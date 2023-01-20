Read full article on original website
USC Gamecock
Local duo, Prettier Than Matt, discusses origins, teases upcoming new music
A musician's journey may not always be the easiest. "(The pandemic) was tough. It was tough mentally and emotionally," Jessica Sims, one half of the music duo Prettier than Matt, said. But the bond between Columbia duo, Prettier than Matt, has withstood for over a decade. Duo Jessica Sims and...
USC Gamecock
USC students celebrate Lunar New Year with friends, community
As 2022 came to a close, people across the world celebrated the New Year. However, for other cultures, the celebration is only just beginning in January. For USC's Chinese Students and Scholars Association (CSSA), the Lunar New Year festival is a season that is filled with family, food and tradition.
USC Gamecock
Founder, owner of Immaculate Body Piercing looks to provide safe, welcoming environment for all
When fourth-year public health student Ronella Riley decided to get her septum pierced, she wanted to find a place that would prioritize her safety. After looking at several studios, Riley landed on Immaculate Body Piercing, a local piercing studio in Columbia that had proper safety training and certifications. "I just...
WIS-TV
"Please come get your child," Mother urges parents to take children out of SC Youth Challenge due to
Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Soda City Live: The 11th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr....
USC Gamecock
University plans to improve advising, expand student and faculty diversity after hearing student feedback at Imagine Carolina
After holding Imagine Carolina, a student forum, last fall, the university announced in a campus-wide email the most common complaints among students. According to the email, students brought up concerns about advising, mental health resources and a lack of diversity in the student body and faculty. “I think the priorities...
USC Gamecock
Students march against racist culture on campus, university inaction
Students gathered at the center of the Horseshoe and marched to Greene Street on Friday in protest of racist culture and what they see as inaction from USC administration. Courtney McClain, a fourth-year broadcast journalism student and activist, organized the event after a TikTok video of an individual repeatedly saying an anti-Black racial slur went viral last week. In the video, the person claims they go to USC, though the university has confirmed that they do not.
WIS-TV
South Congaree mobile home residents face evictions and closing parks
SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. (WIS) - A group of South Congaree mobile home residents has a ticking clock for finding a new home. For some, their time to find that home may be getting slashed. In November, the South Congaree Town Council denied an appeal by landlord Naomi Halter to have...
WIS-TV
Homeowner’s association under scrutiny by Columbia residents
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Residents of the Brookhaven neighborhood in Northeast Columbia tell WIS their homeowners association (HOA) is growing increasingly worse. The Brookhaven Association holds 1,055 homes under the purview of an HOA managed by Cedar Management Group. The Charlotte-based company was hired to manage Brookhaven in 2019. WIS...
A day on, not a day off
NEWBERRY — The march from Miller A.M.E Church on Caldwell Street to Bethlehem Baptist Church marked an occasion to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a program organized by the Newberry Martin Luther King Jr. Foundation. Presiding Rev. Freddie Smith welcomed the community into Bethlehem Baptist Church and...
High school student dies in Sunday afternoon wreck
KERSHAW, S.C. — A 16-year-old high school student is dead after a car crash on Sunday afternoon in Kershaw County. According to Kershaw County Coroner David West at almost 3:30 p.m. he responded to a car crash on Ridgway Road in Lugoff. Two cars were involved. According to West,...
'Through the grace of God': Sheriff Lott says tragedy narrowly avoided on Friday
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff says his deputies and a property owner are lucky they weren't hurt after a man opened fire as they were serving an eviction notice on Friday morning. Sheriff Leon Lott held a press conference on Friday afternoon, elaborating on what happened -...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Police investigating shooting in hotel room
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Police are looking to find a person for allegedly shooting into an occupied hotel room. Crime Gun Intelligence Unit investigators say the incident occurred at the Baymont Hotel on E. Exchange Blvd. There were no injuries reported by authorities. If you have information, contact Crimestoppers...
AOL Corp
One person killed in shooting near shopping area in Columbia, deputies say
One person was killed in an overnight shooting in Columbia, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Sunday. At about 3:10 a.m., deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Columbia Northeast Drive, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. That’s a shopping center which is close to the intersection with U.S. 1/Two Notch Road in the area near Sesquicentennial State Park.
carolinapanorama.com
Orangeburg County County sells land once planned for high school; development will be priority
Orangeburg County has sold property it previously swapped with Orangeburg County School District for potential use as a site for a new high school. County Council gave unanimous first reading by title only at its Jan. 17 meeting to sell about 95 acres of county-owned property near the intersection of Red Bank Road and Industrial Boulevard to Mixon Holdings LLC. The property is to be used for economic development.
WIS-TV
Woman charged in collision that sent Richland County deputy to hospital
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A deputy from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department was injured and hospitalized after a collision on Saturday night. According to officials, the collision occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 21, at the intersection of North Pine Road and Farrow Road. Deputy Kameron Locklear was taken...
This Is The Quirkiest Town In South Carolina
Reader's Digest found the 50 most unique towns in the country, including this quirky spot in South Carolina.
Deputies in the Midlands shot at by suspect
A suspect is in custody after shooting at law enforcement in the Midlands. WACH TV is reporting that Richland County Sheriff’s Deputies were shot at while serving an eviction notice at a home in Columbia, around 9:30 Friday morning.
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in South Carolina
There are many great restaurants in South Carolina but depending on your mood, sometimes, you want an experience that will leave you with a cool story that touches on more than just the food.
Aiken County Coroner’s Office investigating death of 1-year-old child
Aiken S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a 1-year-old child. According to the Aiken County Coroner, on Friday January 20th at 9:35 pm, Aiken County Emergency Medical Service responded to a home in the one hundred block of L and L Lane in Aiken for a call of […]
abccolumbia.com
Fire at Lexington home temporarily shuts access to neighborhood
Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police Department is warning drivers to be aware of a temporary road closure. According to Police, a portion of Litchfield Lane was shut down around 9 p.m. Thursday while fire crews worked to put out a structure fire. Officials tell us the location...
