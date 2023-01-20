Read full article on original website
Avalanche defeat Kraken in shootout for 5th straight win
SEATTLE -- Pavel Francouz made 26 saves and stopped all three attempts in the shootout for the Colorado Avalanche in a 2-1 win against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday. Alex Newhook scored, and Nathan MacKinnon had the only goal in the shootout for Colorado (25-17-3), which...
'SPECIAL PLAYING HERE'
Gaudreau's return the talk of the town as Flames host Blue Jackets. The ovation, to be certain, promises to be electric. But after his video plays and the niceties wear off with the locals, Johnny Gaudreau will no longer be the folk hero that was revered around these parts for nine seasons.
PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Blackhawks
Tonight marks the first of three meetings between the Canucks and Blackhawks this season: Jan. 24 (home), Mar. 26 (away), Apr. 6 (home). The Canucks are 86-83-22-7 all-time against Chicago, including a 53-31-15-1 record at home. Vancouver is 7-2-1 in their last 10 games against the Blackhawks (4-1-0 in their...
BOS@MTL: Projected lineup
MONTREAL - The Canadiens held a morning skate ahead of their game against the Boston Bruins at the Bell Centre on Tuesday. 32 - Rem Pitlick 14 - Nick Suzuki 17 - Josh Anderson. 68 - Mike Hoffman 77 - Kirby Dach 56 - Jesse Ylönen. 28 - Christian...
Jets recover to defeat Flyers after blowing 3-goal lead
PHILADELPHIA -- Karson Kuhlman scored the go-ahead goal in the third period for the Winnipeg Jets, who recovered after blowing a three-goal lead to defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 at Wells Fargo Center on Sunday. "We jumped out of the gates great," Kuhlman said. "A back to back, they were...
State Your Case: Are Golden Knights or Devils built for deep playoff run?
NHL.com writers debate pros, cons of 2 surprising contenders this season. Two of the brightest surprises in the NHL this season have been the New Jersey Devils and the Vegas Golden Knights. Each team missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season, but each is in a strong position to get there this season.
Florida Panthers Expand Executive Leadership Team with New C-Suite Hires
SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers President and CEO Matt Caldwell today announced three new additions to the organization's executive team. Lauren Cochran joins the Panthers as Chief Marketing Officer, James Suh joins as Chief Financial Officer, and Mark Zarthar joins as Chief Strategy Officer. "Given the organization's rapid growth over...
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Jets
Playing their fifth game in seven nights, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (20-20-7) are home on Saturday evening to take on Rick Bowness' (30-16-1). Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with...
Mailbag #50: Erik Cole
Ladies and gentlemen, Erik Cole. (Please Note: Some questions have been edited for clarity.) What is your favorite memory with the Canes, other than winning the Cup? - @OneTrueZach. I can think of a couple of different pockets of time, not just moments, but it's hard to say anything other...
Predators rally past Kings with 3 goals in 3rd
NASHVILLE -- Matt Duchene had two goals, and the Nashville Predators scored three straight in the third period to rally for a 5-3 win against the Los Angeles Kings at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday. "The second was a tough period [for us]," Duchene said. "They played pretty well and got...
Power scores in OT, Sabres defeat Stars in 3rd straight victory
Owen Power netted his first of the year for the overtime winner, helping the Sabres pick up a 3-2 win over the Stars on the road. "Yeah, it's nice," Power said. "I mean, obviously it's been a long time coming, so it was obviously a nice feeling. Hopefully [I] can get some more."
RECAP: Panthers' point streak snapped in loss to Rangers
Unable to get enough pucks past reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin, the Florida Panthers saw their point streak snapped at five games with a 6-2 loss to the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Monday. In defeat, Florida led 33-27 in scoring chances. "We faced a great...
Nuts & Bolts: Three-game homestand opens against Minnesota
The Bolts return from their west coast trip to host the Wild on Tuesday. Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Wild on Tuesday. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7. Where to stream it: BallySports.com. Lines...
Devils Host Pacific-Leading Golden Knights | PREVIEW
New Jersey looks to improve upon its current 6-0-1 stretch with Vegas in town. The Devils host the Pacific Division-leading Vegas Golden Knights for a national showdown at 7:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the game on ESPN+ or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Read the game preview below...
3 Takeaways: Islanders Drop Fourth Straight with 5-2 Loss to Hurricanes
Sebastian Aho hat trick sinks Isles, who fall to 0-2-2 in last four games. The New York Islanders fell short against the Metropolitan Division leading Carolina Hurricanes, losing 5-2 at UBS Arena on Saturday night. Simon Holmstrom and Brock Nelson had the Islanders in a 2-2 tie after Jordan Staal...
The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 1/23
The Kings go 1-2-0, continue their six-game road trip out East. With three games on the schedule for the fifth week in a row, the Kings went 1-2-0 with all three games in a different city. The Kings began the week in Los Angeles with a home game against the Dallas Stars before departing for a six-game road trip. This past week saw the first two stops of that road trip with games in Nashville and Chicago. It was not the best week for the Kings when it came to goal differential as the Kings were outscored 10-5 in route to picking up two of a possible six points.
Santini assigned to Springfield
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned defenseman Steven Santini to its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Santini, 27, has appeared in 32 games with the Thunderbirds this season, posting five points (two goals, three assists)...
Hurricanes' Aho scores twice against Islanders' Aho
Unrelated players of same name battle each other on Saturday. Sebastian Aho deflects the puck off Islanders' Sebastian Aho's skate and into the net to give the Hurricanes a 3-2 lead. 00:40 •. From one Aho to another. Carolina Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho scored twice against New York Islanders defenseman...
NHL Buzz: Ovechkin day to day with lower-body injury for Capitals
Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Alex Ovechkin is day to day for the Capitals with a lower-body injury. Ovechkin had two shots in 17:54 of ice time in the Capitals' 4-0 win at the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday but did not play in a 6-2 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.
Post-Game Instant Analysis: Colorado at Seattle
Tremendous goaltending makes for a tight match and forces overtime as Kraken fall in shootout. The defending Stanley Cup champions came to town to face the Kraken who were without Jaden Schwartz, Justin Schultz, and Andre Burakovsky (a late scratch). Both teams battled and it was a close checking game that saw surges in momentum followed by waves of defensive demand. Both goaltenders were outstanding in backstopping their team through chances from all areas of the ice. The game was so close it would force overtime before going to the skills competition. Ultimately, the only goal of the shootout (by Nathan MacKinnon) would clinch the win for the visitors.
