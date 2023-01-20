ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPRI 12 News

RI lawmakers react to mass shooting in California

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (WPRI) — Several Rhode Island lawmakers expressed their condolences Sunday after a gunman killed 10 people at a California ballroom dance studio amid Lunar New Year celebrations.  One of those lawmakers was Newport Mayor, Xay Khamsyvoravong, who called the tragedy, “heartbreaking.”  “As an Asian-American the Lunar New Year is a really special […]
NEWPORT, RI
americanmilitarynews.com

Rhode Island man pleads guilty to illegally purchasing 200+ guns

On Wednesday, a Burrillville, Rhode Island man admitted to a federal judge he illegally purchased and possessed more than 200 firearms and he made false statements when purchasing the firearms, the United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha announced. Ronald Andruchuk 38, was arrested Feb. 24, 2022, at his Burrillville home...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island landlord arraigned on felony charges

The Rhode Island attorney general said a Rhode Island landlord facing felony charges was arraigned in court Friday. Chris Pianka is accused of renting a property in Cranston that court records show was owned by Navy Federal Credit Union and keeping nearly $49,000 in fraudulent rent money. Court records show...
CRANSTON, RI
rinewstoday.com

In the news… on January 22, 2023

Mayor Smiley says he wants police officers to stay in schools, but “dressed down”. Providence Municipal Court renamed, “The Frank Caprio Courtroom” – an honor of Judge Caprio’s nearly 40 years of service – he now becomes the 1st Chief Judge Emeritus. Project Weber/RENEW...
PROVIDENCE, RI
reportertoday.com

Seekonk Police Chief Terminated

The Seekonk Board of Selectmen voted unanimously Wednesday to terminate the employment of Police Chief Dean Isabella. Isabella, who had been placed on paid administrative leave by Town Administrator Shawn Cadime on January 6, has been in the position since November 2020. Isabella’s last day is Friday. He had signed...
SEEKONK, MA
GoLocalProv

Former Citizens Bank Employee Admits to Stealing Banking Info of Unsuspecting Individuals for Fraud

A Providence woman who was previously employed by Citizens Bank admitted to a federal judge that she stole the banking information of unsuspecting individuals, businesses, and a law firm, and then provided that information to the leader of a bank fraud conspiracy, who used it to create fraudulent personal and business checks, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Rhode Island State Police arrest 2 after seizing several drugs, $50k cash, 2 guns, ammo, three vehicles

The Rhode Island State Police today announced that on Thursday, members of the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force and Drug Enforcement Administration Providence District Office, arrested two individuals for narcotics and weapons offenses. The Rhode Island State Police HIDTA Task Force and DEA Providence Office initiated an investigation...
PAWTUCKET, RI
CBS Boston

I-Team: Mass. taxpayers footing the bill for former Gov. Baker's continued security

SWAMPSCOTT -- Day and night for more than two weeks, Massachusetts State Police troopers on overtime have been providing security outside former Governor Charlie Baker's Swampscott home. Folks who spoke with the WBZ-TV I-Team were outraged."He's no longer on the Mass payroll. I would not be supportive of it as a taxpayer," one person said. Another added, "I don't understand why he has anything at all if he's not in office anymore." Baker took the lone walk out of the State House on January 4 and became a private citizen. But, since then the I-Team found state troopers in marked and unmarked...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Rhode Island young investigator asks police department for DNA analysis on Santa Claus evidence

There is no doubt that this child is well on her way to an investigative career. According to police, earlier this month, a young investigator from the Town of Cumberland submitted a letter requesting a DNA analysis be conducted on the partially eaten cookie and carrot remains she acquired on the morning of December 25, 2022, for possible DNA evidence of Santa Claus (aka, Kris Kringle, aka Saint Nicholas, aka St. Nick) and/or one of his nine reindeer.
CUMBERLAND, RI
GoLocalProv

People on the Move: Johnson Named VP at CCRI, Silva Joins Engel & Völkers

GoLocal's People on the Move is an update on new hires and promotions across southern New England. If your organization has an announcement, email it to us at [email protected]. CCRI Hires Jennie Johnson as Vice President for the Division of Workforce Partnerships. The Community College of Rhode Island recently...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Providence woman pleads guilty to fraud conspiracy

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence woman pleaded guilty to participating in a fraud conspiracy at a bank in which she was previously employed. Savonnah Briggs, 28, admitted that she stole customer’s information and gave it to the leader of a fraud conspiracy while employed at Citizens Bank.
PROVIDENCE, RI
newportthisweek.com

Newport’s Longest-Serving Employee Retires

After nearly 50 years with the city, Newport zoning officer Guy Weston retired on Jan. 13. His retirement comes after he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in August and doctors told him to stop working. It was a blow to the long-time city employee, who did not think he would...
NEWPORT, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy