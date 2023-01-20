“I’ve been criticised a lot for it over the years but that’s who I am”: Murray wears his heart on his sleeve in Kokkinakis epic.

The Australian was eliminated in the first round of the women's doubles and the mixed doubles. Samantha Stosur decided to end her career at the 2023 Australian Open. The announcement had already been made last week, and it came true after losing in the first round of the women's doubles with the French Alize Cornet, and later in the mixed doubles with Matthew Ebden. The Australian duo faced the 5th seed Demi Schuurs and Nikola Mektic, in a match that was defined in the super tiebreak. The first set was for the locals 6-4, but they couldn’t keep the result and their opponents made a comeback, winning the second set 6-3, and the 10-point tiebreak by 10-6.

2 DAYS AGO