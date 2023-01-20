Read full article on original website
KAKE TV
Another mid-week snow event for KAKEland
Snow has begun to fall across Wichita and South Central KAKEland. Reports of a trace to an inch so far, most snow falling in the Wichita area is melting on contact. There are a few heavier snow bands moving in with some areas of reduced visibility. This activity will continue to push north/northeast through the afternoon and will continue off and on overnight. Please send the KAKE weather team your snow reports and photos. We will feature some on air and online.
KWCH.com
Another winter storm is coming to Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet start to the work week, but another winter storm is headed our way, though it will not arrive until tomorrow. Snowpack will keep most of Kansas colder than normal today, but snow-free fields in the Wichita area will allow us to climb into the near normal middle 40s this afternoon.
Restaurant inspections: Decomposing mice, bug in alcohol bottle, leaky sink in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
KWCH.com
Heavy snow across parts of Kansas today
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A mixture of rain and light snow across southern Kansas today, meanwhile western Kansas is getting hammered with heavy snow and much needed moisture. Snow is expected to continue across western Kansas throughout the afternoon, winding down towards sunset, with a mixture of rain and wet snowflakes expected across south-central Kansas. Heaviest snowfall will stretch from west of Hays and Larned. Snowfall reports through 9am range from 4-7″ across western Kansas with lighter amounts over central and southwest parts of the state. I-70 has been closed from Goodland westward. Wichita and south-central Kansas can expect a trace or light dusting towards sunset through 9pm.
kmuw.org
Permits for duplexes in Wichita nearly doubled in 2022. It hasn’t come without concern.
The rising number of duplex developments in Wichita is bringing with it a tension between some neighborhoods and the demand for more affordable housing. The number of building permits issued in Wichita for two-family residential homes nearly doubled from 2021 to 2022, from 410 to 750. Stan Longhofer, director of...
wichitabyeb.com
Crumbl Cookies is headed to NewMarket Square
It did not take long for someone to take over the former Freezing Moo space in NewMarket Square at 2755 N. Maize Road. The shopping center in northwest Wichita confirmed that Crumbl Cookies is on the way. This would be the stores third location in the Wichita area following their...
Kansas prepares for winter weather
Road crews in Salina have been pre-treating bridges and other elevated surfaces ahead of expected winter driving conditions this weekend.
KWCH.com
2 injured, 1 critical in crash on S Broadway
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people injured, one critically, in a crash near 61st and South Broadway Monday morning. The other person involved in the crash sustained serious injuries. There were two cars involved in the crash that happened at around 9:30 a.m. 12 News has a crew at the...
kmuw.org
Wichita Festivals reveals artwork, details for 2023 Riverfest
Wichita Festivals announced that Adam Anderson is the designer of the 2023 Wichita Riverfest poster and artwork. Anderson said he chose a design that represents festivities the Riverfest has offered in the past 50 years. His work will appear on Riverfest merchandise, including festival buttons. The annual artwork competition is...
wichitabyeb.com
Wichita By E.B.’s Top 500,000 Vietnamese restaurants: An Pho
If you drive outside of Wichita, there aren’t too many places to grab a bowl of pho. Did you know, though, there’s a Vietnamese restaurant located inside the Kansas Star Casino called An Pho? It’s strategically located right by the baccarat tables and open until midnight on the weekdays and 1 a.m. on the weekend.
KWCH.com
Rain and snow tonight through Saturday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that wintry weather will move through Kansas tonight and throughout the day Saturday with accumulating snow. Snow will develop over western Kansas tonight with activity spreading east across the rest of the state during the day Saturday. Rain will mix with snow...
KWCH.com
Rain and snow ending tonight, chilly Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that rain and snow will end tonight, then it will be dry and chilly Sunday. Rain and snow will continue to push east across the state early tonight. Precipitation will exit the state into Missouri by midnight, then we will remain dry.
Updated: Wichita, surrounding areas expected to see snow Tuesday. Here’s when, how much
The greatest amount of snowfall is expected in the Flint Hills in Butler and Greenwood counties, forecasters say.
WIBW
Car collides with school bus Monday afternoon in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A car collided with a school bus transporting five children Monday afternoon on the north side of Wichita, authorities said. The crash was reported at 4:25 p.m. Monday at 53rd and Hillside streets. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2010 Dodge Charger that was eastbound...
wichitabyeb.com
What to expect at Eastern Gate’s new kitchen space
Back an August, we did a story on a new grocery store at 3700 N. Woodlawn Blvd called Eastern Gate that specialized in Middle Eastern and Mediterranean food. It was one of the few places in Wichita to carry fresh and frozen Halal meat. The store also sold fruits, vegetables, drinks, desserts, rice, meats, and everything someone would need to prepare dishes at home.
2 injured in a crash on South Broadway between Wichita and Haysville
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two people were injured in a crash on Broadway between Wichita and Haysville. It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 6100 blk. of S. Broadway. Sedgwick County Dispatch tells KSN News that one person was critically injured. Another was seriously injured. If you are traveling between Haysville and Wichita, traffic on […]
Wichita in Stage 1 of drought response plan; how do the City’s water sources look?
With a continued drought in much of Kansas, the City of Wichita is now in Stage 1 of its drought response plan.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Snowfall moving east tonight, cool temps tomorrow
Snow has tracked across most of the Sunflower State today. The highest amounts reported so far have been 10″ of snow in Dighton and Oakley. Moisture will keep pushing east overnight. Flurries will linger into the late evening for portions of Northcentral Kansas, but drier air will move in...
KAKE TV
Wichita North Junction inching toward completion later this year
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - When most people think of Wichita highways, one thing is usually top of mind – even for drivers like Lana Shaheen, who's had her license for only a couple of months. "There's a lot of construction on the streets I drive through," said Shaheen. Drivers...
