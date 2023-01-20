Read full article on original website
High School basketball roundup, Jan. 23: Oak Ridge girls win big in record-setting tourney win
Oak Ridge (7-9) celebrated a record-breaking win on Monday night, taking down Charleston (1-10) by a 62-34 margin to open the Scott-Mississippi Conference Tournament. The win breaks the Bluejay program record for wins in a season, previously set at six in 2021. Sophomore Reagan Howe led the Bluejays with 12...
Lady Redbirds put three in double figures, rout Twin Rivers
ELLSINORE — The East Carter Lady Redbirds had three players score in double figures as they rolled past Ozark Foothills Conference rival Twin Rivers 74-24 Monday night. Brooklyn Kearbey led East Carter with 19 points, while Breanna Dohleman followed behind with 16 and Parker Golden finished with 13. “I...
Saxton and Stone lead short-handed Portageville in win at Bloomfield
BLOOMFIELD, Mo. — A short-handed Portageville squad defeated Bloomfield on Monday, Jan. 23. Amiyah Saxton and Laney Stone scored 17 and 13, respectively, and led the Lady Bulldogs (13-4) to a 64-37 win over the Lady Wildcats (5-10). “We had a lot to overcome in this game with several...
Sikeston stuns Perryville in road upset
PERRYVILLE, Mo. — Sikeston pulled off a 58-51 upset at Perryville on Monday, Jan. 23. Freshman Alex Segers led the Lady Bulldogs (4-13) with a game-high 26 points. She also had five rebounds, seven steals, an assist and a block. “We finally put together four quarters and beat a...
Scott City's Luke Umfleet’s sharp shooting inspired by cousin
Family means everything to Scott City junior Luke Umfleet. It’s not only his source of support but also the source of his skills. In his youth, Umfleet used to watch his older cousin, Gavin Harris, play for Jackson High School from 2015-18. He was so enamored by the way...
Doniphan survives road slugfest at Dexter
DEXTER – With 23 seconds remaining in a heated, physical varsity girl’s basketball game between host Dexter and MSHSAA Class 4 District 1 rival Doniphan on Monday, Donnette sophomore guard stepped to the free throw line with her team up a single basket, and she was smiling. Of...
Kelly Hawks prey on Delta
DELTA, Mo. — Drew Klipfel scored a game-high 30 and led Kelly to a 66-47 victory at Delta on Friday, Jan. 20. The Hawks improved to 9-9 with the win, while Bobcats dropped to (4-12) with the loss. “[Klipfel] is a terrific player,” said Kelly coach Jeremy Brinkmeyer. “He’s...
Jackson boys, Sikeston girls finish second in SEMO Conference Tournament
There’s playing hurt, and then there is wrestling hurt. Jackson senior Gavin Hicks left the consolation semifinal match of the SEMO Conference Tournament on Saturday at the Tiger Field House defeated and injured. As he was treated for injuries both upper and lower, the pain in his face was...
Malden survives homecoming scare against Portageville
MALDEN, Mo. — Trey Miller made a go-ahead 3-pointer with less than two minutes remaining as Malden gave fans their money worth with a 50-44 homecoming win over Portageville on Friday, Jan. 20. It appeared the Bulldogs (9-9) had their opponent on the ropes, but the Green Wave (13-5)...
East Prairie wins at Doniphan
DONIPHAN, Mo. — East Prairie earned an impressive 66-47 victory to spoil Donphan’s homecoming on Friday, Jan. 20. The Eagles (12-5) were led by a game-high 29 points from Noah Johnson, while Max Owen was the Dons’ (12-5) leader with 14. “We did a really good job...
Sikeston steamrolls Portageville, 72-30
PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. – The Sikeston Bulldogs basketball team has shown the capability to demoralize its opponents at times this season. That was never more apparent than on Monday night in Portageville as Sikeston took the Bulldogs out of everything they wanted to do offensively en route to a 72-30 victory.
