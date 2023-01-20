Read full article on original website
dailytitan.com
Small businesses bring Disney magic to Fullerton outdoor market
This month’s ToonTown Market in Fullerton brought fairytale fashion and magical meals from over 50 Disney-inspired vendors and activities. The month’s honey-sweet theme, decided via an Instagram poll, was Winnie the Pooh. Wednesday, January 18, was National Winnie the Pooh Day. The market’s 59 vendors were not limited...
highlandernews.org
The city of Temecula takes a step backward for diversity
On Tuesday, January 10th, 2023, Temecula City Council declared it will no longer recognize federal heritage months that celebrate and encourage cultural diversity in an attempt to “not exclude people.” Councilmember Jessica Alexander opposed the recognition of Pride month, arguing that conversations of individuals’ sexual orientations would be “dishonoring her god” and do nothing valuable for the running of Temecula. This proclamation is a step back for the city of Temecula and a stab in the back for the diverse population of Temecula.
localemagazine.com
6 New Restaurants Opening in Orange County This Year (and We Can Hardly Wait!)
From Sugarfish to Rye Goods, the OC Dining Scene Keeps Getting Better and Better. If you thought Orange County couldn’t get any more Orange County, it just did. And trust us, that’s a good thing! Some of SoCal’s favorite restaurants are making their way to OC and we couldn’t be more ready to welcome them in. From fire-seared sushi to lux bruschetta boards and organic pastries, OC’s restaurant scene is leveling up almost faster than we can keep up. There’s someplace new for every occasion: date night, takeout and casual outings with friends. Visit these new restaurants ASAP and discover what the buzz is all about.
sbcity.org
Monthly Public Works Dump Day
The next free monthly Community Dump Day will take place on Saturday, January 28 from 8:00 am to 11:00 am at Anne Shirrells Park, located at 1367 N. California Street. San Bernardino residents can discard bulky items (appliances, mattresses, furniture), tires, tree limbs, e-waste and metal. Construction and Hazardous materials will not be accepted. Proof of residency with either ID or a utility bill must be shown.
Fontana Herald News
Large new distribution facility will be built in southwestern Fontana
Birtcher Development, a California-based industrial real estate development firm, announced on Jan. 23 that entitlements have been secured for a large, state-of-the-art distribution facility in southwestern Fontana. Construction will begin on the 330,048-square-foot Birtcher Logistics Center Fontana in the next few months, and the project is expected to be completed...
tourcounsel.com
Beverly Center | Shopping mall in Los Angeles, California
Beverly Center is one of the best options you can consider if you want to go shopping in the state of California. This shopping center is very popular for the wide variety of stores that you can find. In addition, you can taste the most outstanding gastronomic proposals. Notable stores...
2urbangirls.com
Post Office to hold hiring fair Jan. 26
LOS ANGELES – The Post Office is hiring!. USPS is hoping to hire 2,400 new employees at simultaneous job fairs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Jan. 26 at 77 post offices across the state. Participating offices stretch 800 miles from Arcata in the north to Imperial Beach...
palisadesnews.com
Food Scraps and Yard Waste Now Must Be Disposed of in Green Bins
Rule now in effect for all residents serviced by LASAN. OrganicsLA is a curbside organics recycling program enacted by California’s Senate Bill 1383. The program is designed to limit the amount of organic waste sent to landfills, as well as reduce the amount of greenhouse gas emissions. Effective immediately,...
orangecountyzest.com
New Upscale, Casual Restaurant in Newport Beach
Visit the new upscale, casual restaurant JOEY Newport Beach at Fashion Island. Now open with a team of award-winning chefs and a menu defined by global and local recipes, JOEY redefines dining. Plus, with happy hour daily from 3pm – 6pm and extra on Sunday through Thursday from 9pm –...
LA’s COVID Eviction Rules Could End Soon. Here’s Everything Renters Need To Know
What renters across L.A. County need to know about changes scheduled to come after Jan. 31.
A trip down the most mysterious road in California, Zzyzx Road
A crucifix-shaped swimming pool crumbles in the desert sun.
Morongo tribe offers community assistance grants to IE nonprofits
Organizations involved in supporting or improving communities throughout the Inland Empire are eligible to apply for grants from the Morongo Band of Mission Indians — with up to $5,000 per applicant available — tribal officials announced Friday. “Morongo is a giving tribe, and supporting the community is at...
recordgazette.net
Beaumont approves plan change to accommodate school district
Beaumont’s city council has approved an amendment to the Fairway Canyon Development agreement that proposed revisions to Planning Area 20, subdividing Planning Area 20B into two separate areas. The amendment change request was predicated by the need to set aside a 12-acre site at the request of the Beaumont...
claremont-courier.com
Construction closure leaves 10 Freeway a relative ghost town — see video
It was definitely a strange sight Sunday morning as construction crews completed finishing touches on the Vineyard Avenue overpass, leaving parts of the 10 Freeway a relative ghost town. To finish the work, the freeway will close 10 p.m. to 10 a.m., January 22 and 23 between Vineyard and Archibald...
Valencia Westfield Mall Fails To Pay $195 Million Loan
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) has missed the deadline to pay off a $195 million loan in connection with Santa Clarita’s Valencia Town Center Mall. The loan, which was a CMBS loan provided by UBS and Barclays, was reportedly due to be paid off this month by the URW company, according to a Trepp report. According to the ...
Eater
Roscoe’s Chicken ’n Waffles Closes on Pico After 30 Good Years
Roscoe’s Chicken ‘n Waffles announced that its central LA location on Pico Boulevard is now closed. The LA-based chain dropped the news on Instagram over the weekend, officially ending its run on Pico slightly west of La Brea to focus on the newer Mid-City flagship on La Brea and Washington.
spectrumnews1.com
LA County Supervisor Solis asks community for help with information on Monterey Park mass shooting
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis was at Sunday's press conference regarding the mass shooting in Monterey Park last night. Spectrum News reporter Tanya McRae spoke with Solis about the killings. "It's very alarming. My heart is broken. It's tragic. It's awful," Solis said. "We...
Riverside County Fair and National Date Festival returns to Indio next month: what you need to know
The event known for providing family fun throughout the decades is returning in person after a three year hiatus. The Riverside County Fair and National Date Festival announced two nights of Monster Truck shows on Monday. The ten day festival kicks off February 17 and we were able to speak to the new event manager, The post Riverside County Fair and National Date Festival returns to Indio next month: what you need to know appeared first on KESQ.
Keeping it Real: Arrogant and Self-Assured, Sheriff Chad Bianco Begins New Term
Could the saying “pride comes before the fall” be a premonition of what’s to come for Riverside Sheriff Chad Bianco? Will his cocky arrogance result in more missteps that may one day result in his setback or failure in the coming six years? No one knows for sure, but we can certainly bet money that he doesn’t think so. Bianco thinks he’s untouchable and may even be aspiring to higher office. To that pipe dream I say, spare us, please.
On The Menu: Rosa Maria's Mexican restaurant provides IE with what feels like mom's home cooking
Rosa Maria's Mexican restaurant has been providing that "mom's home cooking" feeling to the Inland Empire for years with special family recipes.
