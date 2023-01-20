Read full article on original website
NHL
Avalanche defeat Kraken in shootout for 5th straight win
SEATTLE -- Pavel Francouz made 26 saves and stopped all three attempts in the shootout for the Colorado Avalanche in a 2-1 win against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday. Alex Newhook scored, and Nathan MacKinnon had the only goal in the shootout for Colorado (25-17-3), which...
NHL
'SPECIAL PLAYING HERE'
Gaudreau's return the talk of the town as Flames host Blue Jackets. The ovation, to be certain, promises to be electric. But after his video plays and the niceties wear off with the locals, Johnny Gaudreau will no longer be the folk hero that was revered around these parts for nine seasons.
NHL
State Your Case: Are Golden Knights or Devils built for deep playoff run?
NHL.com writers debate pros, cons of 2 surprising contenders this season. Two of the brightest surprises in the NHL this season have been the New Jersey Devils and the Vegas Golden Knights. Each team missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season, but each is in a strong position to get there this season.
NHL
Nylander has 4 points, Maple Leafs defeat Islanders
TORONTO -- William Nylander had two goals and two assists, all in the second period, for the Toronto Maple Leafs in a 5-2 win against the New York Islanders at Scotiabank Arena on Monday. Nylander has nine points (four goals, five assists) during a four-game point streak after having two...
NHL
Preview: Sharks at Red Wings
The San Jose Sharks head to Detroit for a Tuesday matchup, looking for their first road trip win. This will be the Sharks and Red Wings second matchup of the season. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Game Notes:. On Sunday in...
NHL
BOS@MTL: Projected lineup
MONTREAL - The Canadiens held a morning skate ahead of their game against the Boston Bruins at the Bell Centre on Tuesday. 32 - Rem Pitlick 14 - Nick Suzuki 17 - Josh Anderson. 68 - Mike Hoffman 77 - Kirby Dach 56 - Jesse Ylönen. 28 - Christian...
NHL
Santini assigned to Springfield
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned defenseman Steven Santini to its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Santini, 27, has appeared in 32 games with the Thunderbirds this season, posting five points (two goals, three assists)...
NHL
Predators rally past Kings with 3 goals in 3rd
NASHVILLE -- Matt Duchene had two goals, and the Nashville Predators scored three straight in the third period to rally for a 5-3 win against the Los Angeles Kings at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday. "The second was a tough period [for us]," Duchene said. "They played pretty well and got...
NHL
Jets recover to defeat Flyers after blowing 3-goal lead
PHILADELPHIA -- Karson Kuhlman scored the go-ahead goal in the third period for the Winnipeg Jets, who recovered after blowing a three-goal lead to defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 at Wells Fargo Center on Sunday. "We jumped out of the gates great," Kuhlman said. "A back to back, they were...
NHL
Nuts & Bolts: Three-game homestand opens against Minnesota
The Bolts return from their west coast trip to host the Wild on Tuesday. Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Wild on Tuesday. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7. Where to stream it: BallySports.com. Lines...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Tarasenko, Krug return for Blues against Sabres
Ovechkin could play for Capitals; Letang game-time decision for Penguins. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Forward Vladimir Tarasenko and defenseman Torey Krug will each return for the Blues when they host the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; BSMW, MSG-B, ESPN+, SN NOW).
NHL
Hurricanes' Aho scores twice against Islanders' Aho
Unrelated players of same name battle each other on Saturday. Sebastian Aho deflects the puck off Islanders' Sebastian Aho's skate and into the net to give the Hurricanes a 3-2 lead. 00:40 •. From one Aho to another. Carolina Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho scored twice against New York Islanders defenseman...
NHL
Devils Host Pacific-Leading Golden Knights | PREVIEW
New Jersey looks to improve upon its current 6-0-1 stretch with Vegas in town. The Devils host the Pacific Division-leading Vegas Golden Knights for a national showdown at 7:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the game on ESPN+ or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Read the game preview below...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Jets
Playing their fifth game in seven nights, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (20-20-7) are home on Saturday evening to take on Rick Bowness' (30-16-1). Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with...
NHL
Isles Day to Day: Pelech and Palmieri Activated Off IR
Hudson Fasching placed on IR, Dennis Cholowski returned on loan to Bridgeport. Adam Pelech and Kyle Palmieri were both activated off IR, the Islanders announced on Monday. Palmieri missed 17 games with an upper-body injury he suffered on Dec. 16 after taking a high hit from Nick Ritchie in Arizona. Palmieri finished the game, but has not played since.
NHL
RECAP: Panthers' point streak snapped in loss to Rangers
Unable to get enough pucks past reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin, the Florida Panthers saw their point streak snapped at five games with a 6-2 loss to the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Monday. In defeat, Florida led 33-27 in scoring chances. "We faced a great...
NHL
Bedard looking to impress at CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game
LANGLEY, British Columbia -- Connor Bedard, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft, will have a homecoming of sorts when he joins 39 other players looking to make a lasting impression at the 2023 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game at Langley Events Centre on Wednesday (10 p.m. ET; NHLN, TSN, RDS).
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. BLUE JACKETS
FLAMES (22-16-9) vs. BLUE JACKETS (14-30-2) 7:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (42) Goals - Nazem Kadri (18) Blue Jackets:. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (44) Goals -...
NHL
TAKEAWAYS: Stauber Wins First NHL Start Over Blues
Chicago finished their road trip with a 5-3 victory against St. Louis. After making 29 saves on 32 shots faced, Jaxson Stauber recorded a win in his first career NHL start with a score of 5-3 over the St. Louis Blues. Jason Dickinson and Sam Lafferty opened up the scoring by recording two goals on the Blackhawks first two shots on goal of the game late in the first period.
NHL
McDavid scores 40th goal, Oilers defeat Canucks for 6th straight win
VANCOUVER -- Connor McDavid scored his 40th goal of the season and had an assist for the Edmonton Oilers in a 4-2 win against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Saturday. With 40 goals in 48 games, McDavid became the fastest active player to reach the mark, passing Toronto...
