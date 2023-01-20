ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All the reasons why NJ is a tough state for drivers

🚗 New Jersey is the 11th worst state for drivers. 🚗 Road and bridge quality need major improvement. With traffic congestion costing U.S. drivers an average of 51 hours and $869 during 2022, the personal finance website, WalletHub released a report on 2023’s Best and Worst States to Drive In.
NJ law allows contractors to use private inspections

A new law in New Jersey allows developers to contract with private onsite inspection agencies if local construction officials cannot complete an inspection within three days of the requested date. The ultimate approval and final sign-off on a certificate of occupancy will still come from local construction officials, said New...
Don’t Panic When You See the Latest Foreclosure Data For NJ

U.S. foreclosure activity has doubled annually but is still below pre-pandemic levels. But where does New Jersey lie when it comes to foreclosures?. According to Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence at Attom, a leading curator for real estate data nationwide for land and property data, said nationally about 324,000 households received a foreclosure notice in 2022.
As COVID-19 dollars run out, NJ residents face ‘hunger cliffs’ and food deserts

Starting March 1, the state’s guaranteed SNAP benefit will be $50 a month, but lawmakers and advocates say $95 is needed to stave off hunger. Struggling New Jersey residents could see their monthly food benefit nearly double under a proposal designed to avoid what advocates describe as a looming “hunger cliff” after federal emergency funding expires in February.
Hey, NJ: Here’s what you’ll miss and won’t miss when out of state

On a recent Reddit thread, someone was trying to elicit responses highlighting all of the wonderful things there are about New Jersey. While there certainly are things to be proud of in Jersey, people really need to get out of the state to either appreciate the wonderful things we have here or to realize all of the things that other states have to offer that we lack here.
