“I’ve been criticised a lot for it over the years but that’s who I am”: Murray wears his heart on his sleeve in Kokkinakis epic.

“I’ve been very blessed to have the career that I’ve had”: Stosur leaves court in tears after final ever match
The Australian was eliminated in the first round of the women's doubles and the mixed doubles. Samantha Stosur decided to end her career at the 2023 Australian Open. The announcement had already been made last week, and it came true after losing in the first round of the women's doubles with the French Alize Cornet, and later in the mixed doubles with Matthew Ebden. The Australian duo faced the 5th seed Demi Schuurs and Nikola Mektic, in a match that was defined in the super tiebreak. The first set was for the locals 6-4, but they couldn’t keep the result and their opponents made a comeback, winning the second set 6-3, and the 10-point tiebreak by 10-6.
"I think Nadal has been doing a great job of that in the last four or five years": McEnroe believes Murray needs to shorten points for longevity
Andy Murray has never made a living out of shortening tennis points but John McEnroe believes that it's necessary if he wants to keep playing at a high level. Murray surprised many by producing a great effort at the Australian Open winning two excellent matches and playing a good third. It ended in the 3rd round for him but he showed himself and many others that he still has what it takes to win matches. To do so in the future, Murray will need to shorten points according to John McEnroe:
“She’s a great friend of mine. I absolutely adore her”: Azarenka heaps praise on Pegula ahead of Quarter-Final clash
Victoria Azarenka will face Jessica Pegula for a spot into last-four of the Australian Open. The former World No. 1 had a tough fourth-round match against China's Lin Zhu and had to turn the tables after losing the first set, ending the Belarusian 4-6, 6.1, 6-4 victory in the fourth round. In her match, she will have the biggest challenge until the next moment in the tournament, when she faces World No.3 Jessica Pegula, who comes off defeating Barbora Krejcikova after 1 hour and 41 minutes.
“They kind of set the tone when I walked on court, and I got booed”: Shelton laughs off hostile reception after Popyrin win
The 20-year-old american played to a full stadium that supported the Aussie, and now will face J.J Wolf. Ben Shelton traveled outside his country for the first time to play a tournament and had to play against a large crowd in his match against Alexey Popyrin. The left-hander knocked out Chinese Zhang Zhizhen and Chilean Nicolás Jarry in the first two rounds and played at the Melbourne Arena against the 23-year-old Australian. The American showed a great serve and didn’t concede a break to eliminate Popyrin in front of his home crowd.
"I'm going to give her hell": Azarenka buzzing for Pegula clash at Australian Open
Victoria Azarenka endured another 3-set clash to book a quater-final clash with Jessica Pegula at the Australian Open and she's buzzing for it. Azarenka has been playing some really solid tennis in the place where her only two majors came. It's been almost ten years since then but she's still showing herself a dangerous player in the Rod Laver Arena and her next opponent is well aware of that. Pegula awaits in the quarter-final and Azarenka promised her hell:
"When you play a player like her and she plays really well, there’s nothing you can do": Gauff left in tears after Ostapenko shock at Australian Open
Coco Gauff is out of the Australian Open after getting beaten by Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets and she was left in tears during the press conference after. Gauff won an event leading up to the Australian Open and looked really excited about the first major. She had hoped to make a deep run but it won't happen as she stumbled against Ostapenko who was sensational. Speaking after the match, Gauff was overcome by emotions leaving her in tears:
"It feels like there's still a long ways to go": Pegula not looking too far ahead despite Swiatek and Gauff losses at Australian Open
Jessica Pegula isn't getting carried away after a couple of favourites in Swiatek and Gauff crashed out of the event, opting to stay focused on the next match. Pegula won her matchup against Krejcikova comfortably and she looks like a pretty good bet of making a deep run. Her tennis is working really well and she's the highest-ranked player remaining in the draw. Despite that, and some other interesting development she's not remaining present at the moment:
"She’s got herself in a place where it’s intimidating how strong mentally she is": McEnroe picks Pegula for Australian Open glory
John McEnroe thinks it's time for Jessica Pegula to win a grand slam, calling her mentality 'rock solid' as she keeps winning at the start of the year. Pegula has looked like the most consistent tennis player with Swiatek last year and it's starting to look that way this year too. The American was picked by John McEnroe for Australian Open glory after the most recent developments in the draw. Her main strength according to McEnroe is her attitude which is not easily shaken:
“With electronic line calling, the only thing chair umpire has to do is to be awake”: Roddick, Austin and other tennis players and fans weigh in on doubles drama involving Riske-Armistraj
Alison Riske-Amritraj had a controversy during the first round of the Australian Open, and the reactions in the tennis world were immediate.. The pairing of Riske and Fruhvirtova faced Dzalamidze and Panova, and there was a questionable decision by the chair umpire, which led to a strong claim from the American. The duo of the American and the young Czech had lost the first set 7-6 and found themselves down 3-1 in the second. At that moment the fifth break point was played with Panova serving, Riske hit Dzalamidze from the net and quickly shouted “sorry”. The judge interpreted that she had committed a verbal impediment.
