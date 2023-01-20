Read full article on original website
Cargo pilot reports fast-moving objects in triangle formation over Ohio airspaceRoger MarshOhio State
Mayor Lightfoot launches new debt relief pilot programLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
This Donut called A "Dossant" is a must try at this Bloomingdale BakeryChicago Food KingBloomingdale, IL
Publisher Michael Taylor Receives Outstanding Media Award From Victory Community Coalition At King Day LuncheonSouth Suburban NewsFlossmoor, IL
South Side staple, Josephine's Southern Cooking, on the cusp of closing, owner says
For a little more than a decade, the 79th Street restaurant has faced financial woes caused by thing from low customer numbers to neighborhood crime, as well as COVID, the owner said.
Adoptable long-term shelter dogs featured on pizza boxes across Chicagoland
PAWS Chicago, the city's largest no-kill humane organization, is partnering with Piece Pizza on a new effort to find homes for dogs who have been at the shelter the longest.
tourcounsel.com
Orland Square | Shopping mall in Orland Park, Illinois
In the suburb of Orlando Park, southwest of Chicago, you can visit the Orland Square Mall. Its commercial offer is headed by Macy's and JCPenney department stores. There is a bit of everything in this mall in Chicago, as there are also several well-known fashion and accessory brands such as American Eagle, Coach, Guess, Eddie Bauer and the Victoria's Secret underwear store. You should also visit the Rally House store to find clothes and all kinds of items from the city's sports teams.
BizWeek: A new celebrity restaurant in Naperville; new leader for Bears stadium push
Gordon Ramsay is bringing his signature style to downtown Naperville. The celebrity chef will be opening Ramsay's Kitchen -- just the third in the nation -- at 39 W. Jefferson Ave., the site of the former Ted's Montana Grill and Oswald's Pharmacy just west of S. Washington Street. New Bears...
Palooza Pizza Replacing Firehouse Dogs in Schaumburg
The new restaurant is expected to open sometime in Spring 2023
Lowe's Pilots Birthday Parties at 10 US Locations, Including One in the Chicago Suburbs
If your child one day aspires to work in construction, Lowe's has an idea for a birthday celebration you'll most certainly want to keep in mind. The home improvement chain is piloting in-store kids' birthday parties at 10 of its more than 2,000 locations nationwide. Luckily, for those living in the Chicago area, one of the stores hosting parties is in Naperville, located at 1440 Illinois Route 59.
There's Fireworks Over Fireworks in Tinley Park
TINLEY PARK-PARK DISTRICT ANNOUNCES ITS INTENT TO CANCEL ANNUAL FOURTH OF JULY EVENTS. The Tinley Park-Park District today announced that it will cancel its annual Fourth of July events, including the firework show, in light of the Village of Tinley Park’s recent decision to create duplicate events and a firework show the day prior on July 3rd, 2023. At its board meeting Tuesday, the Village voted to create a new firework show on July 3rd, despite the Park District’s longstanding firework show on July 4th at McCarthy Park. For over 40 years, the Park District has hosted this event, which the community has come to expect and enjoy. The Village’s decision forced the Park District to make the difficult decision to cancel its event in order to save taxpayer dollars instead of paying for two duplicate firework shows. The Park District extends its deepest gratitude to the Tinley Park community for supporting the July 4th event for so many years. Questions about the new July 3rd event can be directed to the Village of Tinley Park per a press release issued earlier today.
959theriver.com
Naperville’s Restaurant Weeks are Coming!
Hi, this is Leslie Harris, and I love going out to great restaurants, but I don’t like the price tag, especially when I’m disappointed with my meal. That’s why restaurant week is so exciting. You get to try all different kinds of restaurants for a fraction of...
chicagostarmedia.com
The secrets behind Chicago's most famous popcorn
I was lucky enough to celebrate National Popcorn Day this year (January 19) with a tour of the kitchen at a Garrett Popcorn Shop. Founder Gladys Otto Garrett started selling her caramel popcorn in Chicago in 1949, and her first shop was located on the corner of Madison and State Streets.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Elgin, IL
Elgin in Kane County, Illinois, is a historical city in the northwest suburbs of Chicago filled with charm, culture, and plenty of activities to keep you entertained. Whether you're visiting for the day or longer, plenty of attractions will keep you busy. But what most people appreciate about Elgin is...
