Read full article on original website
Related
fosterfollynews.net
Holmes County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Advises Residents of Commencement of Fieldwork for Geographic Information System (GIS) Mapping
The Holmes County, Florida Sheriff’s Office wants residents to be aware that fieldwork for a Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping project will begin Monday, January 23, 2023. A representative with GIS partner, Mission Critical Partners, will be conducting fieldwork in Holmes County the week of January 23. The GIS...
fosterfollynews.net
Longtime Wausau Residents Rogers Family Donates ‘Rogers Square’ to Town of Wausau, Florida
At a recent meeting of the Wausau Town Council representatives of the heirs of D. A. “Buster” and Mollie Rogers family made a gift of Rogers Square to the Town. The gift was made to be used for community activities that might include outdoor family reunions, fund raising activities, and use in inclement weather for committal services for the nearby Wausau Memorial Gardens.
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Emergency Operations Advises of Traffic Disruptions on State Roads in Washington and Holmes County
Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Washington and Holmes counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities. State Road (S.R.) 77 Resurfacing from Brickyard Road to South Boulevard – Drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures and shifts during sidewalk construction as equipment and workers enter and exit the roadway.
City of Tallahassee announces road closures ahead of vice president's visit
The city of Tallahassee announced Saturday afternoon that portions of Tallahassee roadways will be closed Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon.
Young child critically injured in Jackson Co. car wreck
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 26-year-old woman and a 5-year-old child were involved in a car wreck in Jackson County around 9:30 Saturday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of a sedan was traveling south on State Road 71 north of Marianna when she failed to maintain control of her car. […]
Rails-to-Trails project is finally underway
LYNN HAVEN, Fla.(WMBB) — Lynn Haven officials are finally beginning to work on turning the abandoned railroad into walking trails. Lynn Haven City Commissioners first passed the Rails-to-Trails project back in 2016. It’s taken a while, but after receiving a $4 million state department of transportation grant, their vision is about to become a reality. […]
Jackson Co. among highest COVID-19 rates in the state
PANHANDLE, Fla. (WMBB) — The new year has brought a new surge in COVID-19 cases across the U.S. The U.S. is currently seeing the highest number of COVID-19 cases in nearly 5 months. “We are seeing more cases of people that are calling in that are having high fevers or respiratory problems, coughing,” Family Physician […]
WCTV
The family of Gadsden County hit and run victim speaks out
Vet Events Tally reaches tentative agreement with city over Veterans Day Parade charge. There was heated public comment at Wednesday night’s city commission meeting, as local veterans spoke out about a bill the city sent them to put on the annual parade in their honor. Mike's First Alert Forecast...
fosterfollynews.net
Chipley, Florida Walmart Officer-Involved Shooting Results in One Death, Two Chipley Officers on Administrative Leave
FDLE (Florida Department of Law Enforcement) is investigating the incident, which left Pearce dead and two Chipley Police Department officers on Administrative Leave, which is a normal part of the process when an incident results in an officer shooting. 44-year-old Pearce reportedly started an altercation with a school bus driver...
Panama City childcare worker accused of abusing baby
Panama City, FL (WMBB) — A childcare worker was charged Friday with abusing a baby, police said. Panama City Police wrote in a news release that Jessica C. Mills, 38, struck a child — who was under the age of one — with a closed fist during a diaper change. She also allegedly threw a […]
Bay County man sentenced to 10 years probation in 2019 murder case
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County man involved in a 2019 murder was sentenced Friday morning. 24-year-old Bryce Cowan played a role in Justin Reyes’ killing, but the victim’s family left the courtroom without the feeling that justice was served. On December 17, 2019, Jonathan Lozada murdered 20-year-old Justin Reyes and then robbed […]
1 person dead, driver detained in incident with pedestrian on N. Monroe Street
Law enforcement agencies are working a fatal incident on North Monroe Street in Leon County Saturday night.
WCTV
One pedestrian killed in DUI crash in Leon County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol was investigating a fatal crash Saturday evening that left one pedestrian dead. A vehicle was traveling north on U.S. Highway 27 around 8:13 p.m. in the area of Session Road. While traveling through the intersection of U.S. 27 and Sessions Road with...
Three people dead following traffic incident on Capital Circle Southwest
Three people died following a two-vehicle incident on State Road 263, also known as Capital Circle Southwest, just west of Balkin Road in Leon County Friday night.
WJHG-TV
One killed in crash in Bay County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City woman was killed in a single-car crash, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers. Troopers said the woman was driving north on U.S. Highway 231. They report the car drifted into a ditch, causing the car to flip over. Authorities said the woman...
Tallahassee Police Department investigating shooting incident on Dixie Drive
The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Dixie Drive Saturday night.
Local man killed in Panama City Beach car crash
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A 68-year-old Panama City Beach man is dead after two vehicles collided on Back Beach Road late Saturday night. According to Panama City Beach police, a Smart ForTwo was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Panama City Beach Parkway with no headlights on. Police said the Smart car […]
Panama City Beach woman charged with murder
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach woman shot and killed her sleeping boyfriend shortly after he told her he was moving out, investigators said Friday. Bay County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in the 9000 block of Houston Street at about 1:15 a.m. by 37-year-old Nicole Marie Harris. Investigators […]
newsfromthestates.com
Prior to VP Harris’ remarks in Tallahassee Sunday, Biden provides a statement on abortion rights
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 01: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers a primetime speech at Independence National Historical Park September 1, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. President Biden spoke on “the continued battle for the Soul of the Nation.” (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) Sunday, on what was going to...
WCTV
‘I thought I was going to die’: Survivor speaks after losing best friend in Seminole County shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee woman spoke out for the first time after surviving a shooting in Seminole County on MLK day. The same shooting injured five others and claimed the life of an FSU employee. The shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. Monday morning, near the intersection of...
Comments / 0