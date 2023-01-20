Read full article on original website
Saudi-owned Newcastle beats Southampton, closes on cup final
Newcastle is close to reaching a first cup final since being bought by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund. Joelinton scored a 73rd-minute winner as Newcastle beat Southampton 1-0 away in the first leg of the English League Cup semifinals on Tuesday. The second leg is next week at Newcastle’s...
Erik ten Hag urges Rashford to help Manchester United be best in the world
Erik ten Hag has told Marcus Rashford to commit his long-term future to Manchester United because the manager is intent on transforming the team into the best in the world. Rashford is enjoying the finest form of his career, scoring nine goals in his past nine games. The 25-year-old’s contract expires in summer 2024 and a bullish Ten Hag is certain the forward will thrive even more if a new deal is agreed.
'He is a very, very good player': Jon Rahm raves about Gareth Bale's golf game after star-studded 2023 Farmers Insurance Open pro-am
Jon Rahm doesn’t get star struck very often. And why should he? The Spaniard is the star in most rooms now. After all, at 28 years old, Rahm already has a major championship and nine wins on both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour. Ahead of this week’s...
