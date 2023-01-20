ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KAKE TV

Another mid-week snow event for KAKEland

Snow has begun to fall across Wichita and South Central KAKEland. Reports of a trace to an inch so far, most snow falling in the Wichita area is melting on contact. There are a few heavier snow bands moving in with some areas of reduced visibility. This activity will continue to push north/northeast through the afternoon and will continue off and on overnight. Please send the KAKE weather team your snow reports and photos. We will feature some on air and online.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Another winter storm is coming to Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet start to the work week, but another winter storm is headed our way, though it will not arrive until tomorrow. Snowpack will keep most of Kansas colder than normal today, but snow-free fields in the Wichita area will allow us to climb into the near normal middle 40s this afternoon.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Heavy snow across parts of Kansas today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A mixture of rain and light snow across southern Kansas today, meanwhile western Kansas is getting hammered with heavy snow and much needed moisture. Snow is expected to continue across western Kansas throughout the afternoon, winding down towards sunset, with a mixture of rain and wet snowflakes expected across south-central Kansas. Heaviest snowfall will stretch from west of Hays and Larned. Snowfall reports through 9am range from 4-7″ across western Kansas with lighter amounts over central and southwest parts of the state. I-70 has been closed from Goodland westward. Wichita and south-central Kansas can expect a trace or light dusting towards sunset through 9pm.
KANSAS STATE
wichitabyeb.com

Crumbl Cookies is headed to NewMarket Square

It did not take long for someone to take over the former Freezing Moo space in NewMarket Square at 2755 N. Maize Road. The shopping center in northwest Wichita confirmed that Crumbl Cookies is on the way. This would be the stores third location in the Wichita area following their...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

2 injured, 1 critical in crash on S Broadway

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people injured, one critically, in a crash near 61st and South Broadway Monday morning. The other person involved in the crash sustained serious injuries. There were two cars involved in the crash that happened at around 9:30 a.m. 12 News has a crew at the...
WICHITA, KS
kmuw.org

Wichita Festivals reveals artwork, details for 2023 Riverfest

Wichita Festivals announced that Adam Anderson is the designer of the 2023 Wichita Riverfest poster and artwork. Anderson said he chose a design that represents festivities the Riverfest has offered in the past 50 years. His work will appear on Riverfest merchandise, including festival buttons. The annual artwork competition is...
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Wichita By E.B.’s Top 500,000 Vietnamese restaurants: An Pho

If you drive outside of Wichita, there aren’t too many places to grab a bowl of pho. Did you know, though, there’s a Vietnamese restaurant located inside the Kansas Star Casino called An Pho? It’s strategically located right by the baccarat tables and open until midnight on the weekdays and 1 a.m. on the weekend.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Rain and snow tonight through Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that wintry weather will move through Kansas tonight and throughout the day Saturday with accumulating snow. Snow will develop over western Kansas tonight with activity spreading east across the rest of the state during the day Saturday. Rain will mix with snow...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Rain and snow ending tonight, chilly Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that rain and snow will end tonight, then it will be dry and chilly Sunday. Rain and snow will continue to push east across the state early tonight. Precipitation will exit the state into Missouri by midnight, then we will remain dry.
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Car collides with school bus Monday afternoon in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A car collided with a school bus transporting five children Monday afternoon on the north side of Wichita, authorities said. The crash was reported at 4:25 p.m. Monday at 53rd and Hillside streets. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2010 Dodge Charger that was eastbound...
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

What to expect at Eastern Gate’s new kitchen space

Back an August, we did a story on a new grocery store at 3700 N. Woodlawn Blvd called Eastern Gate that specialized in Middle Eastern and Mediterranean food. It was one of the few places in Wichita to carry fresh and frozen Halal meat. The store also sold fruits, vegetables, drinks, desserts, rice, meats, and everything someone would need to prepare dishes at home.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

2 injured in a crash on South Broadway between Wichita and Haysville

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two people were injured in a crash on Broadway between Wichita and Haysville. It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 6100 blk. of S. Broadway. Sedgwick County Dispatch tells KSN News that one person was critically injured. Another was seriously injured. If you are traveling between Haysville and Wichita, traffic on […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita North Junction inching toward completion later this year

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - When most people think of Wichita highways, one thing is usually top of mind – even for drivers like Lana Shaheen, who's had her license for only a couple of months. "There's a lot of construction on the streets I drive through," said Shaheen. Drivers...
