7 dead as California mourns 3rd mass killing in 8 days
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — A gunman killed seven people at two agricultural businesses in Northern California, plunging the state into mourning again in the wake of its third mass killing in eight days. Officers arrested a suspect in Monday’s shootings, 67-year-old Chunli Zhao, after they found him in his car in the parking lot of a sheriff’s substation, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said. Seven people were...
California housing shortage triggers cycle of despair
California's chronic shortage of housing manifests itself in sky-high housing costs, the nation's worst poverty and its highest level of homelessness.
The great California egg crisis
With commercial egg prices reaching all-time highs in California and across the country, it’s getting harder to believe they are cheaper by the dozen. The Jan. 13 United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Egg Market Overview found that the benchmark cost for a dozen large shell eggs in California was $6.72, a $0.65 decrease from the week prior, but still “historically high.” The same report stated that the average price per dozen in December 2022 nationally was 238% higher than that in December 2021. ...
7 people dead in Half Moon Bay, California, shootings just days after a gunman killed 11 people in Monterey Park, California
The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said police arrested a suspect in connection with two shootings that left 7 dead in Half Moon Bay, California.
California witness describes triangle-shaped object 500 feet overhead
A California witness at Riverside reported watching a southbound, triangle-shaped object, 500 feet overhead at 6:10 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
6 dental updates in California, New York and Texas
California, New York and Texas have the most active dentists in the U.S. Here are six dental updates from these states that Becker's has reported on since Jan. 9:. 1. Western Dental opened a new office in Oroville, its fourth location in Butte County. 2. University of the Pacific's Arthur...
Daily Brief: Gunman in Monterey Park Massacre Was Hunting For His Wife
Also, Eyvin Hernandez, an L.A. County Public Defender, has been imprisoned in Venezuela for 10 months on charges of espionage the State Dept. calls false The post Daily Brief: Gunman in Monterey Park Massacre Was Hunting For His Wife appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
County official: 7 killed in two related shootings at mushroom farm and trucking firm in community on California coast
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — County official: 7 killed in two related shootings at mushroom farm and trucking firm in community on California coast. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Mass Shooter Dead, Identified, Motive Still Being Sought
The 72-year-old man who killed 10 people and wounded another 10 at a Monterey Park ballroom dance studio was found dead Sunday inside a white van at a Torrance strip mall after being stopped by law enforcement.
LA’s COVID Eviction Rules Could End Soon. Here’s Everything Renters Need To Know
What renters across L.A. County need to know about changes scheduled to come after Jan. 31.
Hospital struggles to get ‘Back in the Black’
VISALIA – After three years of caring for local residents through a deadly pandemic, Kaweah Health is asking the community to put pressure on the state to help clot its financial wounds. CEO Gary Herbst laid out a grim picture in a call-to-action letter to the community posted on...
Another California Shooting Nightmare
A deadly shooting in Half Moon Bay, California is just the latest in a string of mass shootings to start 2023, accounting for at least 39 deaths.
San Bernardino County woman pleads guilty to felony unemployment fraud charges
LOS ANGELES – A San Bernardino County woman pleaded guilty today to fraudulently obtaining more than $500,000 in COVID-19 pandemic-related unemployment insurance (UI) benefits by using the names of inmates locked up the California state prison system. Cynthia Ann Hernandez, 33, a.k.a. “Cynthia Roberts,” of Victorville, pleaded guilty to...
Are Robot Dog Cops Coming to LA?
Tomorrow afternoon, Los Angeles City Council’s Public Safety Committee will decide whether to allow the LAPD to have a robot dog. The robots (“quadruped unmanned ground vehicles”) represent a flashpoint in the ongoing militarization of municipal policing and, for their uncanny resemblance to dogs, raise questions about the rate and implications of technological advancements. They would be used by LAPD’s SWAT unit.
Murders of LA Homeless People on the Rise
We all want our fellow Angelenos to feel safe around the city. Sadly, some who already can’t afford a home in Los Angeles also find it difficult to feel secure — as homeless people in LA are prone to be victims of abuse and homicide. There have been several murders of LA homeless people and it needs to be discussed.
Monterey Park gunman was making silencers, had stockpiled ammunition, sheriff says
Sheriff: rifle, hundreds of rounds of ammunition were found inside Tran's home. The man accused of gunning down 11 people and wounding nine others in Monterey Park, California had been stockpiling ammunition and was making homemade gun silencers inside his home, authorities revealed Monday. Law enforcement officers and federal agents...
Crews continue search for Kyle Doan T
Almost 300 people from 10 different sheriff’s offices around California as well as Cal OES and Cal Fire are involved in the search. The search involves dive team members, search and rescue personnel, K9s, and specialized heavy equipment. Crews are also using advanced technology to help them in their...
Morongo tribe offers community assistance grants to IE nonprofits
Organizations involved in supporting or improving communities throughout the Inland Empire are eligible to apply for grants from the Morongo Band of Mission Indians — with up to $5,000 per applicant available — tribal officials announced Friday. “Morongo is a giving tribe, and supporting the community is at...
LASD Deputy Who Died By Suicide In Santa Clarita Identified
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) deputy who died by suicide at a Santa Clarita bar early Friday morning has been identified. Jonathan W. Buchan, 33, was identified as the man who died by suicide at Mabel’s Saugus, a bar in Santa Clarita early Friday morning, LASD officials announced. “Deputy Buchan was a 3 ...
Person Killed In Homeless Encampment Fire Near DTLA
An investigation is under following one person who was found dead after an homeless encampment fire in Boyle Heights early Sunday morning. LAFD responded to reports of a trash fire near the 1600 blk of S Grand Vista Ave with the cross street of Emery St just after 4:30am. This area is known to be an industrial area.
