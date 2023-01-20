Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
calcoastnews.com
Gas prices creeping up, find the lowest prices in SLO County
Increase gas demand nationally has led to rising costs. The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County increased two cents during the past week to $4.84, according to figures from AAA. “Despite the messy West Coast weather, a mild winter elsewhere in the nation may...
San Luis Obispo County holds the 2023 International Western Monarch Summit
The 2023 International Western Monarch Summit hosted by the Western Monarch Advocates came to San Luis Obispo and sold out. The post San Luis Obispo County holds the 2023 International Western Monarch Summit appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Maria's Preisker Park to be closed for maintenance
Santa Maria's Preisker Park, located at 330 Hidden Pines Way, will be closed to the public for road maintenance beginning Tuesday, Jan. 24 through Thursday, Jan. 26.
How has Morro Rock changed over time? SLO County landmark once lost 5,000 tons
At one point, three chunks “about the size of large rooms” tumbled from the volcanic plug, the Telegram-Tribune reported.
Noozhawk
Orcutt Residents Speak Out Against Proposal to Annex 44 Acres Into Santa Maria for Development
Orcutt residents have rallied against a proposal to annex nearly 44 acres into the city of Santa of Maria to develop 400 apartments, 95 townhomes and 106,800 square feet of retail space along Union Valley Parkway. A draft environmental impact report on the Richards Ranch Annexation was released in December....
What should happen to Morro Bay Power Plant site? Here’s your chance to weigh in
The city of Morro Bay is running a new survey to gather community input on the 95-acre property.
Santa Maria Valley restaurant month cooking up big savings for customers
A popular annual promotion is now cooking up sales at more than a dozen restaurants in the Santa Maria Valley, all of which are offering special deals priced at $20.23 The post Santa Maria Valley restaurant month cooking up big savings for customers appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Burglars hit SLO County thrift shop that helps rescue dogs: ‘Someone violated our space’
The resale shop raises money for medical bills for senior and special needs dogs.
calcoastnews.com
Nearly 300 people searching near San Miguel for missing boy, photos
A massive search is underway today near San Miguel for missing 5-year-old Kyle Doan, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday. Nearly 300 people from 10 counties in California are involved in the search, along with the California Office of Emergency Services and Cal Fire. Searchers include divers, search and rescue personnel, and canines.
Elephant seal pups swept away in storms. What does that mean for SLO County rookery?
Scores of baby elephant seals were washed away as waves inundated beaches north of San Simeon.
Rollover crash off Los Osos Valley Rd. in San Luis Obispo
Just minor injuries were reported in a rollover crash at Los Osos Valley Rd. and Foothill Blvd. in San Luis Obispo.
syvnews.com
Third generation in Fess Parker family joins Los Olivos winery in expanded role
Fess Parker Winery in Los Olivos has welcomed Spencer Shull, grandson and third generation behind winery founder Fess Parker, to the team as export sales manager. Shull, who has been involved in all aspects of the family’s beverage portfolio over the years, according to a winery spokesperson, has accepted the role of export sales manager in addition to his previous role as family ambassador.
SLO County sheriff plans ‘large search’ for boy swept away by floodwaters
A CHP helicopter and the sheriff’s drone team helped search for missing 5-year-old Kyle Doan on Friday.
Paso Robles gets shelter for unhoused during storm. ‘We have ignored things for too long’
The temporary warming center will continue operation on rainy nights through April, using a mix of county funding and volunteer efforts.
Missing SLO County boy ‘in our prayers,’ Biden says in California visit as search continues
“We won’t give up until we find Kyle,” Gov. Gavin Newsom added during the president’s stop in Aptos.
Catastrophic flooding caught on camera in Los Osos as officials survey damage
Central Coast Congressman Salud Carbajal was joined by state and local officials to tour catastrophic storm damage in Los Osos and Morro Bay.
‘We need you’: SLO Women’s March calls for community involvement and resilience
“When women run, women win,” Assemblymember Dawn Addis told attendees.
Some local trails remain closed post-storms
Some local trails continue to remain closed after winter storms hit the Central Coast. Santa Maria's Los Flores Ranch Park will be closed all of January.
Dramatic rise of Lopez Lake water level shows impact of recent rainfall
The water level at Lopez Lake has doubled within the last weeks. It's a remarkable turnaround for the South San Luis Obispo County reservoir, which was close to an all-time low level just weeks ago. The post Dramatic rise of Lopez Lake water level shows impact of recent rainfall appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams are assisting local residents
Disaster survivor assistance teams are going door to door checking in with residents impacted by last week’s storms.
Comments / 0