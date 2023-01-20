Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Rhode Island?Ted RiversProvidence, RI
Longstanding Talbots Location Permanently Closing January 23Joel EisenbergProvidence, RI
Talbots is Closing a Store in Providence Mall Next WeekBryan DijkhuizenProvidence, RI
Home to the Biggest Burger in Rhode Island, this Restaurant is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenProvidence, RI
Just Announced: SNAP & HIP Food Boxes Delivered To Your Door By Local Farm-to-Table Grocery StoreDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Related
RI lawmakers react to mass shooting in California
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (WPRI) — Several Rhode Island lawmakers expressed their condolences Sunday after a gunman killed 10 people at a California ballroom dance studio amid Lunar New Year celebrations. One of those lawmakers was Newport Mayor, Xay Khamsyvoravong, who called the tragedy, “heartbreaking.” “As an Asian-American the Lunar New Year is a really special […]
americanmilitarynews.com
Rhode Island man pleads guilty to illegally purchasing 200+ guns
On Wednesday, a Burrillville, Rhode Island man admitted to a federal judge he illegally purchased and possessed more than 200 firearms and he made false statements when purchasing the firearms, the United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha announced. Ronald Andruchuk 38, was arrested Feb. 24, 2022, at his Burrillville home...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island landlord arraigned on felony charges
The Rhode Island attorney general said a Rhode Island landlord facing felony charges was arraigned in court Friday. Chris Pianka is accused of renting a property in Cranston that court records show was owned by Navy Federal Credit Union and keeping nearly $49,000 in fraudulent rent money. Court records show...
rinewstoday.com
In the news… on January 22, 2023
Mayor Smiley says he wants police officers to stay in schools, but “dressed down”. Providence Municipal Court renamed, “The Frank Caprio Courtroom” – an honor of Judge Caprio’s nearly 40 years of service – he now becomes the 1st Chief Judge Emeritus. Project Weber/RENEW...
reportertoday.com
Seekonk Police Chief Terminated
The Seekonk Board of Selectmen voted unanimously Wednesday to terminate the employment of Police Chief Dean Isabella. Isabella, who had been placed on paid administrative leave by Town Administrator Shawn Cadime on January 6, has been in the position since November 2020. Isabella’s last day is Friday. He had signed...
GoLocalProv
Former Citizens Bank Employee Admits to Stealing Banking Info of Unsuspecting Individuals for Fraud
A Providence woman who was previously employed by Citizens Bank admitted to a federal judge that she stole the banking information of unsuspecting individuals, businesses, and a law firm, and then provided that information to the leader of a bank fraud conspiracy, who used it to create fraudulent personal and business checks, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island State Police arrest 2 after seizing several drugs, $50k cash, 2 guns, ammo, three vehicles
The Rhode Island State Police today announced that on Thursday, members of the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force and Drug Enforcement Administration Providence District Office, arrested two individuals for narcotics and weapons offenses. The Rhode Island State Police HIDTA Task Force and DEA Providence Office initiated an investigation...
YAHOO!
2 RI men charged in raids that seized drugs, guns and high-capacity magazines
Rhode Island State Police and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration officers arrested two men after seizing guns, drugs, cars and more than $50,000 in cash in a series of raids, the state police said. Odell Lora, 31, of East Providence, and Kevon Lassiter, 31, of Pawtucket, were charged with possession of...
I-Team: Mass. taxpayers footing the bill for former Gov. Baker's continued security
SWAMPSCOTT -- Day and night for more than two weeks, Massachusetts State Police troopers on overtime have been providing security outside former Governor Charlie Baker's Swampscott home. Folks who spoke with the WBZ-TV I-Team were outraged."He's no longer on the Mass payroll. I would not be supportive of it as a taxpayer," one person said. Another added, "I don't understand why he has anything at all if he's not in office anymore." Baker took the lone walk out of the State House on January 4 and became a private citizen. But, since then the I-Team found state troopers in marked and unmarked...
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island young investigator asks police department for DNA analysis on Santa Claus evidence
There is no doubt that this child is well on her way to an investigative career. According to police, earlier this month, a young investigator from the Town of Cumberland submitted a letter requesting a DNA analysis be conducted on the partially eaten cookie and carrot remains she acquired on the morning of December 25, 2022, for possible DNA evidence of Santa Claus (aka, Kris Kringle, aka Saint Nicholas, aka St. Nick) and/or one of his nine reindeer.
GoLocalProv
EDITORIAL: Let’s Use the “America’s Got Talent” Format to Pick a Police Chief
Providence’s newly minted Mayor, Brett Smiley, has been running for Mayor for ten years. During the course of the decade, he was Providence’s Chief Operating Officer, then-Governor Gina Raimondo’s chief of staff, and then her director of administration, and one would have thought he met numerous people in law enforcement.
YAHOO!
Fired twice and sued over an inmate's death, this former Wyatt warden will lead the RI DOC
A former warden at the Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls whose tenure there resulted in a criminal charge and a lawsuit over an immigrant detainee's cancer death has been appointed interim director of the Rhode Island Department of Corrections. Wayne T. Salisbury Jr., who'd most recently served...
WBUR
Falsification charges against Fall River cop prompt calls to reinvestigate his past
In November, Fall River police officer Nicholas Hoar appeared in federal court to deny charges of filing false reports that allegedly covered up a beating he gave to a suspect outside the city’s police station. It was not the first time Hoar has been accused of excessive force. Since...
GoLocalProv
People on the Move: Johnson Named VP at CCRI, Silva Joins Engel & Völkers
GoLocal's People on the Move is an update on new hires and promotions across southern New England. If your organization has an announcement, email it to us at [email protected]. CCRI Hires Jennie Johnson as Vice President for the Division of Workforce Partnerships. The Community College of Rhode Island recently...
DNA evidence may exonerate man convicted in 1985 rape
For nearly four decades, a man convicted of raping a woman at knifepoint has maintained his innocence.
rinewstoday.com
Business Beat: Benjamin Lescault, 3rd generation of leadership at Grace Barker Health
Grace Barker Health, a skilled nursing, short-term rehabilitation, assisted living and adult day health provider located in Warren, announces that Benjamin Lescault, MSHCA, LNHA, ALRA has been promoted to administrator. The announcement was made by Mark and Mary Beth Lescault, co-owners of Grace Barker Health. At age 26, Mr. Lescault...
ABC6.com
Providence woman pleads guilty to fraud conspiracy
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence woman pleaded guilty to participating in a fraud conspiracy at a bank in which she was previously employed. Savonnah Briggs, 28, admitted that she stole customer’s information and gave it to the leader of a fraud conspiracy while employed at Citizens Bank.
fallriverreporter.com
Apparent domestic violence incident leads to officer-involved shooting in Norfolk County
Police in Norfolk County are investigating an incident that took place early this morning that resulted in an officer-involved shooting. According to police, Norwood Police units are currently on the scene of a shots fired call on Folan Avenue. Just after 3:15 a.m., police received a 911 call from a...
Mass. company accused of dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill says charges are baseless
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts construction company charged with illegally dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill in Rhode Island during a highway construction project says it has done nothing wrong. The Rhode Island attorney general’s office announced Wednesday that Barletta Heavy Division, Inc., of Canton, is charged with...
newportthisweek.com
Newport’s Longest-Serving Employee Retires
After nearly 50 years with the city, Newport zoning officer Guy Weston retired on Jan. 13. His retirement comes after he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in August and doctors told him to stop working. It was a blow to the long-time city employee, who did not think he would...
Comments / 0