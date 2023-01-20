Read full article on original website
Today's most important upgrades
Wayfair (NYSE:W) shares jumped more than 26% intra-day today after analysts at JPMorgan and BofA double-upgraded the stock following last week's announcement that it has updated its cost efficiency plan, which includes cutting a further 1,750 employees, or 10% of its workforce. Shares had already risen 20% to a four-month...
USANA Stock Could Bottom Soon
USANA Health (NYSE:USNA) Sciences describes itself as a “direct-selling nutrition, personal health, and wellness company.” The company was founded in 1992 and went public in 1995, but the stock started to take off after the Dot-com bubble burst. Between late 2000 and the summer of 2018, the share price rose from 22 cents to almost $138 for a cumulative gain of 62 600% or 40% compounded annually. This is how fortunes are made.
Wall Street totters after mixed earnings, trade halt glitch
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street was mixed on Tuesday as a raft of mixed earnings took some wind out of the sails of the recent rally. The session got off to an rocky start, as a spate of NYSE-listed stocks were halted at the opening bell due to an apparent technical glitch, which caused initial price confusion and prompted an investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
S&P 500 rallies as tech shines ahead of busy earnings week
Investing.com -- The S&P 500 jumped Monday, as investors continued to pile into tech stocks ahead of a busy week of earnings. The S&P 500 rose 1.1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.7%, or 240 points, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.9%. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) led the run-up...
Amazon deepens healthcare push with $5 monthly subscription
(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) said on Tuesday it is offering a $5 monthly subscription plan for U.S. Prime members that will cover a range of generic drugs and their doorstep delivery, furthering the ecommerce giant's push into healthcare. The program, named RxPass, includes more than 50 medications addressing over...
