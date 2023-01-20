Read full article on original website
3 Trade destinations for Red Wings C Dylan Larkin
Could the Detroit Red Wings end up trading captain Dylan Larkin before the 2022-23 NHL trade deadline passes? That is a question that has gained some traction ever since the recent news broke that the Red Wings' latest offer to Larkin was “not received well.” With the speculation emerging that Larkin could be traded, there has been some discussion as to which teams would be lining up to make Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman an offer he cannot refuse.
6 Detroit Red Wings who could be traded
Heading into the the 2022-23 season, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Detroit Red Wings would once again be sellers by the time the trade deadline approached. Well, here we are in late January, and the Red Wings will almost certainly be looking to sell of some players before the March 3rd deadline comes and goes. You can expect for Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman to look to deal off of some players who are on expiring contracts before the deadline.
Red Wings would land D Jakob Chychrun in suggested blockbuster trade
Who would the Red Wings give up for Jakob Chychrun?. The 2023 NHL trade deadline will come and go on March 3rd, and there has been plenty of chatter regarding what Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman will decide to do. Heck, there is even talk about the Red Wings trading their captain Dylan Larkin if the two sides cannot come to an agreement on a long-term contract extension. But in this suggested blockbuster trade, the Red Wings would acquire former NHL All-Star, Jakob Chychrun.
Golden Knights faceoff: Devils on a hot streak, Howden returns for VGK
The Golden Knights take on a hot New Jersey Devils team today in the second game of a six-game road trip.
Canucks fire coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet as replacement
Bruce Boudreau has been fired as coach of the Vancouver Canucks, who are again on track to miss the playoffs with another underachieving season. The team announced the change Sunday, less than a week since president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford said “major surgery” was needed to fix the Canucks, who have only made the playoffs once in the past eight years. Rick Tocchet was hired as Boudreau's replacement for a Vancouver team that has lost 28 of 46 games this season.
State Your Case: Are Golden Knights or Devils built for deep playoff run?
NHL.com writers debate pros, cons of 2 surprising contenders this season. Two of the brightest surprises in the NHL this season have been the New Jersey Devils and the Vegas Golden Knights. Each team missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season, but each is in a strong position to get there this season.
Preview: Coyotes Host Ducks at Mullett Arena on Tuesday
Kelemen receives call-up from Tucson, expected to make NHL debut. Jan. 24, 2023 | 7:00 pm MST | Mullett Arena, Tempe, Ariz. TV: Bally Sports Arizona Extra | Radio: ESPN 620 AM. Fresh off a 4-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights, the Arizona Coyotes are set to host the Anaheim Ducks in the second game of a three-game homestand.
Devils Host Pacific-Leading Golden Knights | PREVIEW
New Jersey looks to improve upon its current 6-0-1 stretch with Vegas in town. The Devils host the Pacific Division-leading Vegas Golden Knights for a national showdown at 7:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the game on ESPN+ or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Read the game preview below...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Janet Gretzky's Announcement
Wayne Gretzky may be "The Great One" on the ice, but he has some work to do on the diamond. His wife, actress Janet Jones Gretzky, posted a photo and video from a softball game on Instagram earlier this month. "There has been a lot of head scratching this am," She wrote. "All I can say ...
NHL Rewind: Canucks fire Bruce Boudreau, Connor McDavid scores 40th goal as Oilers stay hot
This past weekend in the NHL was an eventful one that saw the first coaching change of the season. Amidst a frustrating season, the Vancouver Canucks fired Bruce Boudreau and immediately replaced him with Rick Tocchet. Around the rest of the league, Johnny Gaudreau made his return to Calgary, and...
BOS@MTL: Projected lineup
MONTREAL - The Canadiens held a morning skate ahead of their game against the Boston Bruins at the Bell Centre on Tuesday. 32 - Rem Pitlick 14 - Nick Suzuki 17 - Josh Anderson. 68 - Mike Hoffman 77 - Kirby Dach 56 - Jesse Ylönen. 28 - Christian...
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Jets
Playing their fifth game in seven nights, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (20-20-7) are home on Saturday evening to take on Rick Bowness' (30-16-1). Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with...
Avalanche defeat Kraken in shootout for 5th straight win
SEATTLE -- Pavel Francouz made 26 saves and stopped all three attempts in the shootout for the Colorado Avalanche in a 2-1 win against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday. Alex Newhook scored, and Nathan MacKinnon had the only goal in the shootout for Colorado (25-17-3), which...
LA Kings @ Chicago Blackhawks: How to Watch
After two overtime thrillers earlier in the season, the Kings and Blackhawks face-off for the and final third time. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Chicago Blackhawks:. When: Sunday, January 22 at 4:00 pm PT. Where: United Center (Chicago, IL) Watch: Bally Sports West &...
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. BLUE JACKETS
FLAMES (22-16-9) vs. BLUE JACKETS (14-30-2) 7:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (42) Goals - Nazem Kadri (18) Blue Jackets:. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (44) Goals -...
Nuts & Bolts: Three-game homestand opens against Minnesota
The Bolts return from their west coast trip to host the Wild on Tuesday. Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Wild on Tuesday. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7. Where to stream it: BallySports.com. Lines...
Nylander has 4 points, Maple Leafs defeat Islanders
TORONTO -- William Nylander had two goals and two assists, all in the second period, for the Toronto Maple Leafs in a 5-2 win against the New York Islanders at Scotiabank Arena on Monday. Nylander has nine points (four goals, five assists) during a four-game point streak after having two...
Red Wings Top 25 Prospects: 2022-23 Midseason Rankings
In the aftermath of the 2022 NHL Draft, one thing was clear: the Detroit Red Wings had established a deep prospect pool with at least one high-end prospect at almost every position. Since Steve Yzerman took over as the general manager of the Red Wings in the Spring of 2019, Detroit has added exactly 40 prospects in the draft, with some already making an impact in the NHL. But in the world of professional sports, having a good quantity of prospects only matters if there’s enough quality spread throughout the pool.
Santini assigned to Springfield
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned defenseman Steven Santini to its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Santini, 27, has appeared in 32 games with the Thunderbirds this season, posting five points (two goals, three assists)...
POSTGAME 5: Comeback Falls Short in 5-3 Loss to Jets
The Philadelphia Flyers overcame a 3-0 deficit against the Winnipeg Jets only to lose, 5-3, at the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday evening. In the first period, the Jets picked the Flyers' apart for three goals on their first six shots. Tallies by Axel Jonsson-Fjällby (4th goal of the season), Kyle Connor (24th) and Mark Scheifele (29th) built a 3-0 lead by the time the game was 8:31 old. A late-period goal off the rush by Ivan Provorov (3rd) on a setup by Owen Tippett narrowed the gap to 3-1 at 18:39.
