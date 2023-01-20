ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

The Denver Gazette

7 dead as California mourns 3rd mass killing in 8 days

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — A gunman killed seven people at two agricultural businesses in Northern California, plunging the state into mourning again in the wake of its third mass killing in eight days. Officers arrested a suspect in Monday’s shootings, 67-year-old Chunli Zhao, after they found him in his car in the parking lot of a sheriff’s substation, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said. Seven people were...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

The great California egg crisis

With commercial egg prices reaching all-time highs in California and across the country, it’s getting harder to believe they are cheaper by the dozen. The Jan. 13 United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Egg Market Overview found that the benchmark cost for a dozen large shell eggs in California was $6.72, a $0.65 decrease from the week prior, but still “historically high.” The same report stated that the average price per dozen in December 2022 nationally was 238% higher than that in December 2021. ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
beckersdental.com

6 dental updates in California, New York and Texas

California, New York and Texas have the most active dentists in the U.S. Here are six dental updates from these states that Becker's has reported on since Jan. 9:. 1. Western Dental opened a new office in Oroville, its fourth location in Butte County. 2. University of the Pacific's Arthur...
CALIFORNIA STATE
thesungazette.com

Hospital struggles to get ‘Back in the Black’

VISALIA – After three years of caring for local residents through a deadly pandemic, Kaweah Health is asking the community to put pressure on the state to help clot its financial wounds. CEO Gary Herbst laid out a grim picture in a call-to-action letter to the community posted on...
VISALIA, CA
2urbangirls.com

San Bernardino County woman pleads guilty to felony unemployment fraud charges

LOS ANGELES – A San Bernardino County woman pleaded guilty today to fraudulently obtaining more than $500,000 in COVID-19 pandemic-related unemployment insurance (UI) benefits by using the names of inmates locked up the California state prison system. Cynthia Ann Hernandez, 33, a.k.a. “Cynthia Roberts,” of Victorville, pleaded guilty to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
knock-la.com

Are Robot Dog Cops Coming to LA?

Tomorrow afternoon, Los Angeles City Council’s Public Safety Committee will decide whether to allow the LAPD to have a robot dog. The robots (“quadruped unmanned ground vehicles”) represent a flashpoint in the ongoing militarization of municipal policing and, for their uncanny resemblance to dogs, raise questions about the rate and implications of technological advancements. They would be used by LAPD’s SWAT unit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Murders of LA Homeless People on the Rise

We all want our fellow Angelenos to feel safe around the city. Sadly, some who already can’t afford a home in Los Angeles also find it difficult to feel secure — as homeless people in LA are prone to be victims of abuse and homicide. There have been several murders of LA homeless people and it needs to be discussed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Crews continue search for Kyle Doan T

Almost 300 people from 10 different sheriff’s offices around California as well as Cal OES and Cal Fire are involved in the search. The search involves dive team members, search and rescue personnel, K9s, and specialized heavy equipment. Crews are also using advanced technology to help them in their...
CALIFORNIA STATE

