thereflector.com
Washington State Parks recruiting 305 seasonal aides
The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission announced in a news release last week it is looking for 305 park aides for seasonal positions starting in April and ending in September. Positions are available throughout every section of the state, from old-growth forests to Puget Sound and the high desert.
knkx.org
Washington bill would restrict nighttime lights on wind turbines
Residents of Washington's Tri-Cities area have called the blinking red lights on top of wind turbines hypnotic, distracting and a nuisance. While the lights are necessary to keep aircraft safe, Washington state Rep. April Connors, R-Kennewick, said it’s not necessary for them to flash from sundown to sun up.
seattlemet.com
Hilary Franz Has Her Eye on Public Lands—and Beyond
The dinner table left a lifelong impression on Hilary Franz. As a child she sat between her single father, an analyst for the city of Portland with a passion for government work, and her grandfather, a rancher in rural Pierce County who espoused self-reliance. “You’d watch them fighting vehemently,” she says, but even as a kid she thought, “You guys have more in common than you really think.” After practicing environmental land use law and then serving on Bainbridge City Council, Franz was elected Washington’s commissioner of public lands in 2016. She sees how the Department of Natural Resources can bridge those dinner table viewpoints, like leasing state-held lands to fund education or building a wildfire response program that doesn’t lean on federal support. With a black belt in kickboxing and the last of her three sons out of the house, Franz fairly trembles with excitement over ramping up her statewide travels to view DNR lands. “You meet the people there and spend time on the landscape and it’s one of the best parts of this job,” she says.
Chronicle
Washington Lawmakers Take Aim at Vehicle Dwellers and Parking Enforcement
A state work group wants to prevent vehicles that are lived in from being towed and increase the chances that homeless people in Washington can recover the vehicles and belongings that are towed. The recommendations, which the state's Senate Housing Committee heard last week, come more than a year after...
Chronicle
State Government Approves Name Changes Proposed by Tribes for Nine Sites
Nine proposals by Native American tribes to rename features across Washington state were approved by the Board of Natural Resources during a meeting on Tuesday morning. The proposals came in the U.S. Department of the Interior’s 2021 orders to rename geographic features throughout the country bearing derogatory names. “By...
kpq.com
Washington State Park Makes Top 5 List In The Country: Have You Been There?
Washington has over 160 state parks and one of them has earned a fifth place ranking for beauty in the entire country by the digital travel publisher Travel Lens. The Washington state park system has something for everyone's interest; recreation, solitude, history, wildlife or the pure spectacle of mother nature.
knkx.org
Tacoma gave families $500 a month for a year. Could something similar happen across the state?
State lawmakers, led by Democrat Rep. Liz Berry, held their first public hearing on a bill that would provide two years of unrestricted monthly payments for up to 7,500 Washington residents who meet specific criteria. Dubbed the Evergreen Basic Income Pilot Program, the payments would range from about $900 -...
Survey Claims Washington State Is 8th Worst State to Retire
Are you considering retiring in beautiful Washington State? Before you take the plunge, it's important to be aware of the potential pitfalls of living and retiring here. Why Is Washington State Not The #1 Place To Retire In The Nation?. From high taxes, and a lack of job opportunities to...
a-z-animals.com
Mushroom Hunting in Washington: A Complete Guide
Mushroom hunting is a great hobby that, thankfully, more and more people are getting into. It’s a great excuse to go for a walk in the woods, to learn about native flora, and can potentially result in free food!. Foraging in general became very popular during the pandemic as...
Tri-City Herald
Here’s who’s in charge of recommending a preferred new airport site in Puget Sound region
It adopted a charter, holds meetings, abides by voting rules and will play an instrumental role in shaping near-term conversations about the next potential major airport in the Puget Sound. The planning group is called the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission. Its work over the past three years, while public, largely...
lazytrips.com
Cascade Loop Road Trip: our ultimate itinerary (with map)
Located in Washington State, the stunning Cascade Loop is a once-in-a-lifetime road trip through the beautiful natural world and small towns of Washington. Discover everything from alpine wonderlands to serene lakes, gorgeous forests to expansive valleys, and adorable small towns to popular ski villages along this popular road trip route.
