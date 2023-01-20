The world will be short 15 million health workers by 2030, the World Health Organization estimates. The Association of American Medical Colleges says the United States will have a gap of 124,000 physicians by 2034. The nation needs more than 200,000 new nurses annually to fill the current vacancies, according to the American Association of Colleges of Nursing. Nationwide, there are growing deficits in the number of home health aides, nursing assistants, nursing educators, nurse practitioners and lab technicians.

