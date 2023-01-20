ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cher, love and karaoke: the story behind Darvel’s Scottish Cup shock

There was a moment before Darvel’s historic Scottish Cup victory against Aberdeen on Monday that Mick Kennedy describes as “very interesting”. The manager had given a tub-thumping team talk, one that has gone viral on social media, and his team had completed their warmup, but tension lingered in the dressing room. Then Cher’s Believe started up on a player’s speaker.

