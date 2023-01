ACU (10-8, 4-3) earned its second straight conference win on Saturday in a nail-biting win against the University of Texas- Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (7-11, 1-6), 69-65. This was the first time the two teams had faced off since March 9, 2o22, where the Vaqueros upset the Wildcats, 73-70, sending ACU packing from the Western Athletic Conference tournament in the first round of play. With the win, the Wildcats now sit as the seventh-ranked team in the WAC standings.

ABILENE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO