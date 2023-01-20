ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainview, NY

nymetroweather.com

Accumulating snow possible in NYC on Wednesday as a complex storm approaches

Nope, that’s not a typo. Forecast model guidance has come into agreement on the track of a midweek storm system that could bring periods of snow to the NYC Metro before a change to rain. The intricacies of the system – including the timing and intensity of precipitation before the change to rain – are still uncertain and will ultimately determine just how impactful the storm system is.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Woman Struck, Killed By Car Near Farmingdale Intersection

A woman was killed after being struck by a car on a Long Island roadway overnight. It happened around 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 in Farmingdale. A 73-year-old woman was walking on Fulton Street from the south to the north side just west of Main Street when she was struck by a Toyota traveling westbound on Fulton Street, Nassau County Police said.
FARMINGDALE, NY
longisland.com

Special Weekend Passport Day in Hempstead Town

Planning a trip but don’t have a passport? Get ready for your next getaway with help from Hempstead Town’s Weekend Passport Day event on Saturday, February 11 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. This appointment-only program at Hempstead Town Hall gives Town residents who are unable to visit the Town’s One-Stop Passport Shop during typical weekday hours, a convenient weekend date to apply for essential travel documents quickly.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
HuntingtonNow

Pedestrian Hit by 2 Vehicles, Killed on LIE

A man was killed Sunday night after leaving his vehicle on the Long Island Expressway in Melville. Suffolk County police said the man was westbound on the LIE and pulled onto the side of the road just west of exit 50. He stepped out of Read More ...
MELVILLE, NY
The Staten Island Advance

When Staten Island had a ski jump | Then and Now

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island had a ski jump all its own. After all, Todt Hill is the highest point on the eastern coast, they say. There it was in the 1930s, about 30 feet tall, the ski jump towered above the landscape on the north side of Todt Hill, near the current site of the Petrides School in Sunnyside, according to Daniel Kusrow.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
syossetjerichotribune.com

Teen Dies In Old Brookville Accident

The Nassau County Police Department Homicide Squad reported the details of a fatal vehicular accident that occurred on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 at 3:37 a.m. in Old Brookville. According to detectives, a 2008 Nissan was traveling westbound on Chicken Valley Road when the 16-year-old female operator lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree near the intersection of Brookville Lane.
OYSTER BAY, NY
CBS New York

N.Y. vets have to disclose risks of pets' meds under new law

SEAFORD, N.Y. -- New York pet owners have new protections thanks to a Long Island woman's decade-long fight.Veterinarians will soon have to disclose potential risks of prescription medicines."We never wanted to see another family suffer the way that we did," said Mary Kate Tischler, of Seaford.It's a bittersweet "mission accomplished" for her, 10 years after her beloved 3-year-old Labrador named Buoy died following knee surgery."They gave us a drug called Rimadyl and gave us no warnings whatsoever ... It's a painkiller to help him with the post-surgical pain," Tischler said.Buoy became violently ill and suffered kidney failure....
SEAFORD, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Three people arrested in connection with multiple commercial burglaries in Suffolk County

Suffolk County Police arrested three people on Jan. 20 in connection with burglaries at Dunkin and other commercial establishments that have occurred since December. A pair allegedly broke into Dunkin, located at 1105 Horseblock Road in Farmingville, stole cash and fled to a waiting vehicle at approximately 3:40 a.m. A short time later, detectives pulled over the vehicle and arrested the driver, Michael Gruber, and passengers Kristen Osmolia and Christopher Volpe.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

