Lexington County, SC

USC Gamecock

USC students celebrate Lunar New Year with friends, community

As 2022 came to a close, people across the world celebrated the New Year. However, for other cultures, the celebration is only just beginning in January. For USC's Chinese Students and Scholars Association (CSSA), the Lunar New Year festival is a season that is filled with family, food and tradition.
COLUMBIA, SC
USC Gamecock

Students march against racist culture on campus, university inaction

Students gathered at the center of the Horseshoe and marched to Greene Street on Friday in protest of racist culture and what they see as inaction from USC administration. Courtney McClain, a fourth-year broadcast journalism student and activist, organized the event after a TikTok video of an individual repeatedly saying an anti-Black racial slur went viral last week. In the video, the person claims they go to USC, though the university has confirmed that they do not.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Homeowner’s association under scrutiny by Columbia residents

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Residents of the Brookhaven neighborhood in Northeast Columbia tell WIS their homeowners association (HOA) is growing increasingly worse. The Brookhaven Association holds 1,055 homes under the purview of an HOA managed by Cedar Management Group. The Charlotte-based company was hired to manage Brookhaven in 2019. WIS...
COLUMBIA, SC
Newberry Observer

A day on, not a day off

NEWBERRY — The march from Miller A.M.E Church on Caldwell Street to Bethlehem Baptist Church marked an occasion to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a program organized by the Newberry Martin Luther King Jr. Foundation. Presiding Rev. Freddie Smith welcomed the community into Bethlehem Baptist Church and...
NEWBERRY, SC
News19 WLTX

High school student dies in Sunday afternoon wreck

KERSHAW, S.C. — A 16-year-old high school student is dead after a car crash on Sunday afternoon in Kershaw County. According to Kershaw County Coroner David West at almost 3:30 p.m. he responded to a car crash on Ridgway Road in Lugoff. Two cars were involved. According to West,...
LUGOFF, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia Police investigating shooting in hotel room

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Police are looking to find a person for allegedly shooting into an occupied hotel room. Crime Gun Intelligence Unit investigators say the incident occurred at the Baymont Hotel on E. Exchange Blvd. There were no injuries reported by authorities. If you have information, contact Crimestoppers...
COLUMBIA, SC
AOL Corp

One person killed in shooting near shopping area in Columbia, deputies say

One person was killed in an overnight shooting in Columbia, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Sunday. At about 3:10 a.m., deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Columbia Northeast Drive, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. That’s a shopping center which is close to the intersection with U.S. 1/Two Notch Road in the area near Sesquicentennial State Park.
COLUMBIA, SC
carolinapanorama.com

Orangeburg County County sells land once planned for high school; development will be priority

Orangeburg County has sold property it previously swapped with Orangeburg County School District for potential use as a site for a new high school. County Council gave unanimous first reading by title only at its Jan. 17 meeting to sell about 95 acres of county-owned property near the intersection of Red Bank Road and Industrial Boulevard to Mixon Holdings LLC. The property is to be used for economic development.
abccolumbia.com

Fire at Lexington home temporarily shuts access to neighborhood

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police Department is warning drivers to be aware of a temporary road closure. According to Police, a portion of Litchfield Lane was shut down around 9 p.m. Thursday while fire crews worked to put out a structure fire. Officials tell us the location...
LEXINGTON, SC

