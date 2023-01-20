Erik ten Hag has told Marcus Rashford to commit his long-term future to Manchester United because the manager is intent on transforming the team into the best in the world. Rashford is enjoying the finest form of his career, scoring nine goals in his past nine games. The 25-year-old’s contract expires in summer 2024 and a bullish Ten Hag is certain the forward will thrive even more if a new deal is agreed.

32 MINUTES AGO