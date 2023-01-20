After Dartmouth Student Government voiced concerns, Dartmouth Dining implemented changes including reversing the 30% price increase for the Courtyard Cafe’s burger special. Following concerns voiced by Dartmouth Student Government, Dartmouth Dining Services — which implemented several price increases after the interim break — reversed at least one of these increases. The price of the burger special, which had previously increased by 30% to $13, was lowered back to $10. In addition, Dartmouth Dining introduced new special combos at the Courtyard Cafe that are equivalent to the values of the lunch and dinner meal swipe equivalencies.

DARTMOUTH, MA ・ 12 HOURS AGO