Brian Cage's contract with AEW is set to expire in "a matter of weeks," according to a new report from Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp. The reigning ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champion originally signed with AEW back in 2020, and while it looked like he was going to be released last year after being consistently absent from TV, the company wound up picking up the option for an additional year on his deal. After being off TV for nearly half a year following his feud with Ricky Starks, Cage returned at ROH's Supercard of Honor event in April 2022 and quickly formed a faction with The Gates of Agony (now known as The Embassy).

7 HOURS AGO