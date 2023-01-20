Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NHL
Avalanche defeat Kraken in shootout for 5th straight win
SEATTLE -- Pavel Francouz made 26 saves and stopped all three attempts in the shootout for the Colorado Avalanche in a 2-1 win against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday. Alex Newhook scored, and Nathan MacKinnon had the only goal in the shootout for Colorado (25-17-3), which...
NHL
'SPECIAL PLAYING HERE'
Gaudreau's return the talk of the town as Flames host Blue Jackets. The ovation, to be certain, promises to be electric. But after his video plays and the niceties wear off with the locals, Johnny Gaudreau will no longer be the folk hero that was revered around these parts for nine seasons.
NHL
Jets recover to defeat Flyers after blowing 3-goal lead
PHILADELPHIA -- Karson Kuhlman scored the go-ahead goal in the third period for the Winnipeg Jets, who recovered after blowing a three-goal lead to defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 at Wells Fargo Center on Sunday. "We jumped out of the gates great," Kuhlman said. "A back to back, they were...
NHL
Power scores in OT, Sabres defeat Stars in 3rd straight victory
Owen Power netted his first of the year for the overtime winner, helping the Sabres pick up a 3-2 win over the Stars on the road. "Yeah, it's nice," Power said. "I mean, obviously it's been a long time coming, so it was obviously a nice feeling. Hopefully [I] can get some more."
NHL
Santini assigned to Springfield
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned defenseman Steven Santini to its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Santini, 27, has appeared in 32 games with the Thunderbirds this season, posting five points (two goals, three assists)...
NHL
The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 1/23
The Kings go 1-2-0, continue their six-game road trip out East. With three games on the schedule for the fifth week in a row, the Kings went 1-2-0 with all three games in a different city. The Kings began the week in Los Angeles with a home game against the Dallas Stars before departing for a six-game road trip. This past week saw the first two stops of that road trip with games in Nashville and Chicago. It was not the best week for the Kings when it came to goal differential as the Kings were outscored 10-5 in route to picking up two of a possible six points.
NHL
Breaking Down Hughes' Shot | FEATURE
Here's a close look at why Hughes has grown into an elite NHL goal scorer. Jack Hughes carried the puck down the right side. With a quick snap of his wrist and a twist of his torso, Hughes projected the puck over the glove of goaltender Tristan Jarry and into then netting.
NHL
Senators assistant coach Jones diagnosed with ALS
53-year-old will continue duties, went public with diagnosis to raise awareness of disease. Ottawa Senators assistant coach Bob Jones has been diagnosed with ALS. "Bob and his family's wishes are to take the courageous steps of making his condition public in an effort to drive ALS awareness as he fights this disease," Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said Tuesday.
NHL
Predators rally past Kings with 3 goals in 3rd
NASHVILLE -- Matt Duchene had two goals, and the Nashville Predators scored three straight in the third period to rally for a 5-3 win against the Los Angeles Kings at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday. "The second was a tough period [for us]," Duchene said. "They played pretty well and got...
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Blues
The Buffalo Sabres are right back at it tonight with a game against the St. Louis Blues. It's an 8 p.m. faceoff from Enterprise Center on MSG and WGR 550 with pregame coverage starting at 7:30 on MSG. Stay tuned for lineup news and notes. Here are five things to...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Jets
Playing their fifth game in seven nights, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (20-20-7) are home on Saturday evening to take on Rick Bowness' (30-16-1). Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. BLUE JACKETS
FLAMES (22-16-9) vs. BLUE JACKETS (14-30-2) 7:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (42) Goals - Nazem Kadri (18) Blue Jackets:. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (44) Goals -...
NHL
HONOURING LARRY KWONG
That is how Larry Kwong, a man who opened the doors for so many in hockey, is remembered. Born in Vernon, B.C. in 1923, Kwong spent many hours of his youth skating and playing shinny at local outdoor rinks. He played his first organized hockey game at the age of 12 and at age 14,he suited up for the midget team that would later become the Vernon Hydrophones. His first full season of organized hockey came when he was 15, when he joined the Hydrophones. Despite not having little formal experience in hockey and his smaller stature - standing 5-foot-6 and weighing 150-lb. - he was immediately instrumental in the team's success, winning the midget championship in 1939 and the provincial juvenile title in 1941.
NHL
3 Takeaways: Islanders Drop Fourth Straight with 5-2 Loss to Hurricanes
Sebastian Aho hat trick sinks Isles, who fall to 0-2-2 in last four games. The New York Islanders fell short against the Metropolitan Division leading Carolina Hurricanes, losing 5-2 at UBS Arena on Saturday night. Simon Holmstrom and Brock Nelson had the Islanders in a 2-2 tie after Jordan Staal...
NHL
Isles Day to Day: Pelech and Palmieri Activated Off IR
Hudson Fasching placed on IR, Dennis Cholowski returned on loan to Bridgeport. Adam Pelech and Kyle Palmieri were both activated off IR, the Islanders announced on Monday. Palmieri missed 17 games with an upper-body injury he suffered on Dec. 16 after taking a high hit from Nick Ritchie in Arizona. Palmieri finished the game, but has not played since.
NHL
NHL Buzz: Tarasenko, Krug return for Blues against Sabres
Ovechkin could play for Capitals; Letang game-time decision for Penguins. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Forward Vladimir Tarasenko and defenseman Torey Krug will each return for the Blues when they host the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; BSMW, MSG-B, ESPN+, SN NOW).
NHL
LA Kings @ Chicago Blackhawks: How to Watch
After two overtime thrillers earlier in the season, the Kings and Blackhawks face-off for the and final third time. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Chicago Blackhawks:. When: Sunday, January 22 at 4:00 pm PT. Where: United Center (Chicago, IL) Watch: Bally Sports West &...
NHL
Rookie Watch: Beniers, Pinto among face-off wins leaders
1st-year centers proving effective in offensive, neutral zones for Kraken, Senators. The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2022-23 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch. This week, the top five...
NHL
Bedard looking to impress at CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game
LANGLEY, British Columbia -- Connor Bedard, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft, will have a homecoming of sorts when he joins 39 other players looking to make a lasting impression at the 2023 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game at Langley Events Centre on Wednesday (10 p.m. ET; NHLN, TSN, RDS).
NHL
NHL Buzz: Ovechkin day to day with lower-body injury for Capitals
Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Alex Ovechkin is day to day for the Capitals with a lower-body injury. Ovechkin had two shots in 17:54 of ice time in the Capitals' 4-0 win at the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday but did not play in a 6-2 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.
