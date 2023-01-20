ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

In the news… on January 22, 2023

Mayor Smiley says he wants police officers to stay in schools, but “dressed down”. Providence Municipal Court renamed, “The Frank Caprio Courtroom” – an honor of Judge Caprio’s nearly 40 years of service – he now becomes the 1st Chief Judge Emeritus. Project Weber/RENEW...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Gov. Mckee Rolls Out $100M Tax Relief Plan From Rhode Island

Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee recently rolled out a tax relief plan to help families and businesses. The tax relief plan from Rhode Island would offer relief from rising inflation by reducing taxes, offering energy rebates, as well as preventing an increase in the gas tax. Tax Relief Plan From...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
RI lawmakers react to mass shooting in California

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (WPRI) — Several Rhode Island lawmakers expressed their condolences Sunday after a gunman killed 10 people at a California ballroom dance studio amid Lunar New Year celebrations.  One of those lawmakers was Newport Mayor, Xay Khamsyvoravong, who called the tragedy, “heartbreaking.”  “As an Asian-American the Lunar New Year is a really special […]
NEWPORT, RI
Crisis of Care: Inside Rhode Island’s Health Care Staffing Shortage

The world will be short 15 million health workers by 2030, the World Health Organization estimates. The Association of American Medical Colleges says the United States will have a gap of 124,000 physicians by 2034. The nation needs more than 200,000 new nurses annually to fill the current vacancies, according to the American Association of Colleges of Nursing. Nationwide, there are growing deficits in the number of home health aides, nursing assistants, nursing educators, nurse practitioners and lab technicians.
VERMONT STATE
EDITORIAL: Dirty RIDOT — Time for Alviti to Go

After a two year plus year investigation by GoLocal, which sparked both federal and state enforcement action on the dumping of contaminated soil in one of the poorest neighborhoods in Rhode Island, one thing is clear, Peter Alviti must go. GoLocal's exclusive reporting revealing the contamination at the 6/10 site...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
RI School Choice Fair event held in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Families for Schools Choice is hosting its premiere all school fair on Sunday. The event will be held from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick. The organization says the purpose of the fair is to empower families to choose educational environments that best […]
WARWICK, RI
Rhode Island landlord arraigned on felony charges

The Rhode Island attorney general said a Rhode Island landlord facing felony charges was arraigned in court Friday. Chris Pianka is accused of renting a property in Cranston that court records show was owned by Navy Federal Credit Union and keeping nearly $49,000 in fraudulent rent money. Court records show...
CRANSTON, RI
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Rhode Island

Scituate Reservoir is the largest man-made lake in Rhode Island. Located in the center of the state near the city of Scituate, the 5.3 square mile reservoir supplies 60 percent of the drinking water to the state. This includes the capital city Providence. Created by building an earth-filled dam, now known as the Gainer Memorial Dam, the reservoir sits across the North Branch Pawtuxet River.
SCITUATE, RI
List of Rhode Island cancellations, closures, and delays

Wondering if there’s a parking ban in your city or town in Rhode Island? Or wondering if a particular Rhode Island school, business, or service is canceled? Here’s a look at the latest updates in regards to parking bans and business closings and delays. The following list of...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Rhode Island family reunited with lost dog

A Rhode Island family has been reunited with their lost dog who was found far away from home. Bella had been lost since 2021 when she was found by a couple in Florida. “At first I didn’t believe it until they sent me a picture, and I was like oh my gosh, that’s Bella,” said owner Melissa Reynolds.
FLORIDA STATE
40 Cozy Fireside Experiences in New England

Few things are as cozy and inviting as a crackling fire on a cold New England winter night. Looking to add a fireside to your next dining or getaway experience? These forty spots will spark your interest. RHODE ISLAND. Edgewood Manor, Cranston. Just south of Providence and blocks from Edgewood...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Rhode Island State Police arrest 2 after seizing several drugs, $50k cash, 2 guns, ammo, three vehicles

The Rhode Island State Police today announced that on Thursday, members of the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force and Drug Enforcement Administration Providence District Office, arrested two individuals for narcotics and weapons offenses. The Rhode Island State Police HIDTA Task Force and DEA Providence Office initiated an investigation...
PAWTUCKET, RI

