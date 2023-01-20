Read full article on original website
Community Invited to Mark the Launch of Toward Equity
The community is invited to a discussion of Toward Equity: Aligning Action and Accountability, a three-year strategic plan that is expanding and unifying efforts around diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging at Dartmouth. The event, which takes place at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, in the Grand Ballroom at the...
Dartmouth Dining Services introduces new combo specials, lowers prices after further increases
After Dartmouth Student Government voiced concerns, Dartmouth Dining implemented changes including reversing the 30% price increase for the Courtyard Cafe’s burger special. Following concerns voiced by Dartmouth Student Government, Dartmouth Dining Services — which implemented several price increases after the interim break — reversed at least one of these increases. The price of the burger special, which had previously increased by 30% to $13, was lowered back to $10. In addition, Dartmouth Dining introduced new special combos at the Courtyard Cafe that are equivalent to the values of the lunch and dinner meal swipe equivalencies.
