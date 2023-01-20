ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

USC Gamecock

Analysis: Historic Aliyah Boston double-double leads No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks to dominant win over Arkansas

The No. 1 South Carolina women's basketball team defeated Arkansas 92-46 Sunday afternoon in a record-breaking game for the Gamecocks. The first of two record-breaking moments came in the third quarter when Boston recorded her 10th rebound of the game. With that rebound, Boston secured the 73rd double-double of her collegiate career — the most of any player in Gamecock women's basketball history. The record was previously held by South Carolina Athletics Hall of Famer Sheila Foster, who was in attendance at the game.
COLUMBIA, SC
USC Gamecock

PHOTOS: South Carolina Gamecocks dominate the Arkansas Razorbacks

The South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team dominated the Arkansas Razorbacks 92-46 in a historic game at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC, on Jan. 22, 2023. Senior forward Aliyah Boston recorded her 73rd double-double, the most in Gamecock women's basketball history, and the Gamecocks are now 8-0 in the SEC, having defeated every opponent they've faced this season.
COLUMBIA, SC
USC Gamecock

Analysis: South Carolina men’s basketball loses to No. 16 Auburn in tale of 2 halves

The South Carolina men’s basketball team suffered its fifth conference defeat of the season Saturday afternoon, losing 81-66 in a matchup against No. 16 Auburn. The Gamecocks’ shooting woes plagued the team throughout the game, as it went 20-56 (35.7%) from the floor and recorded its sixth-worst shooting performance of the campaign. However, strong play in the second half resulted in its second-smallest margin of defeat in a home game this year.
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

Woodland’s Kam Pringle commits to South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Woodland junior offensive tackle Kam Pringle verbally committed to South Carolina on Sunday afternoon. The top prospect in the Lowcountry and one of the top ranked offensive tackles in the nation in the Class of 2024, Pringle chose the Gamecocks in a ceremony at Woodland High.
COLUMBIA, SC
USC Gamecock

Students march against racist culture on campus, university inaction

Students gathered at the center of the Horseshoe and marched to Greene Street on Friday in protest of racist culture and what they see as inaction from USC administration. Courtney McClain, a fourth-year broadcast journalism student and activist, organized the event after a TikTok video of an individual repeatedly saying an anti-Black racial slur went viral last week. In the video, the person claims they go to USC, though the university has confirmed that they do not.
COLUMBIA, SC
USC Gamecock

USC students celebrate Lunar New Year with friends, community

As 2022 came to a close, people across the world celebrated the New Year. However, for other cultures, the celebration is only just beginning in January. For USC's Chinese Students and Scholars Association (CSSA), the Lunar New Year festival is a season that is filled with family, food and tradition.
COLUMBIA, SC

