FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
radioplusinfo.com
1-23-23 fdl school district offers counseling following fatal crash
Counselors at Fond du Lac High School were on hand over the weekend in response to the tragic car accident Saturday morning involving three students from area schools. A 16 year old student from Laconia High School was killed and two other 16 year old students from Mount Calvary and Fond du Lac were injured in the early Saturday morning car crash. Counselors from Fond du Lac High School were available Saturday and Sunday at Fond du Lac High School to provide support to students from all three high schools impacted by this accident. Students gathered in the library to talk with friends, school counselors, and clergy.
WBAY Green Bay
Sign in backyard is the subject of a legal fight in Neenah
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - The City of Neenah is hearing from residents - and attorneys - after demanding some families take down a particular yard sign. The sign expresses opposition to the rezoning of an area around Shattuck Middle School and has become a the subject of a legal fight.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin selecting “Young Farmer” of the year
Nine exceptional young farmers will participate in the 69th Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer (OYF) Awards Weekend Jan. 27-29, 2023 in Manitowoc, WI at the Holiday Inn Manitowoc. The finalists include:. • Bryan & Maria Baranek, Crivitz. • Adam & Melissa Baumann, Marathon. • Brady & Lynsey Broedlow, Helenville. • Michael...
Wisconsin farmers concerned over temperature swings rather than lack of snow
Farmers in Southeast Wisconsin like to have snow on the ground for moisture heading into spring but they have not seen a whole lot of it this season.
radioplusinfo.com
1-21-23 contractor faces theft charges in several counties
A contractor faces theft charges in several counties. Tyler Hansen recently posted $10,000 cash bond in Columbia County. Hansen is charged with theft by contractor. If convicted, Hansen faces up to $25,000 in fines and 10 years in prison. He is also facing theft by contractor charges in Dane, Green and Monroe counties. Hansen has also been charged with theft by false representation in Winnebago County. His initial appearance in this case is scheduled for mid-February.
WBAY Green Bay
Officials say intoxicated senior crashes her car into utility pole in Menasha
MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Officers from the Menasha Police Department responded to an accident near the 800 block of Plank Road on Saturday afternoon. They found a vehicle on its side next to a power pole, with the driver trapped inside. After interviewing witnesses, officers determined that the car was...
939thegame.com
Wrong-way driver on Hwy 29
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – A wrong-way driver nearly crashed into a police squad car on Highway 29 west of Wausau on Saturday night. Police say they received multiple reports of a driver traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes near 72nd Avenue around 10:30pm. The driver came to a stop after the near miss.
WBAY Green Bay
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: How to identify a scammer posing as a financial institution
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Scammers are becoming more adept at posing as financial institutions. The scammers call or text potential victims and try to convince them they are victims of credit card fraud. Heidi Kiecker, fraud officer at Fox Communities Credit Union, tells Consumer First Alert they’re hearing reports...
wtaq.com
Pulaski Bonfire Victim Speaks Out for First Time at Community Fundraiser
PULASKI, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Brandon Brzeczkowski has spoken out for the first time about his experience that night during a fundraiser Saturday for victims like himself. Authorities have said 50 to 60 people were at the bonfire when a partially filled drum of diesel fuel was thrown into it, causing it to explode, and leaving many of the people with burns.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fond du Lac fatal crash, 'repeat drunk driver' gets $1M bond
FOND DU LAC, Wis. - An Oshkosh man charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle had cash bond set at $1 million, Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney announced Friday, Jan. 20. In a news release, Toney said 56-year-old Brian Sippel is a "repeat drunk driver"...
wearegreenbay.com
$1 million bond set for Oshkosh man charged with Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Bond has been set at $1 million for an Oshkosh man who has been charged with multiple felonies related to an alleged drunken driving crash. According to a release from the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office, Brian A. Sippel has been charged with Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle among other charges.
WBAY Green Bay
Court orders absolute sobriety for man charged in powerboat crash
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man charged in a powerboat crash on the Fox River appeared in court Thursday morning. Jason Lindemann, 52, is charged with 21 counts for allegedly crashing his powerboat into a paddlewheel cruise boat last July. During Thursday’s initial appearance, the court ordered a $10,000...
wiproud.com
Three Wisconsin teens involved in single-vehicle deadly crash, alcohol a factor
TAYCHEEDAH, Wis. (WFRV) – One 16-year-old is dead and another faces life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash in Fond du Lac County early Saturday morning. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on January 21 at 3:25 a.m. on Golf Course Drive near Taft Road in the Township of Taycheedah.
101 WIXX
Coast Guard to Close Southern Green Bay for Commercial Traffic
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Coast Guard will be closing southern Green Bay for commercial traffic use. In a press release, the Captain of the Port Sector Lake Michigan will be closing the waters of southern Green Bay to commercial vessel traffic starting on Wednesday, January 25 at noon.
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - January 18, 2023
Brown County Arrest Records - Wednesday January 18, 2023. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Woman Sentenced in Racist “Hunting License” Case
A Manitowoc woman who left a racist hunting license on a vehicle in Walmart in 2020 has been sentenced. 50-year-old Cathleen A. Yauch was ordered to spend 90 days in the Manitowoc County Jail, spend three years on probation, complete 50 hours of community service, and write an apology letter to the victim.
Fox11online.com
The final snow totals are in from Winter Storm Carson
(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Carson may have passed through Northeast Wisconsin in less than a day, but it left its mark. The final snow totals are in from the storm. What did Winter Storm Carson look like where you are? Share a photo or video with us here:. Several locations...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Tactical situation on Sunset Drive in Allenton – SWAT Team on standby
January 19, 2023 – Allenton, WI – Washington County Sheriff’s are on scene with a tactical situation at a home in the 6400 block of on Sunset Drive in Allenton. The call came in around 10 p.m. A neighbor said the situation is under control and everyone...
radioplusinfo.com
1-20-23 two injured in head-on collision in fdl county
Two people were injured, one seriously in a head on collision on slippery roads in Fond du Lac County. Sheriff’s captain Bill Tadych says the crash happened Thursday morning on state Highway 67 near Campbellsport. Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s captain Bill Tadych says the crash happened when one vehicle crossed over the center line. The driver of the vehicle that crossed over was flown by helicopter to Froedert Hospital in Milwaukee with serious, but non life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was transported to St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac with non life-threatening injuries.
seehafernews.com
Highway 10 Blocked By Early Morning Crash In Whitelaw
The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single vehicle crash that involved a utility pole in the Village of Whitelaw early Friday. According to Lieutenant Sean Littlefield, deputies arrived about 12:20 a.m. to the crash site on U.S. Highway 10, west of Marie Street. Upon their arrival, deputies found that a power pole and power line were partially blocking highway 10. The roadway was closed off at both County Highways S and J until just before 4:00 o’clock Friday morning to allow WPS crews to make the necessary repairs. A 22 year old Appleton man was driving the car that collided with the utility pole. No injuries were reported and alcohol is believed to have played a factor in the crash. The incident remains under investigation.
