks. On Sunday afternoon, they officially announced the firing of head coach Bruce Boudreau and the ensuing hire of Rich Tocchet. It comes as the team has been an utter mess this season. ...
markerzone.com
DONALD BRASHEAR'S TIRADE IN SENIOR MEN'S LEAGUE LEADS TO SUSPENSION
Busting someone open and a sucker punch to the head has lead to a suspension for former NHL enforcer Donald Brashear, who's now playing in a senior men's league in Quebec. The Ligue de hockey senior du Lac au Fleuve has announced that Brashear, who plays for Blackjack de Wendake, has been suspended for two games for punching an opponent in the head and being the aggressor in the fight. He also received another game for punching another opponent in the head, for a total suspension of three games. Here's video of the incident.
markerzone.com
AVALANCHE FORWARD AMONG TWO PLACED ON WAIVERS
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, Colorado Avalanche forward Anton Blidh and Toronto Maple Leafs forward Dryden Hunt have been placed on waivers for the purpose of AHL assignment. Blidh, 27, signed with the Avalanche last summer after parts of seven seasons in the Boston Bruins organization. He's split time this...
markerzone.com
FORMER PLAYER RIPS DARRYL SUTTER AFTER DISRESPECTING FLAMES' ROOKIE
Darryl Sutter is about as old school as they come these days. The old guard of NHL coaches has dwindled down to just Sutter and John Tortorella, although you could make a case for one or two others. These coaches tend to butt heads with modernity in general (see: Tortorella & the iPads), and it can cause discomfort behind the scenes.
markerzone.com
VANCOUVER NOW HAS 3 HEAD COACHES ON PAYROLL, MAKING FOR THE NHL'S MOST EXPENSIVE COACHING STAFF
With the news of Bruce Boudreau's dismissal and Rick Tocchet assuming the head coaching role, the Vancouver Canucks now have three head coaches on their payroll for this season. Travis Green is still earning a paycheck to not coach for Vancouver, joining Boudreau and Tocchet. All told, Vancouver is allocating...
markerzone.com
BRUCE BOUDREAU TO RETURN TO TV FOR THE REST OF THE SEASON
Bruce Boudreau was officially fired by the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday after weeks of speculation that his time with the organization was coming to a close. In an interview with Michael Russo of The Athletic, Boudreau revealed that, while he wants to and will return to coaching at some point, for the remainder of the season, he'll go back to TV, with offers already being sent his way.
NBC Sports announces nearly 150 hours of college golf TV coverage on in spring 2023
College golf fans are going to be treated with plenty of live coverage this spring. NBC Sports announced Tuesday that Golf Channel and Peacock would air nearly 150 hours of live college golf this spring, with the main feature being the 2023 men’s and women’s NCAA Championships at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. In addition, three of the top tournaments in the country will be also be televised.
Bleacher Report vows for Bulls to be sellers at trade deadline
The Chicago Bulls (22-24) currently sit as the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference as they’re riding a three-game winning streak. With the Feb. 9 trade deadline on the horizon, the Bulls have a decision to make, whether to stand pat and attempt a run at the playoffs or blow it up and position themselves for the future.
markerzone.com
19-YEAR NHL VETERAN EXPECTED TO BE APART OF VANCOUVER'S NEW COACHING STAFF
The Vancouver Canucks are expected to formally announce their coaching change on Monday with a press conference introducing Rick Tocchet as the new bench boss. In the past week, questions have arose regarding who would be on the new coaching staff and Sergei Gonchar's name was brought up, with it being more and more likely that he'll either be an assistant or in an advisory role.
markerzone.com
SENATORS GM PIERRE DORION SCOUTING WESTERN CONFERENCE TEAM FOR SECOND TIME IN FOUR DAYS
The Ottawa Senators are currently tied with Montreal for second-last in the Eastern Conference with 43 points and are 11 points back of Pittsburgh for the second and final wild card spot. There's a good chance that the Senators will miss the Stanley Cup Playoffs for a sixth consecutive season,...
markerzone.com
WATCH - WHOLESOME MOMENT WITH JEFF CARTER AND SON WHO COLLECTS DAD'S HOCKEY CARDS
Hockey players might be some of the toughest people on the planet. But at home, they are mushy just like the rest of us. Wholesome moments of players with their families are always good for a warm feeling and sometimes even a chuckle. This video posted by the wife of Pittsburgh Penguins center Jeff Carter has a little bit of both:
