Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: Former Oregon State QB Gebbia announces transfer to BuckeyesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Oregon witness's daughter snaps photo of hovering oval-shaped objectRoger MarshOregon State
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk HuntMaria Shimizu ChristensenMonroe, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Related
Hillsboro’s Bella Hamel, guard at Lane Community College, commits to Oregon women’s basketball
Oregon women’s basketball landed a commitment from Lane Community College guard Bella Hamel. A 6A first team all-state honoree as a senior at Liberty High school in Hillsboro, Hamel announced her commitment to the Ducks on Monday. The 5-foot-9 Hamel is averaging 19.8 points and 13.3 rebounds — each...
Oregon men’s basketball falls to last-place Stanford, Ducks’ NCAA Tournament at-large hopes effectively over
The Oregon Ducks played the dud they couldn’t afford and their remote chances of landing an at-large NCAA Tournament berth were effectively extinguished. Jermaine Couisnard scored 18 points for the Ducks, who shot a miserable 37.9% from the field and didn’t assemble a run of more than five points until they were down 17 with less than two minutes to go in a 71-64 loss to last-place Stanford on Saturday night at Maples Pavilion.
Oregon women’s basketball falls out of AP top 25 for 1st time this season
The Oregon Ducks dropped out of the AP women’s basketball top 25 for the first time this season after losing to the Oregon State Beavers. The Ducks (13-6, 4-4 Pac-12) received 10 points in the AP poll, good enough for 30th overall and seventh in the Pac-12, which features five ranked teams. The Ducks were ranked No. 23 with 75 points last week.
New Oregon Ducks indoor football practice facility inches closer to reality
The Oregon Ducks’ new indoor football practice facility is one step closer to becoming a reality. The Eugene city council voted to authorize City Manager Sarah Medary to finalize an agreement with the University of Oregon on a proposed land swap, which will allow UO to reroute Leo Harris Parkway and build a new 170,000-square-foot indoor practice facility and maintain two outdoor practice fields.
How much do 49ers vs Eagles NFL playoff tickets cost? Price soars for seats at NFC Championship Game in Philadelphia
The Philadelphia Eagles rolled past the Giants in the divisional round, but will now face a different type of challenge in the vaunted defense of the San Francisco 49ers when these teams meet in the 2023 NFL Championship Game. The Eagles will host the 49ers, who have won 8 in a row with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy at the helm. This 2023 NFL playoff game will kick off at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 29 from Lincoln Financial Field in Philly. Here’s how you can get tickets if you plan to attend, with more details on pricing below.
BetMGM bonus code for 49ers-Cowboys: Get $1,000 first bet insurance on any NFL Playoff game
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to OregonLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With the 49ers and Cowboys set to square off in the NFL playoffs, BetMGM is offering $1,050 in site cried to new users...
Lincoln City company netted $1.8M by reporting false data to state Department of Environmental Quality before getting caught
Behind a convenience store on Highway 18 near Sheridan, three electric vehicle charging machines sit wrapped in plastic. They have been there since April and have never charged a single car. But Merlin Thompson earlier this year convinced the state they had, collecting nearly $2 million in a scheme that...
7 dead in two related Northern California shootings, suspect arrested
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — Seven people were killed in two related shootings Monday at agricultural facilities in a California coastal community south of San Francisco, marking the state’s third mass killing in eight days, including Saturday’s attack at a dance hall that killed 11 during Lunar New Year celebrations.
Salem couple arrested after 6-year-old boy dies
The father and his domestic partner were arrested after a 6-year-old boy died Friday in Salem. Emergency responders were called to a residence in the 600 block of 18th Street Southeast at about 8:45 a.m. Friday when the boy was unresponsive. A ambulance took the boy to Salem Health where he later died.
Salem officers shoot and kill armed-robbery suspect, police say
Salem police shot and killed a man Monday morning in the parking lot of an auto-parts store, the Oregon State Police said. At the time of the shooting, officers were chasing the man, who’s been identified as 27-year-old Michael James Compton, after responding to calls of an armed robbery and attempted carjacking “in progress” in the parking lot of a Walmart in southeast Salem.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
90K+
Followers
55K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0