The Daily Score
Washington Bill Would Boost In-law Apartments Throughout the State
Note: HB 1337 will be heard in the House Housing Committee this Monday, January 23, at 1:30pm. Supporters can sign up to testify at the hearing over zoom, sign in PRO, or submit written testimony. Washington’s severe statewide housing shortage calls for statewide action to reform all manner and form...
opb.org
Government officials build massive chicken ‘slow cooker’ in southeast Washington
Lynne Carpenter-Boggs composted her first hog back in 1998, in Minnesota. “It was fairly ambitious,” she says. “It [composting animals] was fairly new at that time. So, composting is decomposition, microbial decomposition of organic materials, and you can use just about any organic material.”. Since her first hog,...
Inslee told to expect lawsuit over 'out of balance' wildlife commission
(The Center Square) – Washingtonians for Wildlife Conservation announced this week that it intends to sue Gov. Jay Inslee for an “out of balance” wildlife commission that fails to represent multiple viewpoints. The charge is that in recent years, the governor has “stacked” the nine-member Washington Wildlife...
nbcrightnow.com
WA ranks 8th worst state to retire in
WASHINGTON STATE — In a recent study by WalletHub that analyzed all 50 states across 47 retirement-friendly metrics, Washington state ranked the eighth worst state to retire in for 2023. These include affordability and health factors along with an overall quality of life. Virginia topped the ranking as the...
spokanepublicradio.org
Legislators recommend changes to Washington's voters' pamphlet
A Washington legislative committee is considering changes to the rules that govern the voters’ pamphlets mailed out by state and county governments before elections. The pamphlets allow candidates to introduce themselves to voters. They also provide information about ballot measures, such as school levies and initiatives. Current law requires...
Transportation commission wants all Washington roads to be toll roads
(The Center Square) – In a report submitted to Gov. Jay Inslee and the Washington Legislature, the Washington State Transportation Commission proposed a new tax scheme to replace falling fuel tax revenues. Fuel tax revenues are projected to fall by $600 million, or roughly $21.4 million per year, over the next 28 years, as previously reported by The Center Square. Citing declining fuel tax revenue due to increased efficiency of...
q13fox.com
One Washington lawmaker has the key to block discussions on police pursuits
Since the new police pursuit bills were signed into law, the law enforcement community and some mayors across Washington State have been on a full campaign to reverse it. They say the changes have emboldened criminals, especially when it comes to those stealing cars. Democratic Senator Manka Dhingra holds the power on whether it can even come up as a discussion. She told FOX 13 that she has no plans to bring it up for debate.
safetyandhealthmagazine.com
FACE Report: Site superintendent run over by backing dump truck
Issued by: Washington State Fatality Assessment and Control Evaluation Program. A 60-year-old site superintendent working for a housing construction contractor was in charge of directing subcontractors and scheduling dump trucks to haul away debris. Two dump truck drivers employed by a recycling company were emptying dumpsters. While one dumpster was being emptied, a 5-gallon bucket of paint spilled onto the street. The superintendent assigned a subcontractor to get sawdust to absorb the paint and told the drivers he was going to direct vehicles away from it. The drivers entered their trucks to pick up the next dumpster located close to the spilled paint. The driver of the first truck drove out of the alley, turned right and parked on the side of the street near the superintendent. The driver of the second truck then turned left onto the street, checked his mirrors and got a hand signal from the superintendent to begin backing up. As he was backing up, he lost sight of the superintendent and ran over him. It is unknown why the superintendent was in the backing zone, or why the driver could not see him. Although the truck’s backup alarm was working, the truck did not have a backup camera, nor was an observer signaling that it was safe to back up. The truck drivers were not trained on backing up at construction sites.
qhubonews.com
Washington State has started a probe into private special education institutions. – by Mike Reicher and Lulu Ramadan, The Seattle Times
This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with The Seattle Times. Sign up for Dispatches to get stories like this one as soon as they are published. Washington education officials have launched an investigation into the state’s largest network of privately run schools for students...
