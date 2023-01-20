Boys basketball: West Linn gets back to its winning ways, beats Mountainside 68-49

Read full article on original website
Legendary Basketball Announcer DiesOnlyHomersPortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Proposed tolling on I-205 could net ODOT $16-26 million per yearEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Local leaders, Asian Americans mourn victims of Monterey Park mass shooting over weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Delays expected on MAX lines after train, vehicle collide in SW PortlandEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Courtroom fight breaks out at Portland murder suspect's arraignmentEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Hillsboro’s Bella Hamel, guard at Lane Community College, commits to Oregon women’s basketball
Oregon women’s basketball landed a commitment from Lane Community College guard Bella Hamel. A 6A first team all-state honoree as a senior at Liberty High school in Hillsboro, Hamel announced her commitment to the Ducks on Monday. The 5-foot-9 Hamel is averaging 19.8 points and 13.3 rebounds — each...
Emerald Media
Bella Hamel announces her commitment to transfer to Oregon women's basketball team
Bella Hamel, a 5-foot-9 freshman guard from Hillsboro, Oregon, announced her commitment to the Oregon women’s basketball team. She will transition to Matthew Knight Arena after her time with the Lane County Titans. During her 14 games played at Lane Community College, Hamel averaged 17.1 points, 11.8 rebounds and...
Portland youth soccer club United PDX to join USL League 2, USL W League
The Portland youth soccer club United PDX will add two semi-professional teams to its ranks later this year, joining the United Soccer League’s second division on the men’s side and the USL W League — the top pre-professional women’s league in the U.S. United PDX will...
Trail Blazers respond to Sunday’s collapse with 147-127 win over San Antonio: At the buzzer
The Portland Trail Blazers discussed the importance of overcoming adversity after they blew a 25-point lead Sunday night against the Los Angeles Lakers in a disheartening defeat. The Blazers responded with a 147-127 win Monday night over the San Antonio Spurs at the Moda Center. But the victory didn’t exactly...
Portland Trail Blazers blow 25-point halftime lead, lose 121-112 to Los Angeles Lakers: At the buzzer
On the night the Portland Trail Blazers honored the memory of legendary broadcaster Bill Schonely, the team put forth a performance that didn’t reflect his vision of “Rip City” against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Moda Center. In a back-and-fourth matchup that featured wild momentum swings...
3rd period goals carry Winterhawks to 5-2 win
The Portland Winterhawks overcame two good challenges from the Lethbridge Hurricanes Saturday night, finishing with a nice 5-2 at Memorial Coliseum. Lethbridge started well and had the lead until just short of halfway through the game, when the Winterhawks elevated and scored twice to take the lead. Then when the Hurricanes tied it early in the 3rd, Portland finished strong, scoring the last three goals with a good shot advantage.
Portland Thorns fire head athletic trainer, assistant coach following NWSL investigations into misconduct
The Portland Thorns have fired head athletic trainer Pierre Soubrier and assistant coach Sophie Clough following NWSL investigations into two separate incidents involving the staff members, the team announced Tuesday. Soubrier was investigated by the NWSL for giving medication containing codeine to players at the team’s semifinal playoff match against...
KATU.com
LIV Golf not returning to Pumpkin Ridge; No Northwest events on the 2023 schedule
PORTLAND, Ore. — The LIV Golf Series, backed by the Saudi Royal Fund, will not be making a second visit to Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club. The series schedule was released on Monday and Portland was not on the list of events for 2023. The event in Portland drew protests...
Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard remains positive, deflects questions about his patience: ‘That feels like a lack of respect’
The losing continued Sunday for the Portland Trail Blazers, who blew a 25-point halftime lead on the way to a 121-112 defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers at the Moda Center. It was the Blazers’ eighth loss in the last 10 games, pushed Portland (21-25) to 13th place in the Western Conference and four games under .500 for the first time this season.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Game preview, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online
The Portland Trail Blazers didn’t have much time to fret over their 121-112 loss Sunday night against the Los Angeles Lakers. Up next at the Moda Center on Monday night is the San Antonio Spurs. A back-to-back situation pleased Blazers guard Anfernee Simons, who said he would rather play...
