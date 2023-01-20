Read full article on original website
Local duo, Prettier Than Matt, discusses origins, teases upcoming new music
A musician's journey may not always be the easiest. "(The pandemic) was tough. It was tough mentally and emotionally," Jessica Sims, one half of the music duo Prettier than Matt, said. But the bond between Columbia duo, Prettier than Matt, has withstood for over a decade. Duo Jessica Sims and...
University plans to improve advising, expand student and faculty diversity after hearing student feedback at Imagine Carolina
After holding Imagine Carolina, a student forum, last fall, the university announced in a campus-wide email the most common complaints among students. According to the email, students brought up concerns about advising, mental health resources and a lack of diversity in the student body and faculty. “I think the priorities...
Founder, owner of Immaculate Body Piercing looks to provide safe, welcoming environment for all
When fourth-year public health student Ronella Riley decided to get her septum pierced, she wanted to find a place that would prioritize her safety. After looking at several studios, Riley landed on Immaculate Body Piercing, a local piercing studio in Columbia that had proper safety training and certifications. "I just...
Column: The university should show its support for the Iranian students
When the protests in Iran started, Iranian students wanted the university to help spread awareness about the situation so that they could amplify the voices of those helpless from the regime, but, in that time of need, the university barely showed any support. The protests in Iran sparked when Mahsa...
Analysis: South Carolina men's tennis continues season-opening winning streak with victory over UNC
Coming off 7-0 victories against The Citadel and Charlotte on Friday, the No. 9 South Carolina men's tennis team battled hard to defeat UNC 4-3 Sunday afternoon. The victory marked the first time that the Gamecocks have defeated the Tar Heels since 2003. South Carolina started the match by claiming...
Analysis: South Carolina men’s basketball loses to No. 16 Auburn in tale of 2 halves
The South Carolina men’s basketball team suffered its fifth conference defeat of the season Saturday afternoon, losing 81-66 in a matchup against No. 16 Auburn. The Gamecocks’ shooting woes plagued the team throughout the game, as it went 20-56 (35.7%) from the floor and recorded its sixth-worst shooting performance of the campaign. However, strong play in the second half resulted in its second-smallest margin of defeat in a home game this year.
Analysis: Historic Aliyah Boston double-double leads No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks to dominant win over Arkansas
The No. 1 South Carolina women's basketball team defeated Arkansas 92-46 Sunday afternoon in a record-breaking game for the Gamecocks. The first of two record-breaking moments came in the third quarter when Boston recorded her 10th rebound of the game. With that rebound, Boston secured the 73rd double-double of her collegiate career — the most of any player in Gamecock women's basketball history. The record was previously held by South Carolina Athletics Hall of Famer Sheila Foster, who was in attendance at the game.
