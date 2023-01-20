Read full article on original website
Rain arrives Sunday night with a change to snow on Monday
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Our active weather pattern is far from over. Despite being in the typical coldest part of the year, this next area of low pressure once again produces predominately rainfall. Rain starts between 5-7 pm from west to east. As low pressure draws nearly overhead, the...
Weather Alert: Snow This Evening; Some Accumulations Expected
12 News Meteorologist Michelle Muscatello has your forecast for Monday, January 23, 2023.
Weather Alert: Rain turns to snow on Monday
WEATHER ALERT: Travel Monday afternoon and evening could be tricky as light rain and drizzle changes to snow in northwest Rhode Island. 1-3″ possible in northwest Rhode Island. A coating to an inch in Providence to the south coast (mainly on grassy surfaces and car tops). Rain will be...
Rain in the morning changing to snow for the afternoon
A developing coastal storm is bringing rain tonight that will become heavy at times as winds begin to increase. Temperatures will remain in the mid and upper 30s. As the storm center moves over Nantucket by midday tomorrow the rain will change to wet snow and winds will be rather strong from the NW at 15-25MPH . Temperatures should be just above freezing 33 or 34° until nightfall Monday so most accumulations that occur will tend to be on grassy surfaces. However, any bursts of moderate snow (1 inch per hour rates) that develop at times will be enough to cause roads to become slushy and snow covered. As we go into the evening hours the snow will be quickly coming to an end, pretty much by 8PM. We’ll also need to keep an eye on the tidal situation for Monday morning as well for any possible splash over, but the good news is that the storm center will have passed so tidal effects will likely be minimized.
RI lawmakers react to mass shooting in California
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (WPRI) — Several Rhode Island lawmakers expressed their condolences Sunday after a gunman killed 10 people at a California ballroom dance studio amid Lunar New Year celebrations. One of those lawmakers was Newport Mayor, Xay Khamsyvoravong, who called the tragedy, “heartbreaking.” “As an Asian-American the Lunar New Year is a really special […]
Rhode Island air show is ‘no longer,’ Gen. Callahan says
The Rhode Island National Guard Open House Air Show will not be held this summer, or perhaps ever again.
RI School Choice Fair event held in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Families for Schools Choice is hosting its premiere all school fair on Sunday. The event will be held from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick. The organization says the purpose of the fair is to empower families to choose educational environments that best […]
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Rhode Island
Scituate Reservoir is the largest man-made lake in Rhode Island. Located in the center of the state near the city of Scituate, the 5.3 square mile reservoir supplies 60 percent of the drinking water to the state. This includes the capital city Providence. Created by building an earth-filled dam, now known as the Gainer Memorial Dam, the reservoir sits across the North Branch Pawtuxet River.
DEM: Bright orange clothing must be worn in hunting areas
The DEM said it's gotten numerous reports of people not following the rules so far this winter.
NEW: Up to 3 Inches of Snow Possible Monday Afternoon, More Snow in Forecast Midweek
The National Weather Service is predicting one to three inches of snow for parts of Rhode Island on Monday. More snow is in the forecast midweek. Today: Snow, possibly mixed with rain, becoming all snow after 3pm. High near 37. Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
In the news… on January 22, 2023
Mayor Smiley says he wants police officers to stay in schools, but “dressed down”. Providence Municipal Court renamed, “The Frank Caprio Courtroom” – an honor of Judge Caprio’s nearly 40 years of service – he now becomes the 1st Chief Judge Emeritus. Project Weber/RENEW...
Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - January 20, 2023
Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes Alviti's dirty RIDOT, Almon going to the Hall of Fame, and losing Huey. Now, we are expanding the list, the political perspectives,...
Rhode Island landlord arraigned on felony charges
The Rhode Island attorney general said a Rhode Island landlord facing felony charges was arraigned in court Friday. Chris Pianka is accused of renting a property in Cranston that court records show was owned by Navy Federal Credit Union and keeping nearly $49,000 in fraudulent rent money. Court records show...
RI school choice fair provides parents with more options
Advocates for school choice gathered in Warwick Sunday afternoon, offering Rhode Island families a chance to meet with representatives from several local schools.
Middletown family’s lost dog found in FL one year later
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s a tale that will make you smile; more than a year after their dog went missing, a Rhode Island family found her in St. Augustine, Florida. Bella, an 8 pound Yorkie, went missing in October of 2021. The dog was 7 years old at the time. Melissa’s 13 year old […]
Crisis of Care: Inside Rhode Island’s Health Care Staffing Shortage
The world will be short 15 million health workers by 2030, the World Health Organization estimates. The Association of American Medical Colleges says the United States will have a gap of 124,000 physicians by 2034. The nation needs more than 200,000 new nurses annually to fill the current vacancies, according to the American Association of Colleges of Nursing. Nationwide, there are growing deficits in the number of home health aides, nursing assistants, nursing educators, nurse practitioners and lab technicians.
Home to the Biggest Burger in Rhode Island, this Restaurant is Bucket-List Worthy
Rhode Island is home to some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest Chomp Kitchen and Drinks. Located in both Providence and Warren, Chomp opened in 2013 with immediate success.
Mass. company accused of dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill says charges are baseless
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts construction company charged with illegally dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill in Rhode Island during a highway construction project says it has done nothing wrong. The Rhode Island attorney general’s office announced Wednesday that Barletta Heavy Division, Inc., of Canton, is charged with...
Gov. Mckee Rolls Out $100M Tax Relief Plan From Rhode Island
Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee recently rolled out a tax relief plan to help families and businesses. The tax relief plan from Rhode Island would offer relief from rising inflation by reducing taxes, offering energy rebates, as well as preventing an increase in the gas tax. Tax Relief Plan From...
Big Tech Is Slashing Jobs, But in Rhode Island, We Don’t Have Any
Big tech is slashing jobs at a record pace. The numbers of job losses are daunting. But, the slashing has little impact on Rhode Island's job picture -- the big tech companies have a very small footprint in the state. Google parent company Alphabet announced Friday that it is cutting...
