Snow has begun to fall across Wichita and South Central KAKEland. Reports of a trace to an inch so far, most snow falling in the Wichita area is melting on contact. There are a few heavier snow bands moving in with some areas of reduced visibility. This activity will continue to push north/northeast through the afternoon and will continue off and on overnight. Please send the KAKE weather team your snow reports and photos. We will feature some on air and online.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO