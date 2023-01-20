ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, FL

fosterfollynews.net

Holmes County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Advises Residents of Commencement of Fieldwork for Geographic Information System (GIS) Mapping

The Holmes County, Florida Sheriff’s Office wants residents to be aware that fieldwork for a Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping project will begin Monday, January 23, 2023. A representative with GIS partner, Mission Critical Partners, will be conducting fieldwork in Holmes County the week of January 23. The GIS...
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
fosterfollynews.net

Longtime Wausau Residents Rogers Family Donates ‘Rogers Square’ to Town of Wausau, Florida

At a recent meeting of the Wausau Town Council representatives of the heirs of D. A. “Buster” and Mollie Rogers family made a gift of Rogers Square to the Town. The gift was made to be used for community activities that might include outdoor family reunions, fund raising activities, and use in inclement weather for committal services for the nearby Wausau Memorial Gardens.
WAUSAU, FL
fosterfollynews.net

Washington County, Florida Emergency Operations Advises of Traffic Disruptions on State Roads in Washington and Holmes County

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Washington and Holmes counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities. State Road (S.R.) 77 Resurfacing from Brickyard Road to South Boulevard – Drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures and shifts during sidewalk construction as equipment and workers enter and exit the roadway.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Young child critically injured in Jackson Co. car wreck

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 26-year-old woman and a 5-year-old child were involved in a car wreck in Jackson County around 9:30 Saturday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of a sedan was traveling south on State Road 71 north of Marianna when she failed to maintain control of her car. […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Rails-to-Trails project is finally underway

LYNN HAVEN, Fla.(WMBB) — Lynn Haven officials are finally beginning to work on turning the abandoned railroad into walking trails. Lynn Haven City Commissioners first passed the Rails-to-Trails project back in 2016. It’s taken a while, but after receiving a $4 million state department of transportation grant, their vision is about to become a reality. […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Jackson Co. among highest COVID-19 rates in the state

PANHANDLE, Fla. (WMBB) — The new year has brought a new surge in COVID-19 cases across the U.S. The U.S. is currently seeing the highest number of COVID-19 cases in nearly 5 months. “We are seeing more cases of people that are calling in that are having high fevers or respiratory problems, coughing,” Family Physician […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

The family of Gadsden County hit and run victim speaks out

Vet Events Tally reaches tentative agreement with city over Veterans Day Parade charge. There was heated public comment at Wednesday night’s city commission meeting, as local veterans spoke out about a bill the city sent them to put on the annual parade in their honor. Mike's First Alert Forecast...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
fosterfollynews.net

Chipley, Florida Walmart Officer-Involved Shooting Results in One Death, Two Chipley Officers on Administrative Leave

FDLE (Florida Department of Law Enforcement) is investigating the incident, which left Pearce dead and two Chipley Police Department officers on Administrative Leave, which is a normal part of the process when an incident results in an officer shooting. 44-year-old Pearce reportedly started an altercation with a school bus driver...
CHIPLEY, FL
WMBB

Panama City childcare worker accused of abusing baby

Panama City, FL (WMBB) — A childcare worker was charged Friday with abusing a baby, police said. Panama City Police wrote in a news release that Jessica C. Mills, 38, struck a child — who was under the age of one — with a closed fist during a diaper change. She also allegedly threw a […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Bay County man sentenced to 10 years probation in 2019 murder case

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County man involved in a 2019 murder was sentenced Friday morning. 24-year-old Bryce Cowan played a role in Justin Reyes’ killing, but the victim’s family left the courtroom without the feeling that justice was served. On December 17, 2019, Jonathan Lozada murdered 20-year-old Justin Reyes and then robbed […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WCTV

One pedestrian killed in DUI crash in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol was investigating a fatal crash Saturday evening that left one pedestrian dead. A vehicle was traveling north on U.S. Highway 27 around 8:13 p.m. in the area of Session Road. While traveling through the intersection of U.S. 27 and Sessions Road with...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WJHG-TV

One killed in crash in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City woman was killed in a single-car crash, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers. Troopers said the woman was driving north on U.S. Highway 231. They report the car drifted into a ditch, causing the car to flip over. Authorities said the woman...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Local man killed in Panama City Beach car crash

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A 68-year-old Panama City Beach man is dead after two vehicles collided on Back Beach Road late Saturday night. According to Panama City Beach police, a Smart ForTwo was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Panama City Beach Parkway with no headlights on. Police said the Smart car […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Panama City Beach woman charged with murder

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach woman shot and killed her sleeping boyfriend shortly after he told her he was moving out, investigators said Friday. Bay County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in the 9000 block of Houston Street at about 1:15 a.m. by 37-year-old Nicole Marie Harris. Investigators […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL

