NJ has most frustrating commute in U.S. — here’s a survival guide
It might not be a surprise that your New Jersey commute is awful. But did you know it's the worst in the U.S.? According to a traffic study just out, CoPilot research ranked New York/New Jersey as the worst metro region in the nation. The absolute worst. Further, another traffic...
All the reasons why NJ is a tough state for drivers
🚗 New Jersey is the 11th worst state for drivers. 🚗 Road and bridge quality need major improvement. With traffic congestion costing U.S. drivers an average of 51 hours and $869 during 2022, the personal finance website, WalletHub released a report on 2023’s Best and Worst States to Drive In.
Don’t Retire In New Jersey! New Study Says NJ’s Awful For Retirees
Listen, I love you Jersey, but you're getting a little outrageous, k?. Yep, we're all feeling it right now. NJ's always been expensive, but lately it feels like everything costs an absurd amount of money! Inflation has, no doubt, made it extremely difficult on people living in the Garden State that are currently on a fixed income. Looking at you, retirees.
constructiondive.com
NJ law allows contractors to use private inspections
A new law in New Jersey allows developers to contract with private onsite inspection agencies if local construction officials cannot complete an inspection within three days of the requested date. The ultimate approval and final sign-off on a certificate of occupancy will still come from local construction officials, said New...
Don’t Panic When You See the Latest Foreclosure Data For NJ
U.S. foreclosure activity has doubled annually but is still below pre-pandemic levels. But where does New Jersey lie when it comes to foreclosures?. According to Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence at Attom, a leading curator for real estate data nationwide for land and property data, said nationally about 324,000 households received a foreclosure notice in 2022.
Survey Says: New Jersey Leads The Nation In People Moving Away
The cavalcade of evidence that consistently places the state of New Jersey at, or, near the bottom of various metrics continues. I came across a review of all 50 states, conducted by Zohark.com, which created a rating system of how each state is doing regarding outbound migration. In other words,...
As COVID-19 dollars run out, NJ residents face ‘hunger cliffs’ and food deserts
Starting March 1, the state’s guaranteed SNAP benefit will be $50 a month, but lawmakers and advocates say $95 is needed to stave off hunger. Struggling New Jersey residents could see their monthly food benefit nearly double under a proposal designed to avoid what advocates describe as a looming “hunger cliff” after federal emergency funding expires in February.
Protect yourself – New wave of text scams hitting NJ
A new wave of "phishing" text messages appears to be hitting New Jersey. This past weekend my phone was bombarded by a series of text messages seeking to get me to correct or verify information about various accounts. Fortunately, these messages were not especially convincing, so it was easy to...
One New Jersey City Ranked Best In The Country For First-Time Homebuyers
Buying a home for the first time can be pretty tough but knowing the best place in New Jersey to buy for first-time home buyers is a plus. New Jersey is a state filled with so many gorgeous homes from beachside mansions to quaint downtown townhomes, to some pretty unique custom homes.
Hey, NJ: Here’s what you’ll miss and won’t miss when out of state
On a recent Reddit thread, someone was trying to elicit responses highlighting all of the wonderful things there are about New Jersey. While there certainly are things to be proud of in Jersey, people really need to get out of the state to either appreciate the wonderful things we have here or to realize all of the things that other states have to offer that we lack here.
National cinema chain is closing two New Jersey locations
On the heels of the news that Regal Cinemas filed for bankruptcy comes the fallout. The chain has announced that two New Jersey locations will be shuttered as part of the reorganizing. According to the Daily Voice, the New Jersey locations closing are at the Regal Hamilton Commons in Mays...
New Jersey drunk driver recklessly runs a red light, causes car accident
🚔 Multi-car crash caused by intoxicated driving in Egg Harbor Township. 🚔 Police speak to witnesses amid their on-scene investigation. 🚔 New Jersey man arrested and charged for causing accident while drunk. A Long Island, New York man avoids serious injury after his vehicle was hit by...
On the Record with Gov. Phil Murphy: Congestion pricing plan egregious to NJ commuters
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is not opposed to reducing pollution, but the MTA’s congestion pricing plan adversely impacts Garden State commuters, he said. The governor said the toll for drivers on the George Washington Bridge is egregious and wants to wait until the state gets two new rail tunnels under […]
Hop In, Fido! Is It Illegal to Drive With Pets in Your Lap in New Jersey?
If you're a pet owner, especially a dog owner, chances are your fur baby LOVES to go for car rides. Sometimes they'll even get it in their heads that they can help you drive - by climbing in your lap! An endearing image, no doubt. There's a TikTok video I...
Something seems to be happening to NJ roads faster than usual: Have you also noticed? (Opinion)
New Jersey is full of many seasons that are not just limited to the weather. Yes, there are many we share with the entire country, but some are more unique to The Garden State. Some of the more common seasons have to do with the holidays. Aside from the most...
It’s winter in New Jersey: When we can expect snow
❄️ Snowfall totals for most of NJ this winter approaching historic lows. ❄️ NJ residents warned to not put the snow shovels away just yet. ❄️ There has never been a snowless winter in New Jersey. Strange but true: We are now in what is considered the...
‘Threat assessment teams’ at NJ schools will identify ‘students of concern’
Garden State schools are working to get in line with a relatively new state law that officially takes effect in the fall of 2023. By the start of the next academic year, every school needs to have a "threat assessment team" in place. The multidisciplinary team will be charged with...
Brace yourselves – Gas prices will keep rising in NJ
💲 Where is everyone going? Rise in demand for gas pushes prices higher. 💲 Recession could drop prices later in the year. In the winter, demand for gasoline typically drops. That, in turn, usually leads to a drop is the cost per gallon. However, with the mild Winter...
womanaroundtown.com
D & R Canal State Park in New Jersey – Stroll, Take in the Beauty, and Appreciate Canal History
If you’re one of the many people who are counting steps these days, consider a walk that will take you down a beautiful path full of history. With access points all along its 70 miles, the D & R Canal State Park in New Jersey is a terrific destination any time of the year for outdoor enjoyment.
wrnjradio.com
Retired NJ state trooper dies from complications relating to 9/11 rescue efforts
WEST TRENTON, NJ – Colonel Patrick J. Callahan has announced the tragic loss of retired New Jersey State Police Lieutenant Gerald T. Barbato #2939, who died as a result of an illness contracted while serving in the line of duty in response to the World Trade Center terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.
