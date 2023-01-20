Read full article on original website
Related
Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
Trump’s golf course photo with Philadelphia mob boss raises questions
Spokesman won’t say if ex-president knows Joseph ‘Skinny Joey’ Merlino, saying he ‘takes countless photos with people’
Truck driver seeking to fly vulgar anti-Biden flag sues town
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana resort town is trying to suppress free speech with an ordinance aimed at stopping a contractor from flying flags emblazoned with vulgar insults aimed at President Joe Biden and his supporters, according to a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday. The lawsuit against the barrier...
Roe. v Wade 50th anniversary marked by #BiggerThanRoe rally in Norfolk
Abortion rights activists across the country are sending a clear message after the overturn of Roe v. Wade. In Norfolk, activists held a "Bigger Than Roe Rally" to let their voices be heard.
SCOTUS wants Biden admin. to weigh in on Florida’s tech crackdown
The U.S. Supreme Court is review laws from Florida and Texas that would regulate how large social media companies censor political viewpoints, and they've invited the White House and Biden administration to weigh in.
Judge Punts Puma’s Brooks Battle to West Coast Court
The still warming court battle between Puma and Brooks is getting a new venue. U.S. District Court of Southern Indiana Judge Richard L. Young, on Friday, granted Brooks’ request to move the trademark infringement suit filed in Indiana by Germany-based Puma in July to Washington state, the home to the bulk of Brooks’ operations, including its executive team, those who would most likely be called as witnesses. At issue are a pair of complaints filed by Puma, one regarding infringement of the design of its Nitro-branded shoes, but perhaps even more important Brooks’ use of the word “Nitro” in its own nitrogen-infused...
Comments / 0