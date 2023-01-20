The No. 1 South Carolina women's basketball team defeated Arkansas 92-46 Sunday afternoon in a record-breaking game for the Gamecocks. The first of two record-breaking moments came in the third quarter when Boston recorded her 10th rebound of the game. With that rebound, Boston secured the 73rd double-double of her collegiate career — the most of any player in Gamecock women's basketball history. The record was previously held by South Carolina Athletics Hall of Famer Sheila Foster, who was in attendance at the game.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO