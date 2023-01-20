Read full article on original website
GoLocalProv
Big Tech Is Slashing Jobs, But in Rhode Island, We Don’t Have Any
Big tech is slashing jobs at a record pace. The numbers of job losses are daunting. But, the slashing has little impact on Rhode Island's job picture -- the big tech companies have a very small footprint in the state. Google parent company Alphabet announced Friday that it is cutting...
rinewstoday.com
In the news… on January 22, 2023
Mayor Smiley says he wants police officers to stay in schools, but “dressed down”. Providence Municipal Court renamed, “The Frank Caprio Courtroom” – an honor of Judge Caprio’s nearly 40 years of service – he now becomes the 1st Chief Judge Emeritus. Project Weber/RENEW...
ValueWalk
Gov. Mckee Rolls Out $100M Tax Relief Plan From Rhode Island
Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee recently rolled out a tax relief plan to help families and businesses. The tax relief plan from Rhode Island would offer relief from rising inflation by reducing taxes, offering energy rebates, as well as preventing an increase in the gas tax. Tax Relief Plan From...
RI lawmakers react to mass shooting in California
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (WPRI) — Several Rhode Island lawmakers expressed their condolences Sunday after a gunman killed 10 people at a California ballroom dance studio amid Lunar New Year celebrations. One of those lawmakers was Newport Mayor, Xay Khamsyvoravong, who called the tragedy, “heartbreaking.” “As an Asian-American the Lunar New Year is a really special […]
thecentersquare.com
Policy group wants new governor to move state away from being ‘Taxachusetts’
(The Center Square) – Preventing residents from fleeing Massachusetts due to aggressive taxes is the focus on a public policy group. Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance is urging Democratic Gov. Maura Healey to repeal what it calls one of the most aggressive taxes in the country – the estate tax.
Climate expert: RI falling short of goals, calls on state leaders to do more
"I think the most dangerous statement that can be made right now is, 'We are on track,'" the Brown University professor said.
rimonthly.com
Crisis of Care: Inside Rhode Island’s Health Care Staffing Shortage
The world will be short 15 million health workers by 2030, the World Health Organization estimates. The Association of American Medical Colleges says the United States will have a gap of 124,000 physicians by 2034. The nation needs more than 200,000 new nurses annually to fill the current vacancies, according to the American Association of Colleges of Nursing. Nationwide, there are growing deficits in the number of home health aides, nursing assistants, nursing educators, nurse practitioners and lab technicians.
GoLocalProv
EDITORIAL: Dirty RIDOT — Time for Alviti to Go
After a two year plus year investigation by GoLocal, which sparked both federal and state enforcement action on the dumping of contaminated soil in one of the poorest neighborhoods in Rhode Island, one thing is clear, Peter Alviti must go. GoLocal's exclusive reporting revealing the contamination at the 6/10 site...
RI school choice fair provides parents with more options
Advocates for school choice gathered in Warwick Sunday afternoon, offering Rhode Island families a chance to meet with representatives from several local schools.
Mass. housing crisis: Gov. Maura Healey files new executive order
Reiterating her nascent administration’s pledge to tackling Massachusetts’ housing crisis, Gov. Maura Healey on Friday issued her second executive order, establishing a working group that will pave the way to a new housing secretary. Within a matter of weeks, Healey told reporters she expects to create the new...
RI School Choice Fair event held in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Families for Schools Choice is hosting its premiere all school fair on Sunday. The event will be held from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick. The organization says the purpose of the fair is to empower families to choose educational environments that best […]
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island landlord arraigned on felony charges
The Rhode Island attorney general said a Rhode Island landlord facing felony charges was arraigned in court Friday. Chris Pianka is accused of renting a property in Cranston that court records show was owned by Navy Federal Credit Union and keeping nearly $49,000 in fraudulent rent money. Court records show...
Rhode Island air show is ‘no longer,’ Gen. Callahan says
The Rhode Island National Guard Open House Air Show will not be held this summer, or perhaps ever again.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Rhode Island
Scituate Reservoir is the largest man-made lake in Rhode Island. Located in the center of the state near the city of Scituate, the 5.3 square mile reservoir supplies 60 percent of the drinking water to the state. This includes the capital city Providence. Created by building an earth-filled dam, now known as the Gainer Memorial Dam, the reservoir sits across the North Branch Pawtuxet River.
whatsupnewp.com
List of Rhode Island cancellations, closures, and delays
Wondering if there’s a parking ban in your city or town in Rhode Island? Or wondering if a particular Rhode Island school, business, or service is canceled? Here’s a look at the latest updates in regards to parking bans and business closings and delays. The following list of...
Mass. company accused of dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill says charges are baseless
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts construction company charged with illegally dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill in Rhode Island during a highway construction project says it has done nothing wrong. The Rhode Island attorney general’s office announced Wednesday that Barletta Heavy Division, Inc., of Canton, is charged with...
Fire in Tesla on I-95 in Mass. takes 20,000-plus gallons of water to put out
A fire that erupted inside a Tesla on Interstate 95 in Massachusetts late Thursday took nearly three hours and tens of thousands of gallons of water to put out, according to authorities. Massachusetts State Police and Wakefield firefighters responded shortly after 10:45 p.m. Thursday to the single-car crash in the...
whdh.com
Rhode Island family reunited with lost dog
A Rhode Island family has been reunited with their lost dog who was found far away from home. Bella had been lost since 2021 when she was found by a couple in Florida. “At first I didn’t believe it until they sent me a picture, and I was like oh my gosh, that’s Bella,” said owner Melissa Reynolds.
New England Today
40 Cozy Fireside Experiences in New England
Few things are as cozy and inviting as a crackling fire on a cold New England winter night. Looking to add a fireside to your next dining or getaway experience? These forty spots will spark your interest. RHODE ISLAND. Edgewood Manor, Cranston. Just south of Providence and blocks from Edgewood...
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island State Police arrest 2 after seizing several drugs, $50k cash, 2 guns, ammo, three vehicles
The Rhode Island State Police today announced that on Thursday, members of the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force and Drug Enforcement Administration Providence District Office, arrested two individuals for narcotics and weapons offenses. The Rhode Island State Police HIDTA Task Force and DEA Providence Office initiated an investigation...