Djokovic reveals 'specific movement' causing pain in his leg: "It happens every match"
Novak Djokovic continues to be hampered by his injury despite playing amazing tennis and winning matches comfortably and he spoke about it. Djokovic remains one of the main talking points at the Australian Open because it's the only thing that could really stop him. His tennis is spectacular, especially with the newfound aggressiveness due to the injury. The Serbian looks unlikely to lose a match due to his tennis but the injury could prevent him from moving well and that's one of his major assets.
"I truly believe that I can do it, for the first time in my life": Vekic finally has confidence in Grand Slam glory
Donna Vekic is playing really strong tennis in 2023 and the Croatian believes that it's finally time for some grand slam glory and she's hoping is at soon as this week. Vekic opened the season well playing some inspired tennis in Australia. She's always been quite talented but never quite figured things out the right way. She is bullish about 2023 being that year and she holds a belief that she can do some damage at grand slams. So far it's been going well and it's clicking well:
"I always knew and believed in my game": Ostapenko glad to be returning to form after prior life changing Roland Garros win
Jelena Ostapenko defeated Coco Gauff in straight sets at the Australian Open and after the match she admitted she always believed in her game. Ostapenko became a grand slam champion at a fairly young age but took a long time to return to any kind of tennis form after that. It happened last year and now she's back to playing amazing tennis. After her great win over Gauff, Ostapenko confirmed that she never stopped believing in her game:
"I felt that I don’t want to lose instead of I want to win": Swiatek admits pressure of World Number One tag got to her in Rybakina defeat
Iga Swiatek admitted after losing to Rybakina that she cracked under pressure desperately trying to avoid defeat instead of wanting to win. Swiatek has been outspoken about mental health and her own mental health which tends to be up and down. She's cracked under pressure before but handled last year incredibly well when she won over 30+ matches in a row. She looked good in Australia as well until her last match. It was a pretty straightforward loss to Rybakina where she tried to avoid defeat instead of wanting to win:
Ostapenko again voices displeasure at electronic line calling at Australian Open: "I cannot do anything about it"
Jelena Ostapenko was not happy with the electronic line calling at the Australian Open claiming that it made many mistakes during her match with Rybakina. Rybakina quite easily defeated Ostapenko in this match 6-2 6-4 leaving the Latvian very upset. Speaking after the match, Ostapenko once again raised the electronic line calling as an issue claiming that it missed calls all the time. She also claimed that it was pretty evident, by a couple of centimetres:
Tsitsipas win 'huge' due to poor record against 'Next Gen' players according to Wilander: "I think it’s really important he stamped his authority on this"
Mats Wilander believes it was crucial for Tsitsipas to win this matchup against a very tough young players, especially with his poor track record. Tsitsipas doesn't have the best record against the youngest players on tour. His main issue is with the aggressive nature of their play, something he's not that used to. The game has indeed become very quick and attacking and there is less and less tactics which is the part he enjoys. For Wilander, this win is a huge one:
Woodbridge casts doubt on seriousness of Novak Djokovic's injury: "It looks a bit dodgy"
Former player Todd Woodbridge cast doubt on the severity of Novak Djokovic's injury after watching the Serbian shine in the first few rounds of the event. Djokovic has been dealing with a leg injury at the Australian Open showing some discomfort during his matches. The Serbian admitted to being worried about it but after his most recent win over de Minaur, he said that he didn't feel it at all. It's all very confusing and it's not the first time which makes Woodbridge question it.
"I think that really helped me, especially in the last match": Korda using battle scars from narrow Nadal and Djokovic losses to advantage at Australian Open
Sebastian Korda battled past a very inspired Hubert Hurkacz for the Australian Open quarter-final and after the final, he broke down what worked for him. Korda never played a 5th set tiebreak before but he handled it really well. A good start, some tumbles later but in the end the victory. It was an important win for Korda who revealed his secret after the match in an interview with Jim Courier:
Tsitsipas open on struggles making friends on ATP Tour: “I just don’t feel like I relate to a lot of them”
Stefanos Tsitsipas admitted that he doesn't have many friends on the Tennis Tour as he struggles to relate to a lot of them but he would love to change that. Tsitsipas has shown over the years that he has quite a big personality. From the way, he approaches things to his interests which are many. The Greek player was featured in a GQ list of tennis players most likely to take over in the future and in the interview, he opened up about friendships on Tour.
“It felt like he was on another level to mine”: De Minaur resigned after Djokovic defeat, believes he will take Australian Open title
Novak Djokovic swept the local Alex de Minaur in three sets, conceding just 5 games in the fourth round of the Australian Open. The Australian had passed the first three rounds of the first major of the Year without too many problems, who defeated him calmly to get into the last-8, but the former world No. 1 was too much challenge for the 22nd seed.
Schett massively impressed by mindset of Rybakina in Australian Open run: "I really think she has the capability to win another Grand Slam title"
Eurosport tennis analyst Barbara Schett is very impressed by the mindset of Elena Rybakina who seems to be ready to win another grand slam trophy. Her first one came at Wimbledon last year when she came back to Ons Jabeur in the final. It was an incredible run that many didn't see coming but she's always had the talent to be very good at tennis. It was about figuring things out and seemingly she did. Schett highlighted that after her most recent win that sent her into the semi-final:
