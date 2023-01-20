ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Oregon men’s basketball falls to last-place Stanford, Ducks’ NCAA Tournament at-large hopes effectively over

The Oregon Ducks played the dud they couldn’t afford and their remote chances of landing an at-large NCAA Tournament berth were effectively extinguished. Jermaine Couisnard scored 18 points for the Ducks, who shot a miserable 37.9% from the field and didn’t assemble a run of more than five points until they were down 17 with less than two minutes to go in a 71-64 loss to last-place Stanford on Saturday night at Maples Pavilion.
EUGENE, OR
New Oregon Ducks indoor football practice facility inches closer to reality

The Oregon Ducks’ new indoor football practice facility is one step closer to becoming a reality. The Eugene city council voted to authorize City Manager Sarah Medary to finalize an agreement with the University of Oregon on a proposed land swap, which will allow UO to reroute Leo Harris Parkway and build a new 170,000-square-foot indoor practice facility and maintain two outdoor practice fields.
EUGENE, OR
How much do 49ers vs Eagles NFL playoff tickets cost? Price soars for seats at NFC Championship Game in Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Eagles rolled past the Giants in the divisional round, but will now face a different type of challenge in the vaunted defense of the San Francisco 49ers when these teams meet in the 2023 NFL Championship Game. The Eagles will host the 49ers, who have won 8 in a row with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy at the helm. This 2023 NFL playoff game will kick off at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 29 from Lincoln Financial Field in Philly. Here’s how you can get tickets if you plan to attend, with more details on pricing below.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Salem couple arrested after 6-year-old boy dies

The father and his domestic partner were arrested after a 6-year-old boy died Friday in Salem. Emergency responders were called to a residence in the 600 block of 18th Street Southeast at about 8:45 a.m. Friday when the boy was unresponsive. A ambulance took the boy to Salem Health where he later died.
SALEM, OR
Salem officers shoot and kill armed-robbery suspect, police say

Salem police shot and killed a man Monday morning in the parking lot of an auto-parts store, the Oregon State Police said. At the time of the shooting, officers were chasing the man, who’s been identified as 27-year-old Michael James Compton, after responding to calls of an armed robbery and attempted carjacking “in progress” in the parking lot of a Walmart in southeast Salem.
SALEM, OR