Patchy fog possible Tuesday, then Portland sees gradual clearing; high 45
A high pressure ridge anchored just offshore of Oregon’s beaches will stick around a few days and give Portland chances of some afternoon sun after morning fog. The National Weather Service says variable cloud cover and morning fog will move through the region during the next several days. With skies staying partly cloudy, temperatures will linger in the mid-to-high 40s through about Thursday.
kptv.com
Winter isn’t finished yet; colder days return in final days of January
We all know January as been very mild. Temperatures are running several degrees above average; the official climate station at PDX hasn’t even dropped below 32 degrees! That mild weather continues through Friday and probably Saturday too, but then we see a change in the last 4 days of the month.
audioinkradio.com
Shinedown Announce Tour with Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New
Shinedown will spend this April and May on a US tour with fellow modern rockers Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New. Brent Smith and the guys of Shinedown have announced a spring 2023 US tour to promote their newest album, 2022’s “Planet Zero.” They’re bringing some rock friends along for the ride, too, with Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New.
foodieflashpacker.com
8 Must-Visit Portland Rooftop Bars | Top 8 Rooftop Bars in Portland, OR
Portland is a port city in the Pacific Northwest. It’s the largest city in the U.S. state of Oregon and the 26th most populated city in the United States. Our today’s subject is the city, the activities you can do there and of course Portland Rooftop Bars. The...
earnthenecklace.com
Nikki Torres Leaving KATU: Where Is the Portland Weather Anchor Going?
Since the pandemic, Nikki Torres has covered the weather in Portland, Oregon, and formed a bond with the KATU ABC 2 community. Now the young journalist is moving on to the next step of her career. Nikki Torres announced to her social media followers that she was leaving KATU News. Naturally, regular viewers of #NikkiNeedsToKnow want to know where she is going next and if she will remain in Portland. They also want to know if she will return to weather forecasting soon. So find out what Nikki Torres said about her departure from KATU ABC 2 here.
Monday brings Portland a slight chance of drizzle, cloudy skies; high 44
Portland will start the work week with a slight chance of light rain or drizzle and mostly cloudy skies. The National Weather Service says the best chance of patchy rain or sprinkles will be along the coast and in the north Coast Range. Some rain is possible north of a line from about Tillamook to Portland. Clouds will continue to move through the area into the afternoon. The high will be about 44 degrees.
10 Things You Need to Know Before You Move to Portland Oregon
Have you been thinking about relocating to Portland, Ore.? What are some things you need to know before you move to Portland? There are many things to love about living in a big city the Pacific Northwest. Even though it seems more people are moving out of Portland, Ore., than there are moving in, enter new droves of Millennials, Stage Right.
Saturday snow graces Portland metro area
A flash of wintry weather has moved its way into Portland, resulting in snow falling across the metro area.
tourcounsel.com
Jantzen Beach Center | Shopping mall in Portland, Oregon
Jantzen Beach Center, is a very practical shopping center. Since, you can find everything you need for the home, your closet, or any gift you want to make. This complex has different department stores, boutiques, and restaurants, in case you want to eat something delicious. Featured Shopping Stores: Sierra, Target,...
newschoolbeer.com
Ex Novo Brewing exits Hillsboro expansion in favor of Albuquerque
Ex Novo Brewing’s planned expansion to Hillsboro, Oregon in a shared multi-level food and drinks hub is not happening. The Portland, OR founded brewery with a second location in Beaverton and a third location with it’s own brewery in Coralles, New Mexico announced it’s part in a 17,000 sq. ft. redevelopment of a former US Bank Building that would also include Grand Central Bakery, Sizzle Pie, and The Sudra in January 2022.
