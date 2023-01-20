Read full article on original website
‘Bloody’ Mystery in Death of Homeless Man in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Charles McGonigal, a former senior FBI counterintelligence agent, is accused of breaking the sanctions on Russia.Sherif SaadNew York City, NY
Opinion: Fox News Weatherman Beaten on NY Subway By Wilding Teens - And How to Punish the BoysWilliam "Dollar Bill" MerseyNew York City, NY
Migrant Melee in Hotel Erupts with Stabbing and ArrestAnne SpollenNew York City, NY
Migrants Staying at Hotel in NYC Causing Chaos, Employee Speaks OutKim JosephNew York City, NY
What’s the Devils’ plan for Alexander Holtz, Fabian Zetterlund?
Monday was a great day for Alexander Holtz. The 21-year-old Devils forward celebrated his birthday playing video games with his friends from Sweden, then went for a steak and sushi dinner with his teammate Fabian Zetterlund in New York City.
Times boys hoops notes, Week 5: last two unbeaten teams fall on fateful weekend
Just one week after the final area girls basketball team fell from the unbeaten ranks, the last two undefeated area boys teams lost within 18 hours of each other on a wild weekend of action. Many Mercer County fans were hoping that the Colonial Valley Conference contest between Trenton and...
N.J.’s remaining unbeaten wrestlers list is shrinking as cutoff day approaches
We dropped our first unbeaten wrestlers list last week, and in this edition, some grapplers were removed as they now own a loss and the ones who remain have new win totals. While the cutoff date is a bookmark more so for teams, it’s a day that lets wrestlers know the season is beyond halfway over. The competition only rises from this point on.
Boys Basketball: Check out these can’t-miss games for Jan. 23-29
It’s hard to believe that it’s almost tournament time for New Jersey high school boys basketball teams. Whether it’s conference tournaments or county showdowns, we’re getting closer to the start of the state playoffs. There have already been plenty of big games and terrific individual performances,...
Caesars Ohio promo code: $1,500 in first bet insurance on NFL playoffs, UFC 283, and more
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to NJ.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The NFL Divisional playoff round and UFC 283 highlight the weekend’s sports action, and Ohio bettors can get up to $1,500 in first-bet...
Eberle, South Amboy outlast Piscataway Magnet - Boys basketball recap
Jake Eberle scored a game-high 22 points as South Amboy built a big lead and held on for a 44-37 win over Piscataway Magnet in Piscataway. Gavin Pelkey added 16 points for South Amboy, which took a 20-point advantage into the fourth quarter and went on to improve to 8-6.
Boys Basketball: No. 4 St. Peter’s comes from behind for 11th straight win
St. Peter’s Prep, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, took control in the second half of a come from behind, 59-44 win over North Star Academy, in Jersey City.
Evans lifts Doane Academy in narrow win at Burlington Township - Boys basketball recap
Mike Evans scored 26 points and Donne Hawii Midamba 21 as Doane Academy edged Burlington Township for a 74-70 road win. Shane Congelton added 16 points and Kris Hoagland 10 in the win. Maurice Crump led Township witrh 24 points. Gavin White added 17 and Jordan Poole 10 points for...
Giants’ blowout loss to Eagles is a sobering reminder of how far this team must go | Politi
PHILADELPHIA — As Brian Daboll made his way to the visiting locker room at Lincoln Financial Field after the most crushing loss of his coaching career, a small group of Giants fans spotted him and let out a supportive cheer. It felt like the kind of gesture that parents might give their kids after a tough rec league soccer loss, and to his credit, Daboll wasn’t having it.
Girls Bowling Top 10, Jan. 24: Couple teams move up, familiar face re-joins the fold
Brick Memorial still has the No. 1 spot and it doesn’t look like the Mustangs will be relinquishing its lofty ranking any time soon. Brick Memorial remains undefeated after taking down Toms River North and South this past week. Howell also remains at the No. 2 spot. Howell won...
