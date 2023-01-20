Lloyds and Halifax to close 40 bank branches in England and Wales

A Lloyds Bank sign at a branch Photograph: Isabel Infantes/AFP/Getty Images

Lloyds and Halifax have become the latest high street banks to announce more branch closures, affecting 40 sites, adding to an industry tally of more than 200 branches shuttering in the coming months.

Lloyds Banking Group, which owns both banks, said it planned to close 18 Halifax sites and 22 Lloyds branches in England and Wales, over a three-month period beginning in April. Customers had been visiting those branches in declining numbers, with visits falling by about 60% on average over the past five years, the bank said.

The rise of digital banking has caused high street lenders to retreat from the high street with more than 200 additional closures in the pipeline for the coming months.

At the end of 2022 HSBC said it planned to shut a further 114 UK outlets between April and August this year. NatWest is also axing a further 43 branches in the first half of 2023 while Barclays and TSB will shutter 24 sites between them.

According to the consumer group Which?, UK banks and building societies have closed or announced the closure of more than 5,000 branches since January 2015.

“Branches play an important part in our strategy but we need to have them in the right places, where they are well used,” said Lloyds. “We’ll continue to invest in branches that are being used regularly, alongside our online, mobile app and telephone services.”

All of the branch locations announced for closure have at least one free to use ATM within a third of a mile and a Post Office within the same distance, it said.

Lloyds said there would be no job losses as the staff are being offered roles in other branches or in another part of the business. The closures will leave the banking group with a network of 1,277 branches.

Below is the full list of Halifax and Lloyds branches set to close.

Lloyds closures

Norbury – London Road – 19 April

Pontefract – Ropergate – 20 April

Beckenham – High Street – 20 April

Gillingham, Kent – High Street – 25 April

Chingford – Station Road – 25 April

Dagenham – the Heathway – 26 April

London – Marylebone High Street – 3 May

Ipswich – Bramford Road – 4 May

Weybridge – Church Street – 10 May

Twickenham – Heath Road – 11 May

Whitstable – High Street – 11 May

Beeston – the Square – 11 May

Wickersley – Bawtry Road – 15 May

Borehamwood – Shenley Road – 22 May

Littlehampton – Beach Road – 23 May

Rustington – the Street – 5 June

Aintree – Longmoor Lane – 6 June

Shaftesbury – High Street – 13 June

Newport – High Street – 13 June

Ripley – Oxford Street – 14 June

Hyde – Clarendon Place – 21 June

Harrow – Northolt Road – 29 June

Halifax closures

Bangor – High Street – 17 April

Chester Le Street – Front Street – 19 April

London – Fenchurch Street – 19 April

Aldershot – Union Street – 26 April

Crouch End – Broadway Parade – 27 April

Chorlton-cum-Hardy – Barlow Moor Road – 27 April

Golders Green – North End Road – 3 May

Putney – Putney High Street – 4 May

Norbury – London Road – 4 May

Surbiton – Victoria Road – 10 May

Chingford – Chingford Mount Road – 15 May

Redruth – Fore Street – 16 May

Bletchley – Queensway – 18 May

Maldon – High Street – 5 June

St Neots – High Street – 6 June

Whitley Bay – Park View – 21 June

Purley – Purley Parade, High Street – 22 June

Grays – High Street – 22 June