Community Invited to Mark the Launch of Toward Equity

The community is invited to a discussion of Toward Equity: Aligning Action and Accountability, a three-year strategic plan that is expanding and unifying efforts around diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging at Dartmouth. The event, which takes place at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, in the Grand Ballroom at the...
