ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 1

Related
thereflector.com

Washington State Parks recruiting 305 seasonal aides

The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission announced in a news release last week it is looking for 305 park aides for seasonal positions starting in April and ending in September. Positions are available throughout every section of the state, from old-growth forests to Puget Sound and the high desert.
WASHINGTON STATE
knkx.org

Washington bill would restrict nighttime lights on wind turbines

Residents of Washington's Tri-Cities area have called the blinking red lights on top of wind turbines hypnotic, distracting and a nuisance. While the lights are necessary to keep aircraft safe, Washington state Rep. April Connors, R-Kennewick, said it’s not necessary for them to flash from sundown to sun up.
WASHINGTON STATE
seattlemet.com

Hilary Franz Has Her Eye on Public Lands—and Beyond

The dinner table left a lifelong impression on Hilary Franz. As a child she sat between her single father, an analyst for the city of Portland with a passion for government work, and her grandfather, a rancher in rural Pierce County who espoused self-reliance. “You’d watch them fighting vehemently,” she says, but even as a kid she thought, “You guys have more in common than you really think.” After practicing environmental land use law and then serving on Bainbridge City Council, Franz was elected Washington’s commissioner of public lands in 2016. She sees how the Department of Natural Resources can bridge those dinner table viewpoints, like leasing state-held lands to fund education or building a wildfire response program that doesn’t lean on federal support. With a black belt in kickboxing and the last of her three sons out of the house, Franz fairly trembles with excitement over ramping up her statewide travels to view DNR lands. “You meet the people there and spend time on the landscape and it’s one of the best parts of this job,” she says.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

State Government Approves Name Changes Proposed by Tribes for Nine Sites

Nine proposals by Native American tribes to rename features across Washington state were approved by the Board of Natural Resources during a meeting on Tuesday morning. The proposals came in the U.S. Department of the Interior’s 2021 orders to rename geographic features throughout the country bearing derogatory names. “By...
WASHINGTON STATE
a-z-animals.com

Mushroom Hunting in Washington: A Complete Guide

Mushroom hunting is a great hobby that, thankfully, more and more people are getting into. It’s a great excuse to go for a walk in the woods, to learn about native flora, and can potentially result in free food!. Foraging in general became very popular during the pandemic as...
WASHINGTON STATE
lazytrips.com

Cascade Loop Road Trip: our ultimate itinerary (with map)

Located in Washington State, the stunning Cascade Loop is a once-in-a-lifetime road trip through the beautiful natural world and small towns of Washington. Discover everything from alpine wonderlands to serene lakes, gorgeous forests to expansive valleys, and adorable small towns to popular ski villages along this popular road trip route.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Daily Score

Washington Bill Would Boost In-law Apartments Throughout the State

Note: HB 1337 will be heard in the House Housing Committee this Monday, January 23, at 1:30pm. Supporters can sign up to testify at the hearing over zoom, sign in PRO, or submit written testimony. Washington’s severe statewide housing shortage calls for statewide action to reform all manner and form...
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

WA ranks 8th worst state to retire in

WASHINGTON STATE — In a recent study by WalletHub that analyzed all 50 states across 47 retirement-friendly metrics, Washington state ranked the eighth worst state to retire in for 2023. These include affordability and health factors along with an overall quality of life. Virginia topped the ranking as the...
WASHINGTON STATE
spokanepublicradio.org

Legislators recommend changes to Washington's voters' pamphlet

A Washington legislative committee is considering changes to the rules that govern the voters’ pamphlets mailed out by state and county governments before elections. The pamphlets allow candidates to introduce themselves to voters. They also provide information about ballot measures, such as school levies and initiatives. Current law requires...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Transportation commission wants all Washington roads to be toll roads

(The Center Square) – In a report submitted to Gov. Jay Inslee and the Washington Legislature, the Washington State Transportation Commission proposed a new tax scheme to replace falling fuel tax revenues. Fuel tax revenues are projected to fall by $600 million, or roughly $21.4 million per year, over the next 28 years, as previously reported by The Center Square. Citing declining fuel tax revenue due to increased efficiency of...
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

One Washington lawmaker has the key to block discussions on police pursuits

Since the new police pursuit bills were signed into law, the law enforcement community and some mayors across Washington State have been on a full campaign to reverse it. They say the changes have emboldened criminals, especially when it comes to those stealing cars. Democratic Senator Manka Dhingra holds the power on whether it can even come up as a discussion. She told FOX 13 that she has no plans to bring it up for debate.
WASHINGTON STATE
safetyandhealthmagazine.com

FACE Report: Site superintendent run over by backing dump truck

Issued by: Washington State Fatality Assessment and Control Evaluation Program. A 60-year-old site superintendent working for a housing construction contractor was in charge of directing subcontractors and scheduling dump trucks to haul away debris. Two dump truck drivers employed by a recycling company were emptying dumpsters. While one dumpster was being emptied, a 5-gallon bucket of paint spilled onto the street. The superintendent assigned a subcontractor to get sawdust to absorb the paint and told the drivers he was going to direct vehicles away from it. The drivers entered their trucks to pick up the next dumpster located close to the spilled paint. The driver of the first truck drove out of the alley, turned right and parked on the side of the street near the superintendent. The driver of the second truck then turned left onto the street, checked his mirrors and got a hand signal from the superintendent to begin backing up. As he was backing up, he lost sight of the superintendent and ran over him. It is unknown why the superintendent was in the backing zone, or why the driver could not see him. Although the truck’s backup alarm was working, the truck did not have a backup camera, nor was an observer signaling that it was safe to back up. The truck drivers were not trained on backing up at construction sites.
WASHINGTON STATE
qhubonews.com

Washington State has started a probe into private special education institutions. – by Mike Reicher and Lulu Ramadan, The Seattle Times

This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with The Seattle Times. Sign up for Dispatches to get stories like this one as soon as they are published. Washington education officials have launched an investigation into the state’s largest network of privately run schools for students...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy