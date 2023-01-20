Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Fox News Weatherman Beaten on NY Subway By Wilding Teens - And How to Punish the BoysWilliam "Dollar Bill" MerseyNew York City, NY
Migrants Staying at Hotel in NYC Causing Chaos, Employee Speaks OutKim JosephNew York City, NY
Missing Law Student Is The Third Man To Vanish From Hell's Kitchen In Less Than A YearThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew York City, NY
Operation North Star swoops down in NYC among 10 cities targeted!Iron PenNew York City, NY
Upcoming South Bronx housing lottery claims $3,400 a month for a 2 bedroom apartment is affordableWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Related
Unexpected cleaning of graffiti-covered tunnel spurs controversy in Washington Heights
The walls of the 191st Street pedestrian tunnel are painted white over the weekend. News of the surprise scrubbing sparked widespread outrage. [ more › ]
nymetroweather.com
Accumulating snow possible in NYC on Wednesday as a complex storm approaches
Nope, that’s not a typo. Forecast model guidance has come into agreement on the track of a midweek storm system that could bring periods of snow to the NYC Metro before a change to rain. The intricacies of the system – including the timing and intensity of precipitation before the change to rain – are still uncertain and will ultimately determine just how impactful the storm system is.
Woman Struck, Killed By Car Near Farmingdale Intersection
A woman was killed after being struck by a car on a Long Island roadway overnight. It happened around 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 in Farmingdale. A 73-year-old woman was walking on Fulton Street from the south to the north side just west of Main Street when she was struck by a Toyota traveling westbound on Fulton Street, Nassau County Police said.
vanderbiltcupraces.com
Greg O’s Garage: Newly discovered Motor Parkway remnants in Wheatley Heights
Bagatelle Road in Wheatley Heights has always been a challenging location for Motor Parkway exploration. Very thorny brush, poison ivy and rough terrain tends to keep casual explorers away from the area keeping the Motor Parkway hidden to curious eyes. Despite this, over the years, many of us like Al...
Fast-moving fire razes century-old Long Beach lumber yard
Fire poured out of the second floor of Whitbreads Lumber on Magnolia Boulevard around 10:30 a.m.
Homeowners protest proposal to build new rail line in Kings Park
Suffolk Leg. Rob Trotta supports the plan and thinks it will make things better for the community.
longisland.com
Special Weekend Passport Day in Hempstead Town
Planning a trip but don’t have a passport? Get ready for your next getaway with help from Hempstead Town’s Weekend Passport Day event on Saturday, February 11 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. This appointment-only program at Hempstead Town Hall gives Town residents who are unable to visit the Town’s One-Stop Passport Shop during typical weekday hours, a convenient weekend date to apply for essential travel documents quickly.
Body of 58-year-old man found in wooded area near Page Avenue, police say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police recovered the body of a 58-year-old man in Richmond Valley Sunday morning, authorities said. The person was found floating in the water at Mill Creek, a narrow waterway surrounded by woods located near Page Avenue and Richmond Valley Road.
Pedestrian Hit by 2 Vehicles, Killed on LIE
A man was killed Sunday night after leaving his vehicle on the Long Island Expressway in Melville. Suffolk County police said the man was westbound on the LIE and pulled onto the side of the road just west of exit 50. He stepped out of Read More ...
bkreader.com
Annual North Brooklyn Dolphin Sightings Continue at Newtown Creek Nature Walk
As if we didn’t have enough reasons to clean up the Superfund superstar that is Newtown Creek, a pair of dolphins were spotted in the Whale Creek Tributary, which runs alongside the Newtown Creek Nature Walk. Unfortunately for said dolphins, the EPA has delayed the much-needed Newtown Creek cleanup...
When Staten Island had a ski jump | Then and Now
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island had a ski jump all its own. After all, Todt Hill is the highest point on the eastern coast, they say. There it was in the 1930s, about 30 feet tall, the ski jump towered above the landscape on the north side of Todt Hill, near the current site of the Petrides School in Sunnyside, according to Daniel Kusrow.
Rocks Falling From Sky Damage At Least 16 Cars In New York State
New York State Police from the Hudson Valley investigated 16 complaints of vehicles being hit by rocks on a well-traveled highway. Over the weekend, New York State Police from Troop K announced three people were arrested following reports of rocks being thrown at cars in the Lower Hudson Valley. Juveniles...
NBC New York
Dozens of Cats Rescued from Filthy Hoarding Conditions In Long Island Home
Long Island residents said a dilapidated house on their street was an eyesore that stunk up the neighborhood — but police said it was even worse on the inside, where a horrific animal hoarding situation was discovered. More than two dozen cats (26 in all) were rescued from the...
syossetjerichotribune.com
Teen Dies In Old Brookville Accident
The Nassau County Police Department Homicide Squad reported the details of a fatal vehicular accident that occurred on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 at 3:37 a.m. in Old Brookville. According to detectives, a 2008 Nissan was traveling westbound on Chicken Valley Road when the 16-year-old female operator lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree near the intersection of Brookville Lane.
Herald Community Newspapers
Response to Nassau County RFP: Rallying outside the Five Towns Community Center
In response to a request for proposal sent out by Nassau County on Jan. 2, Five Towns Community Center, workers, volunteer members and community members joined forces on Jan. 20 to highlight their support for the 115-year-old community resource and pressure the county to renew the existing lease which expires next year.
Woman wanted for multiple robberies in Suffolk County
Detectives say the spree started in December with the last one taking place on Jan. 9.
Trio Apprehended In String Of Dunkin' Burglaries In Suffolk County
An investigation into a string of burglaries of Dunkin' locations on Long Island led to charges for three people. Two people broke into Dunkin', located at 1105 Horseblock Road in Farmingville, at about 3:40 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, the Suffolk County Police Department reported. They stole cash and left...
Police: Woman dies in Yaphank crash; 1-year-old daughter in car was unharmed
Officers say the crash happened around 1:20 a.m. southbound on William Floyd Parkway.
N.Y. vets have to disclose risks of pets' meds under new law
SEAFORD, N.Y. -- New York pet owners have new protections thanks to a Long Island woman's decade-long fight.Veterinarians will soon have to disclose potential risks of prescription medicines."We never wanted to see another family suffer the way that we did," said Mary Kate Tischler, of Seaford.It's a bittersweet "mission accomplished" for her, 10 years after her beloved 3-year-old Labrador named Buoy died following knee surgery."They gave us a drug called Rimadyl and gave us no warnings whatsoever ... It's a painkiller to help him with the post-surgical pain," Tischler said.Buoy became violently ill and suffered kidney failure....
tbrnewsmedia.com
Three people arrested in connection with multiple commercial burglaries in Suffolk County
Suffolk County Police arrested three people on Jan. 20 in connection with burglaries at Dunkin and other commercial establishments that have occurred since December. A pair allegedly broke into Dunkin, located at 1105 Horseblock Road in Farmingville, stole cash and fled to a waiting vehicle at approximately 3:40 a.m. A short time later, detectives pulled over the vehicle and arrested the driver, Michael Gruber, and passengers Kristen Osmolia and Christopher Volpe.
Comments / 0