MyStateline.com
Snow covered roads Sunday morning
According to Illinois Department of Transportation and Wisconsin Department of Transportation, we’re starting the morning off with mostly covered roads in Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb in northern Illinois and Rock and Walworth Counties in southern Wisconsin this morning. The remainder of the area is seeing partially covered road conditions. There are slick and wet spots so drive with extra caution this morning.
Chicago’s 5 Best Italian Restaurants
There’s room for both old-school red-sauce joints and new-school Italian fare in Chicago. Options abound — and among them, just a few standouts that are worth a visit. Each spot offers a unique experience, whether you’re after an intimate date night, a buzzy dinner or a relaxed family meal. Below, our short list of the best Italian spots in Chicago.
Café la Cave to close, catching bride-to-be by surprise
Café la Cave in Des Plaines has been a popular destination for 46 years.
Fire breaks out at townhome in Crystal Lake, causing $30,000 in damage
CRYSTAL LAKE, Illinois - A fire damaged a townhome in Crystal Lake on Saturday. The fire in the home at 1264 Walnut Glen Drive started at 3:57 p.m. The Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department said the first fire unit on scene arrived within 3 minutes. The occupants were at home...
This Asian/Mexican Fusion Restaurant in Lombard, IL is Delicious
I have come across a spot that is now one of my favorite places to eat. This Asian/Mexican fusion burrito restaurant called Bubbakoo’s Burritos in Lombard, IL is a definite place for everyone to check out.
napervillelocal.com
At NIU Naperville in February: `Packing for Retirement’
When packing for a trip, having a checklist is a great way to provide peace of mind—and to increase your chances of enjoying yourself after you have reached your destination. With those same vital goals in mind, only on a much more important and far-reaching scale, a pair of...
5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Chicago IL
CHICAGO, IL - When visiting Chicago, IL, you should take advantage of some of the must-try hot dog spots. You'll find the best burgers, sausages, and cheeses in the city at these great locations. Below are a few of our favorite staff picks from The East Coast Traveler to get hot dogs in Chicago.
PAWS Pet of the Week: Terry
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's time to meet our PAWS Pet of the Week - TerryTerry is a dapper 2-year-old Terrier mix. This handsome gentleman loves treats, pets, and all the love he can get! Terry can be nervous in new surroundings and is seeking an adopter to give him some time to adjust. Once he feels comfortable, he will lean in for scratches and will happily take treats from your hand. He enjoys plush toys and going for walks. He is a sweet dog who is sure to find a home soon, could it be yours?Terry is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today! Walk-ins are also welcome.PAWS Chicago is also hosting a special "Pup Pop Up" adoption event TODAY at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago in Rosemont from noon to 3pm. The adoptable dogs and puppies will be located on the level 1 concourse outside of Forever 21. For more information and to see the adoptable pets, visit www.pawschicago.org.
tourcounsel.com
Shops At Oak Brook | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois
To the west of Chicago and very close to the Oakbrook Center is another smaller but still good option to go shopping, Shops at Oak Brook. It has few stores, but they are some of the best to buy cheap in Chicago like TJMaxx and Nordstrom Rack. There is also the Nike outlet store, a great option if you want to buy discount sports shoes and clothing and don't want to go to one of the Chicago outlets.
What is the 1 Tourist Attraction Worth Visiting in Illinois?
If you could only visit 1 tourist attraction in Illinois what would it be? Would you go to the top of the Willis Tower? The Abe Lincoln Presidential Library? The Garden of the Gods? Those are all terrific but they aren't the answer one website came up with... Illinois is...
