Lloyd N. Morrisett, the co-founder with Joan Ganz Cooney of Sesame Street, has died, Sesame Workshop announced. He was 93. “Without Lloyd Morrisett, there would be no Sesame Street,” said Ganz Cooney in a statement. “It was he who first came up with the notion of using television to teach preschoolers basic skills, such as letters and numbers. He was a trusted partner and loyal friend to me for over fifty years, and he will be sorely missed.” After co-founding Children’s Television Workshop (now Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit organization behind Sesame Street and other programs) in 1968, Morrisett remained a Lifetime Honorary...

