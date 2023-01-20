ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

USC Gamecock

Column: The university should show its support for the Iranian students

When the protests in Iran started, Iranian students wanted the university to help spread awareness about the situation so that they could amplify the voices of those helpless from the regime, but, in that time of need, the university barely showed any support. The protests in Iran sparked when Mahsa...
Analysis: South Carolina men’s basketball loses to No. 16 Auburn in tale of 2 halves

The South Carolina men’s basketball team suffered its fifth conference defeat of the season Saturday afternoon, losing 81-66 in a matchup against No. 16 Auburn. The Gamecocks’ shooting woes plagued the team throughout the game, as it went 20-56 (35.7%) from the floor and recorded its sixth-worst shooting performance of the campaign. However, strong play in the second half resulted in its second-smallest margin of defeat in a home game this year.
Analysis: Historic Aliyah Boston double-double leads No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks to dominant win over Arkansas

The No. 1 South Carolina women's basketball team defeated Arkansas 92-46 Sunday afternoon in a record-breaking game for the Gamecocks. The first of two record-breaking moments came in the third quarter when Boston recorded her 10th rebound of the game. With that rebound, Boston secured the 73rd double-double of her collegiate career — the most of any player in Gamecock women's basketball history. The record was previously held by South Carolina Athletics Hall of Famer Sheila Foster, who was in attendance at the game.
