Capital markets fintech PrimaryBid names Fiona Richards as COO
PrimaryBid, a London-based capital markets fintech that brings individual investors into public company fundraisings, has appointed Fiona Richards as chief operating officer (COO). Richards joins PrimaryBid from Rowan Dartington, the discretionary investment arm of St. James’s Place, where she was also COO and board director. She brings deep insight...
Swedish fintech start-up Anyfin lands €30m Series C funding
Swedish fintech start-up Anyfin has secured €30 million in a Series C funding round as it looks to accelerate its growth across Europe. The round was led by existing investor Northzone with participation from Accel, EQT Ventures, FinTech Collective, Quadrille Capital, Augmentum FinTech, and Citi Ventures. The latest capital...
I just got laid off from Google by email. The 'cold' and 'inhuman' way they treated employees is why I'm not going to reapply.
On Friday, Google sent a memo to 12,000 employees informing them that their roles were eliminated. It follows layoffs from other big tech companies.
FCA greenlights Nova Credit to provide credit references for new arrivals
Nova Credit UK has received permission from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide credit references to businesses in the UK via its Nova Passport tech. Nova Credit is a credit bureau designed to enhance financial inclusion through helping businesses make “fair and informed” decisions on “thin file”, no credit history or new-to-country applicants.
New digital bank greenpenny opts for Jack Henry’s tech
Greenpenny, a new digital bank in the US focused on sustainable energy, has selected domestic banking tech heavyweight Jack Henry & Associates to support its core processing, real-time payments, bill payment capabilities, and fraud detection functions. Launched in 2021, greenpenny is powered by Decorah Bank & Trust, a community bank...
Where will fintech go next in 2023?
2022 saw an end to the low-inflation and Covid-driven online spending that had created bonanza years for many fintechs and tech businesses, both in terms of their end markets for online consumer-driven businesses and funding valuations. Stock prices tumbled and private market funding followed suit. In the UK, fintech investment...
ICYMI fintech funding round-up: Ascendant, Evergreen, Kwara, Pilon & more
At FinTech Futures, we know that it can be easy to let funding announcements slip you by in this fast-paced industry. That’s why we put together our weekly In Case You Missed It (ICYMI) funding round-up for you to get the latest funding news. Canada-based Ascendant, a provider of...
Royal Bank of Canada innovates from the inside out
Back in 2016, Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) launched its first native mobile app. Despite being the largest bank in Canada, its app ranked as the seventh most popular among the big five banks. To address this, not only did the bank have to innovate better, it had to fundamentally change the way it innovated.
Capital One lays off 1,100 tech staff
US financial services giant Capital One has cut 1,100 technology jobs as the firm looks to get rid of its “Agile job family”, according to media reports. Reuters reports that the company is planning to integrate the now axed department’s responsibilities into existing engineering and product manager roles, with impacted employees invited to apply for other positions at the firm.
