fintechfutures.com
US fintech nCino appoints Greg Orenstein as new CFO
US fintech nCino, a global provider of cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the financial services industry, has appointed Greg Orenstein as its new chief financial officer (CFO). Orenstein joined nCino in 2015 and most recently served as chief corporate development and strategy officer. He will succeed David Rudow,...
fintechfutures.com
New digital bank greenpenny opts for Jack Henry’s tech
Greenpenny, a new digital bank in the US focused on sustainable energy, has selected domestic banking tech heavyweight Jack Henry & Associates to support its core processing, real-time payments, bill payment capabilities, and fraud detection functions. Launched in 2021, greenpenny is powered by Decorah Bank & Trust, a community bank...
fintechfutures.com
FCA greenlights Nova Credit to provide credit references for new arrivals
Nova Credit UK has received permission from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide credit references to businesses in the UK via its Nova Passport tech. Nova Credit is a credit bureau designed to enhance financial inclusion through helping businesses make “fair and informed” decisions on “thin file”, no credit history or new-to-country applicants.
Microsoft, amid layoffs, says quarterly profit declined 12%
REDMOND, Wash. — (AP) — Microsoft on Tuesday reported a 12% drop in profit for the October-December quarter, reflecting the economic uncertainty it said led to its decision to cut 10,000 workers. The company reported quarterly profit of $16.43 billion, or $2.20 per share. Excluding one-time items such...
fintechfutures.com
Swedish fintech start-up Anyfin lands €30m Series C funding
Swedish fintech start-up Anyfin has secured €30 million in a Series C funding round as it looks to accelerate its growth across Europe. The round was led by existing investor Northzone with participation from Accel, EQT Ventures, FinTech Collective, Quadrille Capital, Augmentum FinTech, and Citi Ventures. The latest capital...
fintechfutures.com
Royal Bank of Canada innovates from the inside out
Back in 2016, Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) launched its first native mobile app. Despite being the largest bank in Canada, its app ranked as the seventh most popular among the big five banks. To address this, not only did the bank have to innovate better, it had to fundamentally change the way it innovated.
fintechfutures.com
Several major US banks reportedly team up on new digital wallet project
A number of US banking heavyweights are reportedly teaming up to offer a digital consumer e-wallet in order to grab market share from tech titans Apple and PayPal. Wells Fargo, Bank of America, JP Morgan Chase and four other banks are working on the e-wallet that links up with consumers’ debit and credit cards, The Wall Street Journal reports, for use in e-commerce transactions.
fintechfutures.com
US crypto lender Genesis files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
US-based cryptocurrency firm Genesis has filed for bankruptcy protection as it looks to restructure its lending business. In a statement, the firm says: “Genesis Global Holdco, LLC (GGH) and two of its lending business subsidiaries, Genesis Global Capital, LLC (GGC) and Genesis Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. (GAP), filed voluntary petitions under Chapter 11 of the US Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York”.
fintechfutures.com
Capital One lays off 1,100 tech staff
US financial services giant Capital One has cut 1,100 technology jobs as the firm looks to get rid of its “Agile job family”, according to media reports. Reuters reports that the company is planning to integrate the now axed department’s responsibilities into existing engineering and product manager roles, with impacted employees invited to apply for other positions at the firm.
